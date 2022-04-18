Danny Dietrich’s third win of the season came with a new 30-lap track record. Dietrich ran 30 non-stop laps in just 7:44.249, besting the previous record set by Brian Montieth in 2012 of 7:52.696, by nearly 8.5 seconds. The top four feature finishers (Dietrich, Devon Borden, Alan Krimes and Austin Bishop) all bested the previous record.
Dietrich lined up eighth for the start of the feature and was up to third by lap 3. Danny got by Devon Borden for second and made quick work of Austin Bishop and took the lead on lap 11. After taking the lead, Dietrich found himself in heavy lapped traffic, “I was just biding my time there through traffic. It seemed like we lapped a lot of cars. I was just trying not to make a mistake.” Dietrich did not make any mistakes as he made his way through lapped traffic, “It was getting pretty treacherous around the top. The track’s pretty dag-on good.”
Saturday’s win was Dietrich’s third in the pigeon hills this year, “This car’s just really fast and fun to drive.” The victory was Danny’s 58th at the track putting Dietrich 6th on the all-time win list, just 8 wins behind Brian Montieth.
Tyler Esh shared the front row with rookie of the year contender Michael Millard for the start of the 30-lap Golf Cart Services feature. Esh led the field into turn 1 with Austin Bishop getting by Millard for second. Bishop challenged Esh for the lead on lap 1 but settled for second. Bishop took the lead on lap 2, driving under Esh coming out of turn 2.
Devon Borden tried to follow but could not make the pass stick for second. Danny Dietrich, who started eighth, was up to third on lap 4 and made it a three-car battle for second. Borden was up to second and Esh fell back to fourth.
Dietrich and Borden battled for second as they closed in on Bishop.
Dietrich slid Borden for second in turns 1 and 2 to take the spot on lap 10. Lapped traffic was just ahead of the leaders when Dietrich took the lead at the line on lap 11.
Dietrich was threading the needle through lapped traffic to pull away from Bishop.
Borden caught Bishop in lapped traffic with 10 laps to go to battle for second. Borden took the spot on lap 28.
Dietrich checked out and beat Borden to the checkered flag by 5.507 seconds. Dietrich completed the 30-lap feature in 7:44.249, setting a new track record. The previous record of 7:52.696 was set on 5/26/2012 by Brian Montieth. Alan Krimes finished third and Austin Bishop crossed the line fourth. Trey Hivner was fifth. The top four, all completed the feature under the previous track record.
The 410 sprint heat races were won by Tyler Esh, Michael Millard, Devon Borden and Austin Bishop.
Rumsey Scores First
Career 358 Victory
As the field lined up to take the green flag for the 20-lap feature, pole-sitter, Kyle Ganoe came to a stop on the front stretch. Ganoe’s rear end broke ending his night. Ganoe’s misfortune lined up Steven Cox and Nat Tuckey on the front row for the start.
Cox, Tuckey and Jayden Wolf raced three-wide into turn 1 with Tuckey leading the first lap. Logan Rumsey joined the battle on the back stretch and took third in turns 1 and 2.
Wolf got by Tuckey for the lead on lap 2 before the caution came out. The yellow flag waved for Will Brunson when he spun out in turns 1 and 2.
Wolf led Tuckey, Rumsey, Cox and Jordan Strickler to the cone for the single-file restart.
The yellow flag came out again on lap 4 for Dylan Orwig in turn 2. The yellow quickly turned to red flag conditions when Brunson flipped in turns 3 and 4.
The top five for the restart were Wolf, Rumsey, Tuckey, Strickler and Cox. Rumsey was closing in on Wolf when the red came out again. This time it was for Steve Owings who took a wild ride in turns 3 and 4. Owings collected Wyatt Hinkle as well.
Wolf opted for the top and Rumsey rolled the bottom on the restart through turns 1 and 2. Wolf held the lead.
Brett Wanner got by Cox on the restart to enter the top five. Wanner was after Strickler for fourth when the caution came out on lap 7 for Cameron Smith who came to a stop in turn 4.
Wolf paced the field ahead of Rumsey, Tuckey, Strickler and Wanner on the restart.
Again Wolf went to the top and Rumsey to the bottom. This time Rumsey had a much better start and stuck with Wolf to challenge for the lead.
Wanner got under Tuckey coming out turn 2 to take third on lap 9. Jeff Rohrbaugh followed getting by Tuckey for fourth.
The yellow flag waved again on lap 12 when Justin Foster fell off the pace.
Wanner got a good run on Rumsey on the restart, making it a three way battle at the front of the field.
Rohrbaugh joined the battle, looking under Wanner for third but did not make the pass.
Steve Cox brought out the caution on lap 14 when he spun around in turn 2.
The top five for the final restart of the race were Wolf, Rumsey, Wanner, Rohrbaugh and Kody Hartlaub.
Rumsey got his nose under Wolf as they raced down the back stretch. Rumsey took the lead on lap 15 coming out of turn 4.
Hartlaub got by Rohrbaugh for fourth as Rumsey was pulling away from the field.
Rumsey won his first 358 feature ahead of Wolf, Wanner, Hartlaub and Rohrbaugh.
