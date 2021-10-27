Fairfield dominated the run of play from start to finish, but it took the Knights until the 57th minute to find the back of the net in their 2-0 victory over Lancaster Country Day in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 1A girls soccer tournament Wednesday afternoon at Robert E. Finefrock Field.
The victory elevates Fairfield to the district semifinals for the seventh straight year, where it will face Brandywine Heights, a 3-2 winner over Delone Catholic, in another quarter played on Wednesday. The semi is slated for Saturday at a time and place to be determined. That winner would punch its ticket to the PIAA tournament and the Knights could earn a sixth straight appearance in the district final if they are victorious on Saturday.
“We’ve got a lot of motivated, dedicated girls in our program,” Fairfield head coach Owen Phelan said. “They work hard and they’ve gotten a lot of good results from it.”
Fairfield (11-4) threatened right from the opening whistle and had two shots on goal in a 55-second span of the first half with Cadence Holmberg (37:22) and Therese Phelan (36:27) registering them.
Phelan had another go-at-goal at the 13:54 mark of the opening half. All told, the hosts piled up six shots on goal, without any luck, before intermission.
“Our girls came out with great energy, determination and we put the squeeze on our opponent today,” Owen Phelan said. “We didn’t panic when things weren’t going well and we kept pushing until we finished a couple of our chances.”
The Knight assault on goal continued after the break with Sarah Nagy (30:44, 26:04) putting a pair of shots on frame from deep off of direct kicks. The second produced a corner opportunity that was cleared easily by the Cougars.
Holmberg finally broke the deadlock when she won a footrace to a loose ball. The freshman pushed it around a defender and shot over Country Day keeper Florence Schauman to the top right corner of the net from 15 yards away with 23:34 to go in the match.
“Cadence had some chances to score earlier in the match that didn’t go in,” Phelan said. “She’s only a freshman, but she kept battling and got one to go.”
LCD (6-9-1) had its best opportunity to score when Kaitlyn Nguyen’s direct from deep was denied by Knight netminder Sophia Orndorff with 15:48 to play.
A sophomore, Orndorff handled both shots that came her way to record her 10th clean sheet of the campaign.
Freshman Karina Miller doubled Fairfield’s advantage with a rocket from deep on the left flank that went to the right side of the net with 13:57 remaining.
Fairfield held a 12-2 advantage in shots on goal and a 6-0 edge in corners.
The Knights had entered the match having dropped three straight.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Lancaster Country Day 0 0 — 0
Fairfield 0 2 — 2
Goals: F-Cadence Holmberg, Karina Miller. Shots: LCD-2; F-12. Corners: LCD-0; F-6. Saves: LCD-Florence Schauman (10); F-Sophia Orndorff (2)
