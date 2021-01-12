Both the Littlestown wrestling team as well as returning state qualifier Ayden Dillon have high hopes for 2021.
Dillon started out his season strongly up at 145 points, earning a second-period pin over returning district placewinner and 2019 regional qualifier Malcolm Gerlach of Hanover as Littlestown topped the Nighthawks 52-15..
The Bolts picked up four pins along the way and grabbed a 52-15 season-opening victory over YAIAA Division 3 opponent Hanover.
Littlestown 52, Hanover 15
285: Connor Rankin (L) fft., 106: No match, 113: Cameron Mingee (L) maj. Daniel Corbin 10-2, 120: Barrett Ziegler (L) pinned Alan Martinez-Sanchez, 3:10, 126: Dominic Taylor (H) pinned Caden Rankin, 2:55, 132: Diego Lagunas (L) fft., 138: Connor Brown (L) pinned Miguel Melendez, 4:42, 145: Ayden Dillon pinned Malcolm Gerlach, 3:15, 152: Dalton Kirby (H) pinned Zachary Eader, 3:18, 160: Ian Donahue (L) pinned Roger Romany-Walker, 3:25, 172: Dakota Kroft (L) over Eli Abell, :39, 189: Aizik Shoap (H) dec. Thomas Carucci , 7-4, 215: Jeremy Gebhart (L) fft.
Delone Catholc 51,
York Tech 12
Connor Bauerline, Colby Noel, Justin Emeigh, Jack Scovitch and returning state qualifier Tate Neiderer all picked up falls as the Squires began their YAIAA Division 3 season with an emphatic victory.
106: No match, 113: Ryderlee Reichart (DC) fft., 120: Connor Bauerline (DC) pinned Harrison Gotwalt, 1:08, 126: Colby Noel (DC) pinned Ben Edick, 1:00, 132: Lacie Youngblood (YT) fft.. 138: Artem Reichart (DC) tech. Cohen Butler, 18-0 (4:36), 145: Justin Emeigh (DC) pinned Logan Kessler, :12, 152: Dominic Giraffa (DC) maj. Brayden Whitacre, 12-0, 160: Jack Scovitch (DC) pinned Tyler Smock, 1:31, 172: No match, 189: Tate Neiderer (DC) pinned Jojo Nieves, 4:41. 215: Luke Edick (YT) pinned Won Stewart, 285: Sam Scovitch (DC) fft.
