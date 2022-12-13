York Tech went into halftime Tuesday having finally put an end to a Bermudian Springs run that had threatened to overwhelm the Spartans in the first half.
With the run stopped, Tech turned its attention to slowing down the Eagles—and to do it, they decided they needed to speed themselves up.
The Spartans picked up both the defense and the tempo in the second half, and York Tech’s 12-0 third-quarter run helped boost the Spartans to a 62-52 victory over Bermudian in a YAIAA-3 contest at Bermudian Springs High School.
“We started picking up our man-to-defense full-court, and I think that kind of got us into a rhythm of forcing turnovers,” Tech coach Doug Fink said. “We just told them that we had to get out and run. I thought we were faster than them, and if we could get out and run we could create some stuff.”
Tech had trailed by as many as 12 in the first half, the product of a 16-0 Bermudian run that spanned an 8:31 stretch of the first and second quarters. But the Spartans showed a spark in putting an end to the run, getting back-to-back buckets from Anthony Torres and Tyson Smith. The last push allowed them to close to within 22-15 at the break.
The Spartans then extended their man defense after sitting in zone for much of the first half, and the switch began paying dividends midway through the third. The tempo created quality looks for Tech’s guards that had not been there in the first half, and soon Mike Gladney jump-started the Tech comeback. With Tech trailing 28-20, Gladney went on a personal 7-0 run, and it was followed by a 3-pointer from Jordan Overton and a field goal from Emari Williams.
“I think they wore us down a little bit, and got some better looks,” Bermudian coach Jared Nace said. “With them constantly staying with us and constantly wearing us down, that allows teams sometimes to get more open looks, and we just weren’t able to cover the way we were in the first half.”
The 12-0 Spartan run gave them a 34-28 lead. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Bermudian’s Dylan Hubbard and Tyson Carpenter allowed the Eagles to reclaim a 36-34 advantage, but the Spartans had one more answer: Williams canned a triple at the buzzer, capping a 9-for-13 field-goal-shooting quarter for Tech.
With Williams having returned the lead to the Spartans, they never gave it back. Bermudian stayed within one possession until the 4:32 mark, when a basket and a pair of free throws from Tyson Smith pushed the Spartan lead to 47-41. Tech protected that lead well, committing just two turnovers in the second half and shooting 11-for-13 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Tech’s late push denied the Eagles their first victory, one that seemed possible when Bermudian’s first half-run had the Eagles up 21-9 with three minutes to go in the first half. Five different players scored in the run, with Carpenter netting 7 of his game-high 20 points. It gave the Eagles a glimpse of how things can look when they are clicking.
“We just have to stay with it,” Nace said. “We have to all buy in and believe and stick with it. If we’re able to do that, then we’re going to experience some success.”
York Tech 9 6 22 25 — 62
Bermudian Springs 6 14 9 9 — 38
York Tech (62): Emari Williams 3 0-0 8, Jordan Overton 3 5-7 13, Mike Gladney 5 1-1 11, Anthony Torres 5 2-4 12, Ethan Shimmel 2 0-0 4, Carter Robinson 1 2-2 4, Dakota Wilson 0 0-0 0, Tyson Smith 3 2-2 8, Ryan Bischoff 0 2-2 2. Totals: 22 14-18 62.
Bermudian Springs (52): Tyson Carpenter 8 1-2 20, Gabe Kline 1 1-2 3, Ethan Young 2 2-4 7, Dylan Hubbard 3 3-4 11, Austin Reinert 0 2-4 2, Jack Gautsch 0 2-3 2, Lane Hubbard 2 2-4 7. Totals: 16 13-23 52.
3-pointers: YT-Williams 2, Overton 2; BS-Carpenter 3, D. Hubbard 2, Young 1, L. Hubbard 1
