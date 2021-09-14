GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Littlestown 3, Delone Catholic 2
After coming close a couple times a year ago, Littlestown got over the hump and picked up a thrilling five-set victory over Y-3 rival Delone Catholic on Tuesday.
The two teams went back and forth throughout, with the Thunderbolts dropping the first set 24-26, before responding with a 28-26 win in set two. The Squirettes then retook the lead with a dominant 25-14 win in set two, but the Bolts stayed alive with a 25-18 win in set four before clinching the win with a 15-5 victory in the fifth and decisive set.
“It means a lot. It’s been quite some time since we beat Delone,” Littlestown coach Steve Staub said of the victory. “It’s nice to finally get that win. It’s important to not only the girls, but to the entire program.”
Outside hitter Makayla Orwig led the way at the net for Littlestown with 13 kills and three blocks on the night.
“She’s an imposing hitter. She’s tall, she can hit hard and she can block,” Staub said of Orwig. “She moved from the middle to the outside this year, which is probably her more natural position. And it was easy for her to make that switch because of our personnel and what some of the other girls can do as well.”
Other key contributors for the Bolts were Carli Thayer, who notched 34 assists and 15 digs, as well as Maddie Dunbar, who had 11 kills, four blocks, two digs and two aces.
“Everybody played tonight. Everybody played well,” Staub said of his team’s depth. “As well as we hit and as much as we scored, it wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for our defense. Defense is our strength this year and when you have a good defense, then you can turn that into your offense.”
Staub said the win sets a standard for the team going forward after Littlestown qualified for the district tournament a year ago.
“As a coach, you set expectations every year and there are definitely games that are close and the outcome maybe doesn’t work out and your confidence takes a hit,” he said. “It’s the hope of any coach that the team can see the potential that’s there and use it as motivation and to build that confidence and keep working hard.”
Fairfield 3, East Juniata 2
After falling behind two sets to none, the Knights rallied to take a five-set victory: 20-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-9.
York Catholic 3, Bermudian Springs 0
The Eagles fell to the powerhouse Irish in straight sets: 20-15, 25-12, 25-15. Tori Murren led the way with 13 digs for Bermudian Springs, while Haley Andrus had 12.
Gettysburg 3, Susquehannock 0
Tuesday’s battle of Warriors was all Gettysburg, as it captured a 29-27, 25-17, 25-19 sweep of Susquehannock.
Hailey Williams smashed nine kills and Landis Ketterman drilled five more in the win. Williams and Shayna Davis combined for 11 service aces at the line.
Abby Hill posted a team-high nine digs and Davis dished out a dozen assists.
Central York 3, South Western 0
The Panthers pulled away to the tune of a 25-12, 25-21, 25-22 triumph over the Mustangs on Tuesday.
Sarah Nicholl’s nine kills led South Western, which saw Emma Baney hand out 19 assists and Katlyn Grempler finish with 17 digs.
Gettysburg 3, Shippensburg 0
It was smooth sailing for the Warriors in their 25-9, 25-10, 25-12 triumph over the Greyhounds on Monday in non-league action.
Hailey Williams led a strong service game for Gettysburg with five aces, followed by Shayna Davis with three.
Waynesboro 3, New Oxford 1
The Ox battled through four sets before dropping a 23-25, 27-29, 25-19, 16-25 decision to the Maidens on Monday.
Devyn Kelly’s 11 kills paced the Colonial offense, followed by Mallory Topper and Megan Adams with nine kills apiece.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Biglerville 8, Hanover 0
Brylee Rodgers and Diana Trejo-Hernandez connected for two goals apiece in the Canners’ big win over the visiting Hawkettes on Tuesday.
Emily Woolson, Abbie Ponce, Jayden Slonaker and Jessica Perez-Rivera also tallied goals for the hosts. Rodgers and Amahirani Zavala added two assists each in the victory.
Hanover 0 0 — 0
Biglerville 6 2 — 8
Goals: B-Emily Woolson, Abbie Ponce, Jayden Slonaker, Jessica Perez-Rivera, Brylee Rodgers 2, Diana Trejo-Hernandez 2. Assists: B-Rodgers 2, Amahirani Zavala 2, Mari Alvarez, Slonaker, Woolson. Shots: H-0; B-21. Corners: H-1; B-4. Saves: H-13; B-0
Gettysburg 5, New Oxford 0
A five-goal barrage in the opening half sent the Warriors on their way to victory Tuesday.
