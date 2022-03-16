Junior Gabi Connor scored a career-high five goals and sophomore Jordan Basso added three scores as second-ranked Gettysburg College (5-1) posted another win over a ranked opponent with a 15-9 decision against No. 14 York College (3-2) on Wednesday evening.
#2 Gettysburg 6 4 0 5 — 15
#14 York (3-2) 2 4 1 2 — 9
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Gabi Connor ’23: 5 Goals
• Jordan Basso ’24: 3 Goals
• Katie Fullowan ’23: 2 Goals
• Caroline Sullivan ’24: Goal, 2 Assist, 2 Caused Turnovers
• Jenna King ’24: Goal, 3 Assists
• Annie Nikolic ’24: 2 Ground Balls, 2 Caused Turnovers
• Shannon Twill ’23: 5 Saves
York’s Top Performers
• Madison Kurland: 3 Goals
• Kiersten Blanchard: 2 Goals
• Logan Ward: 2 Goals
• Riley DiFiore: 9 Saves
• First Quarter
Gettysburg never trailed in the contest with sophomore Regan Rightmire firing in a free-position goal just 38 seconds into the contest. A turnover by the Spartans led to the Bullets’ second tally as Connor kicked off her career day with a goal at 10:20.
York took advantage of a Gettysburg yellow card to score an advantage goal at 7:43, but the Bullets came right back with four-straight goals. Twenty seconds after the Spartan goal, Fullowan beat the goalie for a free-position tally. Connor tacked on the next two goals on assists from King and Sullivan. Basso closed the run to give Gettysburg a 6-1 lead with 1:41 left in the period.
• Second Quarter
York rallied with the final goal of the first period and three more goals to start the second. The Spartans held the Bullets to just one shot in the opening five minutes and a goal by Blanchard pulled the hosts within a goal (6-5) at 9:46.
Gettysburg stymied the next two York possessions as Twill stopped a shot by Ward and Sullivan knocked the ball out of the Spartan players’ stick one minute later. A yellow card on the hosts set up an advantage goal for King and just 38 seconds later, Connor scored on a free position to push the lead to 8-5.
Following a goal by Ward, Basso and Connor picked up the final two scores of the first half to hand the Bullets a 10-6 lead.
• Third Quarter
Offense was in short supply in the third quarter as the teams combined for eight turnovers and saw six shots stopped by the goalies. DiFiore recorded a trio of saves in the final five minutes, while York finally found the back of the net despite being a player down with 13 seconds remaining.
• Fourth Quarter
Senior Maddi Seibel scored Gettysburg’s first goal of the second half at 13:04. After a goal by the Spartans, Fullowan and freshman Emily Crane broke through for a pair of goals on free-position attempts for a 13-8 lead at 8:45.
York’s final goal came on a free-position shot by Ward with 7:51 remaining. Sophomore goalie Gill Cortese posted a pair of saves in the minutes after to thwart any attempted push by the Spartans. Basso added a free-position goal and Sullivan found a hole through the defense from the left wing to set the final score.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg led in shots (31-29) and draw controls (16-12). The two teams each picked up 15 ground balls and the Spartans committed 16 turnovers.
• The Bullets are in the midst of an eight-game run against nationally-ranked teams. Gettysburg is 4-1 so far with wins against No. 8 Messiah University (17-7), No. 12 Denison University (14-7), No. 3 Washington and Lee University (13-12), and York. The team’s only loss came against top-ranked Salisbury University (14-9). Waiting ahead for the Orange and Blue are No. 9 Tufts University. No. 24 Haverford College, and No. 8 College of New Jersey.
• Connor scored one more goal against York than she had coming into the game. She also topped her previous personal high for goals by three.
• Basso produced her fifth game of the season with at least three goals. She leads the team with 21 goals and 26 points this spring.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg improved to 6-2 all-time against York. The Bullets and Spartans had split the previous two contests with the latter winning in 2018 (14-12) and the former winning in 2019 (15-10).
Up Next
Gettysburg returns to action at home against No. 9 Tufts on Wednesday, March 23, at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.