Needing a win to keep any hopes alive of qualifying for the District 3 Class 3A tournament, Biglerville’s Brylee Rodgers wasn’t about to allow the Canners to lose.
The star junior posted a career-high 36 points to lead her team to a 62-50 comeback win over Littlestown in YAIAA-3 girls’ basketball action Monday night at the Thunderdome.
Rodgers has now hit for at least 20 points in 10 games this season, topping 30 in a quintet of outings.
Their regular season complete at 9-13, now the Canners will sit and wait to see if they’ve done enough to snag one of the six district tournament spots available. They are currently ninth and would need Annville-Cleona, Upper Dauphin and Oley Valley to lose some games to have a chance.
“I’m still hoping that we can get into districts, but if we don’t, I still feel that our season was a success,” Biglerville head coach Nolan Peterson said. “We played very hard every game and we’ve got a young team.”
Rodgers added, “It’s been a good season, but we could’ve won more games than we did. Some games we’d have one bad quarter that we couldn’t overcome.”
Littlestown (4-18, 1-11) came out strong in its final contest of the campaign, leading 9-5 after the opening stanza.
The hosts continued their strong play into the second quarter and opened up a 22-10 lead following Hannah Cherry’s hoop with 4:27 to go until intermission.
Biglerville (9-13, 3-9) ripped off a 10-2 spurt with eight of the markers coming from Rodgers to cut its deficit to 24-20 with just under two minutes to go in the half.
A quality final 100 seconds of the half propelled Littlestown to a 30-23 advantage as the teams headed to their lockerrooms.
L-town junior Celi Portillo gave her side a 39-27 lead after she followed up her 3-pointer with a layup at the 4:27 mark, to match the hosts’ biggest lead of the evening.
With her team down 40-29, Rodgers tore through the Bolt defense for eight straight points in a 74-second span and she eventually gave her team its first lead of the night when she scored with four ticks left in the frame.
Rodgers poured in 16 points in the third quarter.
“Brylee is everything for this team and they follow her lead,” Peterson said. “She’s aggressive at times, but too passive, occasionally. I wish she would demand the ball more in certain situations.”
The fourth quarter began tied at 45, then Jenna Young gave the hosts their final lead of the night with a pair of freebies 21 seconds into the frame.
Rodgers knotted things at 47 with her own charity tosses four ticks later and Emily Woolson put the Black and Gold in front for good with a hoop at the 6:55 mark.
Littlestown was able to hang around and trailed 55-50 following Hailey Shelley’s bucket with 3:18 to play, but the Bolts didn’t scratch the rest of the way.
“We came out flat tonight and I couldn’t believe it, not with what we had at stake,” Peterson said. “The girls really answered the bell after halftime, though.”
Rodgers made 12-of-29 from the field, while hitting on 11-of-13 from the charity stripe. For the year, she has averaged 8.1 free throw attempts per game, good for first in the Times Area. And her scoring average climbed to 19.7 ppg, good for second in the area.
“Coach told me that I need to be more aggressive and try to drive to the basket more,” Rodgers said. “I try to create contact when I do.”
Woolson got to the line a staggering 19 times, connecting on 10 of them to finish with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
As a team, Biglerville made 22-of-42 (52 percent) from the foul line and the Canners’ defense forced 39 turnovers.
Portillo paced Littlestown with 18 points and 10 boards. She finished the season averaging a team-best 12.5 ppg.
If the season is over for the Canners, they will have a majority of their team back next season.
“We graduate three seniors, but we’ll have a lot of our team returning,” Peterson said. “We’ve got a bunch of freshmen this season and two eighth-graders that will come up to join us next year.”
The Canners had five freshmen suiting up for varsity games this season.
“Our freshmen have really stepped up and they’ve gained valuable experience,” Rodgers said. “We’ve got work to do to get better, but we should be an improved team next season.”
Biglerville 5 18 22 17 — 62
Littlestown 9 21 15 5 — 50
Biglerville (62): Mari Alvarez 0 0-2 0, Rylie Brewer 1 1-2 3, Brylee Rodgers 12 11-13 36, Emily Woolson 2 10-19 14, Ava Peterson 2 0-2 5, Claire Roberts 0 0-2 0, Abby Reckard 1 0-2 2, Kierney Weigle 1 0-0 2. Non-scorer: Joscelynn Anglin. Totals: 19 22-42 62.
Littlestown (50): Rebecca Lanahan 1 1-4 3, Jenna Young 0 3-6 3, Kellee Staub 3 4-5 10, Celi Portillo 8 1-4 18, Emma Peart 1 2-2 4, Hannah Cherry 2 0-4 4, Kylah Green 3 0-0 6, Hailey Shelley 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Makayla Orwig, Keira Miller, Chloe Shipley, Abby Ford. Totals: 19 11-25 50.
3-pointers: B-Rodgers, Peterson; L-Portillo.
