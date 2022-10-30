Dayspring Christian Academy’s big gun, senior striker Micah Lauer leveled the match 103 seconds after Biglerville netted the first goal of the contest. But the Canner defense, led center back Juan Garcia, kept the ball away from Lauer for the rest of the match as Biglerville coasted to a 7-1 victory in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 2A boys’ soccer tournament Saturday afternoon at Musselman Stadium.
Lauer entered the match with 47 goals on the season and was responsible for 60 percent of the team’s goal output during the 2022 campaign. He struggled mightily to get quality touches after scoring on Saturday.
“I was doing what I was asked to do by the coaches,” Garcia said. “We communicated a lot better as a team after they scored.”
Head coach Jebb Nelson added, “We went over it in practice, about not letting him get the ball. We showed the guys film of him and I think we realized how dangerous he is once he scored, because we made some adjustments and did a much better job of limiting his touches.”
Biglerville (18-2) was coming off of a 10-day break following its loss to York Suburban in the quarterfinals of the YAIAA tournament.
“We had some ups and downs, but we had a good ten days of preparations and practices to get ready for this match,” Nelson said. “I do think that the time off may have affected us at the start today. We couldn’t find a scrimmage, so we just went against ourselves in practice.”
Senior co-captain Cam Tyson added, “I think we stayed mentally focused and prepared well for the match today.”
The Canners broke on top when senior Devan Ponce fired a lefty laser from 25 yards out to the upper right corner at the 29:56 mark of the opening half.
Lauer’s response came with 28:43 to go until the break to even the match as he got loose and fired one past Canner keeper Rodrigo Beltran.
Both teams were then dry until Tyson drew a foul in the box and Ponce buried the penalty kick to the right side of the net at the 18:12 mark.
“After they scored, they picked up their intensity for the next ten minutes and tried to score again,” Nelson said. “We weathered that and once we scored again, we were able to take control of the match.”
Tyson’s tally off an assist from Jesus Salazar came with 8:42 left until intermission when Salazar played a drop pass to Tyson, who blistered it in from left to right from 25 yards away.
Salazar added his own marker with a rip from 15 yards out on the right that found space past Warrior backstop Cole Ployd with 6:44 left until the break.
Then Guillaume Schmitz wowed the crowd with a header redirect off a throw-in from Garcia at the 4:50 mark of the half. Garcia’s long throw went left to center and was met by Schmitz’s noggin with a volley to the top left corner.
The Canners put the finishing touches on early in the second half with Ponce wrapping up his hat trick with an unassisted goal with 32:06 left and Schmitz adding one off an assist from Tyson just 24 seconds later. The Black & Gold cruised home from there as Nelson substituted liberally over the last 30 minutes of the match.
Biglerville piled up a 15-1 advantage in shots on goal and an 11-0 edge in corners.
Tyson’s three points on the day give him 99 for his career. For the season, he’s got 18 goals and 22 assists. Ponce has 31 goals, 9 assists and Schmitz has 29 and 8, respectively, to lead the Biglerville offense.
Biglerville is in the district semifinals for the first time since 2019 and the last time the Canners reached the final was in 2016 when they finished second. They’ll take on Lancaster Catholic on Tuesday at New Oxford at 7 p.m.
The Canners downed the Crusaders, 6-4, in their regular season meeting in Lancaster on Sept. 1. Biglerville rallied from a 4-1 halftime deficit to earn the victory.
“Tuesday will be a dogfight,” Nelson said of the matchup with the Crusaders. “It’ll be two top teams battling for a chance to go to the final.”
The winner on Tuesday earns a state tournament bid, regardless of how it fares in the district final. The loser will have its season end.
Goals: DCA-Micah Lauer; B-Devan Ponce 3, Guillaume Schmitz 2, Cam Tyson, Jesus Salazar. Assists: Salazar, Tyson, Juan Garcia. Shots: DCA-1; B-15. Corners: DCA-0; B-11. Saves: DCA-Cole Ployd 8; B-Rodrigo Beltran 0, Luke Hartzel 0.
