Last season, Littlestown made it to the District 3 Class 4A baseball championship game, and the PIAA tournament.
On Tuesday, the Thunderbolts found themselves needing a win in their final game of the regular season to have a chance at qualifying for the district tournament. The Bolts will not get that opportunity as they lost to Boiling Springs, 5-2, in a non-conference baseball game at Memorial Field in Littlestown.
They remained in 12th in the D3 power rankings, two spots below the cutline on the final day of the regular season.
“We knew where we stood going into today. We thought our season was over after our loss to Bermudian last week, but teams above us kept losing and it gave us a chance,” Littlestown head coach Robert Rohrbaugh said. “I thought we underachieved this year. I expected a little more. We got behind too often in games and it took away some things that we like to do.”
Boiling Springs (14-6) jumped right on the hosts with a two-spot in the top of the first as Matthew McNair ripped a two-bagger to lead off the game. A walk by Maddex LaBuda gave the Bubblers a pair of runners. Then after two flyouts, Nick Truax hit a high hopper that got over the head of Bolt second baseman Peyton Bossom to plate McNair and LaBuda.
Meanwhile, Boiling Springs starter Joey Serafin retired the first eight Littlestown hitters he saw before walking Connor Dillon with two down in the third.
Serafin induced a flyout to end the third, then sat the hosts down in order in the fourth.
Michael Crowther’s two-run double in the fifth chased home Truax and Connor Meikrantz to double Bubbletown’s advantage.
A walk drawn by Lucas Bacher began the fifth for Littlestown. He stole second and then took third on a wild pitch. Kyle Thayer’s two-out single to center was the Bolts’ first knock of the game and also brought home Bacher with their first run.
In the sixth, Jonah Richardson singled home LaBuda, who had reached on an error with one out.
Littlestown (8-10) tried to rally in the seventh when it packed the sacks with two outs on an error and a pair of walks, bringing Nathan Thomas to the plate representing the tying run.
Thomas’ infield chopper brought home Brandon Clabaugh, but Richardson, who came on for Serafin to record the final out of the sixth, induced a groundout to end the game.
“Today sums things up for our season,” Rohrbaugh said. “We’re always battling from behind, but we come up short. It’s a testament to the guys that they keep fighting to the end of every game.”
Serafin turned in 5 2/3 strong innings of one-run, one-hit ball with eight strikeouts and three walks. He left after throwing 97 pitches and improved his season numbers to 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA.
The Bolts had three seniors on their roster in Thomas, Thayer and Brandon Morgret, so they’ll have a majority of their team returning for the 2024 campaign.
“We’ve got guys coming back that can do damage with the bats,” Rohrbaugh said. “We’ve got all of our pitching back, but they’ve got work to do to get us where we want to go. Fastball command is something that needs to improve for all of our pitchers.”
Littlestown hurlers walked a combined 87 hitters in 119 innings this season.
Boiling Springs 200 021 0 — 5 9 1
Littlestown 000 010 1 — 2 2 1
Joey Serafin, Jonah Richardson (6) and Nick Truax; Colby Hahn, Brandon Clabaugh (5), Jacob Dennis (7) and Ryan Jones. WP: Serafin. LP: Hahn. SO-BB: Serafin 8-3, Richardson 3-2; Hahn 5-3, Clabaugh 0-0, Dennis 3-1. 2B: BS-Matthew McNair, Michael Crowther, Richardson.