Isabelle Gaydon netted a pair of goals, joining teammates Maddy Gaydon, Alivia Colgan and Camryn Felix in the scoring column. Autumn Oaster dished out three assists for the winners as well.
New Oxford 0 0 — 0
Gettysburg 5 0 — 5
Goals: G-Maddy Gaydon, Alivia Colgan, Isabelle Gaydon 2, Camryn Felix. Assists: G-Autumn Oaster 3, M. Gaydon, Anna Crawford. Shots: NO-7; G-17. Corners: NO-1; G-5. Saves: NO-6; G-5
Bermudian Springs 7, Littlestown 0
Bailey Oehmig fired home four first-half goals as the Eagles raced past the visiting Bolts on Tuesday.
Jamylett Lua opened the scoring in the first half with a goal, and Alyson Watts closed it with the first of her two goals in the game.
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Bermudian Springs 6 1 — 7
Goals: BS-Jamylett Lua, Bailey Oehmig 4, Alyson Watts 2. Assists: BS-Oehmig 2, Watts, Hannah Chenault
Susquenita 6, Biglerville 4
The Canners struck three times in the second half but were unable to pull even with the homestanding Blackhawks on Saturday.
Brylee Rodgers led the charge with two goals, while Jayden Slonaker and Abbie Ponce tacked on a marker apiece. Slonaker picked up two assists as well.
Biglerville 1 3 — 4
Susquenita 4 2 — 6
Goals: B-Brylee Rodgers 2, Jayden Slonaker, Abbie Ponce; S-Webster 3, Kirchman, Eicher, Jones. Assists: B-Slonaker 2, Mari Alvarez; S-Fleisher 3. Corners: B-2; S-2. Saves: B-15, S-2
BOYS’ SOCCER
Fairfield 2, York Catholic 1 (2OT)
Ciaran Phalen found the top corner of the net off a long punt from goalkeeper Eric Ball in the second overtime period to move the Knights to 3-0 in Y-3 play.
Neither team scored in the first half. Jake Ogle gave Fairfield a lead in the second half on a ball from Phalen before Ryan Oathout tied the game to send it to overtime.
Ball made three saves in net for the Knights.
York Catholic 0 1 0 — 1
Fairfield 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: YC-Oathout; F-Jake Ogle, Ciaran Phalen. Assists: YC-Macris; F-Phalen. Saves: YC-Forjan 7; F-Eric Ball 3.
Biglerville 6, Hanover 0
The Canners continued their strong start to the season with a thorough victory over the Nighthawks.
Six different players found the net for Biglerville, while Isiah Kuykendall added three assists to his goal and Juan Garcia had a pair of assists to go along with a goal of his own. Brian Mendez, Jack Regentin, Jacob Mead and Emanual Esquivias also found the back of the net.
Carlos Gonzalez made six saves in net for Hanover.
Hanover 0 0 — 0
Biglerville 3 3 — 6
Goals: B-Brian Mendez, Jack Regentin, Jacob Mead, Emanual Esquivias, Juan Garcia, Isiah Kuykendall. Assists: B-Kuykendall 3, Garcia 2, Regentin. Shots: H-0; B-12. Saves: H-Carlos Gonzalez 6. Corners: H-0; B-12.
New Oxford 3, Gettysburg 2
The Colonials edged the Warriors in a physical contest on Tuesday.
Francisco Sandoval and Quaide Clark provided goals for Gettysburg, with Jonah Brainard assisting the Clark tally.
New Oxford details were not provided.
William Penn 2, Delone Catholic 0
The Bearcats notched a goal in each half to dispatch the Squires on Monday.
Delone Catholic 0 0 — 0
William Penn 1 1 — 2
CROSS COUNTRY
YAIAA at South Western
York Suburban held off South Western to win both the boys’ and girls’ race on Tuesday.
Shernel Singh and Sherman Singh placed third and fourth for the Mustangs, with Evan Freil adding a sixth-place effort.
Suburban’s Cole Adams won the race in 16:39, which was just 15 seconds off the course record set by Ben Schott of South Western in 2014.