The 358 sprint car heats went to Jayden Wolf, Nat Tuckey, Logan Rumsey and Matt Findley.
Next Saturday, April 23, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with Gene Latta Ford “Wheel of Fortune” Night featuring 410 Sprints, Central PA Legends and 358 Late Models. Racing starts at 7:30PM with pit gates opening at 4:00PM and grandstand gates opening at 5:30PM.
To get all the latest news, results, schedule changes and rule changes, visit Lincoln Speedway’s website at http://www.lincolnspeedway.com to stay up-to-date on all the action or pending weather conditions at Central Pennsylvania’s “Premier” Saturday night racetrack — The Fabulous Lincoln Speedway.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
410 Sprint Feature (35 Laps) – 1. 48-Danny Dietrich ($4,000); 2. 27-Devon Borden; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 11A-Austin Bishop; 5. 7H-Trey Hivner; 6. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 7. 1X-Chad Trout; 8. 99m-Kyle Moody; 9. 39-Chase Dietz; 10. 35T-Tyler Esh; 11. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 12. 44-Dylan Norris; 13. 11P-Niki Young; 14. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 15. 75-Tyler Ross; 16. 19R-Matt Campbell; 17. 23-Michael Millard; 18. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 19. 21T-Scott Fisher; 20. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 21. 5-Glenndon Forsythe; 22. 77K-Steven Kisamore; 23. 8R-Freddie Rahmer (DNF); 24. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF)
Lap Leaders – Tyler Esh (1), Austin Bishop (2-10) & Danny Dietrich (11-30)
410 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps) — 1. 35T-Tyler Esh; 2. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 3. 7H-Trey Hivner; 4. 19R-Matt Campbell; 5. 5-Glenndon Forsythe; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 7. 39-Chase Dietz
410 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps) — 1. 23-Michael Millard; 2. 21T-Scott Fisher; 3. 99m-Kyle Moody; 4. 55k-Robbie Kendall; 5. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 6. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 4R-Tim Wagaman
410 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps) — 1. 11A-Austin Bishop; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich; 3. 44-Dylan Norris; 4. 11P-Niki Young; 5. 8-Billy Dietrich; 6. 5J-John Walp; 7. 33-Riley Emig (DNF)
410 Sprint Heat Four Finish (10 laps) – 1. 27-Devon Borden; 2. 87-Alan Krimes; 3. 1X-Chad Trout; 4. 75-Tyler Ross; 5. 77K-Steven Kisamore; 6. 97-Brie Hershey (DNF); 7. 4z-Zane Rudisill (DNF)
410 Sprint Consy Finish (10 laps) – 1. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 2. 39-Chase Dietz; 3. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 4. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 5. 4z-Zane Rudisill; 6. 5J-John Walp; 7. 33-Riley Emig; 8. 97-Brie Hershey (DNS)
358 Sprints
358 Sprint Feature (20 laps) – 1. 41-Logan Rumsey ($1,100); 2. 7w-Jayden Wolf; 3. 54-Brett Wanner; 4. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 5. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 6. 38-Brett Strickler; 7. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 8. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 9. 22E-Nash Ely; 10. 11H-Hayden Miller; 11. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 12. 17K-Kyle Keen; 13. 77-David Holbrook; 14. 69s-Cameron Smith; 15. 00F-Chris Frank; 16. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 17. 28-Matt Findley; 18. 44-Steven Cox (DNF); 19. 23F-Justin Foster (DNF); 20. 35-Steve Owings (DNF); 21. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle (DNF); 22. 8-Will Brunson (DNF); 23. 2D-Dylan Orwig (DNF); 24. 0-Kyle Ganoe (DNS)
Lap Leaders: Nat Tuckey (1), Jayden Wolf (2-14) & Logan Rumsey (15-20)
358 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps) – 1. 7w-Jayden Wolf; 2. 22E-Nash Ely; 3. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 4. 00F-Chris Frank; 5. 38-Brett Strickler; 6. 8-Will Brunson; 7. 6-Cody Phillips 8. 70D-Frankie Herr
358 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps) – 1. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 2. 44-Steven Cox; 3. 2D-Dylan Orwig; 4. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 5. 11H-Hayden Miller; 6. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 7. 10H-Dave Hollar
358 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps) – 1. 41-Logan Rumsey; 2. 0-Kyle Ganoe; 3. 54-Brett Wanner; 4. 77-David Holbrook; 5. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 6. 22-Jacob Balliet; 7. 51-Austen Treuchet; 8. 97G-Gary Bozowski
358 Sprint Heat Four Finish (10 laps) – 1. 28-Matt Findley; 2. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 3. 35-Steve Owings; 4. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 5. 69s-Cameron Smith; 6. 17K-Kyle Keen; 7. 23F-Justin Foster
358 Sprint Consy Finish (10 laps) – 1. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 2. 8-Will Brunson; 3. 17K-Kyle Keen; 4. 23F-Justin Foster; 5. 70D-Frankie Herr; 6. 22-Jacot Balliet; 7. 10H-Dave Hollar; 8. 97G-Gary Bozowski; 9. 51-Austen Treuchet; 10. 6-Cody Phillips (DNS)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.