Biglerville’s Jesus Salazar-Ruelas (left) and Kody Mendoza (right) leap for the ball around Dayspring Christian keeper Cole Ployd during Saturday’s District 3 Class 1A playoff game at Biglerville. The Canners won, 7-1. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Dayspring Christian Academy’s big gun, senior striker Micah Lauer leveled the match 103 seconds after Biglerville netted the first goal of the contest. But the Canner defense, led center back Juan Garcia, kept the ball away from Lauer for the rest of the match as Biglerville coasted to a 7-1 victory in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 2A boys’ soccer tournament Saturday afternoon at Musselman Stadium.

Lauer entered the match with 47 goals on the season and was responsible for 60 percent of the team’s goal output during the 2022 campaign. He struggled mightily to get quality touches after scoring on Saturday.