Gabe Schubring placed 20th in 19:57 to lead the Fairfield pack.
Mustang Paige Watson took home the girls’ race in 20:43, with teammate Elise Leonard crossing in seventh.
Boys: York Suburban d. South Western 25-30; South Western d. Eastern York 15-50; South Western d. Fairfield 15-50; South Western d. Biglerville 15-50; York Suburban d. Eastern York 16-45; York Suburban d. Fairfield 15-50; York Suburban d. Biglerville 15-50; Fairfield d. Eastern York 25-30; Eastern York d. Fairfield 16-42
Fairfield: 20. Gabriel Schubring 19:57, 21. Camryn Wiles 20:05, 27. Matthew Turner 20:34, 29. Vincent Malipca 20:44, 37. Brad Barr 21:57
Biglerville: 39. Kalani Crum 22:33, 45. Liam Hardy 23:40, 49. Chance Davis 24:28, 52. Colin Ferguson 25:51, 53. Luke Meyer 26:33
Girls: York Suburban d. South Western 22-38; South Western d. Eastern York 19-44; South Western d. Fairfield 15-50; South Western d. Biglerville 15-50; York Suburban d. Eastern York 24-37; York Suburban d. Fairfield 15-50; York Suburban d. Biglerville 15-50; Eastern York d. Fairfield 15-50; Eastern York d. Biglerville 15-50; Fairfield d. Biglerville 15-50
Fairfield: 4. Leah Flinchbaugh 23:11, 23. Kylee Partilla 31:37
Biglerville: 24. Kaitlyn Kline 32:03, 25. Hope Chapman 32:47
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Delone Catholic 4, Bermudian Springs 1
Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Giovanna Jiang gave the Squirettes a sweep in singles play to secure victory over the Eagles on Tuesday.
Bermudian posted a win at No. 2 doubles behind Ava Leatherman and Heinemann.
Singles: 1. Olivia Roth (DC) d. Beka Gerringer 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Amelia Gerringer 6-1, 6-1; 3. Giovanna Jiang (DC) d. Carly Lau 6-2, 7-6(5)
Doubles: 1. Gabriella Erdman/Gianna Lawyer (DC) d. Abby Myers/Taylor Stockham 7-5, 6-1; 2. Ava Leatherman/Emma Heinemann (BS) d. Emily Flynn/Michalina Miller 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (3)
West York 5, Biglerville 0
The Bulldogs didn’t drop a set en route to a win over the Canners in YAIAA play on Tuesday.
Singles: 1. Alisa Steele (WY) d. Marianna Hartman 6-0, 6-0; 2. Lexi Sanderson (WY) d. Klara Kirkegaard 6-1, 6-0; 3. Charlotte Whitesel (WY) d. Autumn Slaybaugh 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Lizzy Agravante/Mari Santos (WY) d. Gabby Pirich/Dylanie Castillo-Salazar 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ella Mikula/Taelyn Thomas (WY) d. Alyssa Vaughan/Grace Buchheister 6-0, 6-0
FIELD HOCKEY
Biglerville 5, West York 0
The Canners blasted the Bulldogs on Tuesday, getting two goals apiece from Dana Newberry and Alyssa Smith in a 5-0 shutout.
Natalie Showaker posted the opening goal before Newberry and Smith alternated scores throughout the contest. Isabelle Allen assisted on four goals for the winners, who limited West York to eight shots.
West York 0 0 0 0 — 0
Biglerville 2 0 1 2 — 5
Goals: B-Natalie Showaker, Dana Newberry 2, Alyssa Smith 2. Assists: B-Isabelle Allen 4, Showaker. Shots: WY-8; B-35. Corners: WY-3; B-12. Saves: WY-24; B-8. JV: Biglerville 4, West York 0
Eastern York 5, Fairfield 1
Alyssa Farace netted a fourth-period goal and keeper Annalise Cromer recorded 23 stops in the cage for the Knights on Tuesday.
Fairfield 0 0 0 1 — 1
Eastern York 0 2 1 2 — 5
Goals: F-Alyssa Farace; EY-Molly Townsley 2, Tatum Livelsberger, Donnelly Bankowski, Samantha Burke. Shots: F-2; EY-28. Corners: F-2; EY-22. Saves: F-Annalise Cromer 23; EY-Kendall Felix 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.