Last season, Littlestown made it to the District 3 Class 4A baseball championship game, and the PIAA tournament.

On Tuesday, the Thunderbolts found themselves needing a win in their final game of the regular season to have a chance at qualifying for the district tournament. The Bolts will not get that opportunity as they lost to Boiling Springs, 5-2, in a non-conference baseball game at Memorial Field in Littlestown.

