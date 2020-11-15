There may have been some uncertainty as to how the Fairfield girls’ soccer team would fare this season in light of graduation losses, but the 2020 squad answered those questions in resounding fashion.
A 10-1-1 regular season record and YAIAA-3 title was followed by yet another District 3 Championship, putting the mighty Knights back into the state playoffs. There, the 2020 crew did their predecessors proud, even as they fell to Conwell-Egan Catholic, 1-0, in penalty kicks in the opening round of the PIAA Class 1A tournament Saturday afternoon at Warrior Stadium in Gettysburg.
The Eagles won the shootout, 4-3, to move on to the state semifinals.
Fairfield (12-2-1) put together a mindblowing 86-10 record from 2016-19 to go with a state title in 2016, District 3 crowns in 2016 and 2017, while capturing four straight YAIAA-3 titles. This year’s Knights refused to let the program standards slip.
“I’m very proud of these girls and the season that they’ve had,” Fairfield head coach Owen Phelan said. “I said to someone the other day that we sort of graduated a golden generation of girls soccer players last spring. That left us with just four players on the roster who had played meaningful varsity minutes coming into this season.”
Senior defender Liv Cliber echoed Phelan’s sentiments.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this team,” Cliber said. “We’ve worked our butts off since July. We’ve got so many young players, freshmen and sophomores, who made big contributions to the team this season.”
The opening half of Saturday’s match was contested mainly in the middle third of the pitch, with Fairfield’s Naia Roberts registering the only shot on goal before halftime. Roberts took aim at the net only to be denied by Eagle netminder Jess Gentile with 14:57 to go.
The second half saw an increase in chances for both sides and some real threats that had to be handled by Gentile and Fairfield sophomore keeper Sophie Orndorff. Conwell-Egan (4-5) had shots from Rylee Joyce (34:58) off the right post following a corner, Gia Brennan (27:17), Samantha Terry (13:29) off the crossbar from 40 yards out and Joyce (5:05) with a header.
Meanwhile, Roberts (31:31, 20:06) went at goal twice for the hosts, while Honey Strosnider (25:22) rang the right post.
Each team had one chance in the second overtime with Terry coming up short at the 9:56 mark and Therese Phelan being stonewalled by Gentile with 2:17 to play.
“We had great possession at times, but then they would take control,” Strosnider said. “This was our most physical match of the year — by far.”
In penalty kicks, Fairfield’s Strosnider, Audrey Chesko and Roberts put shots in goal to match three successful attempts by the Eagles’ Constance Wotjon, Samantha Terry and Madison Stackhouse.
Penalty kicks moved into the sixth round all square before Emma Devine went upper 90 to the left side to push her group in front.
Gentile then denied Ava Deming to end it for the Eagles’ second straight PK victory, as they won the District 12 tournament, defeating Dock Mennonite, in the same fashion last Tuesday.
A member of the Philadelphia Catholic League, Conwell-Egan faced two other district champions, Archbishop Wood (2A) and Archbishop Carroll (4A) during its regular season.
“They played a really tough schedule and I think that prepared them for the postseason,” coach Phelan said. “They were very physical and played hard-nosed soccer. I think they were bigger than us at almost every position, but we fought hard all the way to the end.”
Fairfield finished the 2020 campaign with a 57-10 goal differential and posted seven shutouts.
With the season now in the books, and following another division and district title, the Knights look toward the 2021 season, where they will have nine starters back with only Cliber and Roberts graduating. Both made the YAIAA-3 coaches’ all-star team, with Roberts being named the Player of the Year in the division.
“The foundation and the pieces are here for us to be successful again next season,” coach Phelan said. “But nothing is ever guaranteed. The girls will have to put in the work, but they know that.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Conwell-Egan 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Fairfield 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
PK Goals: CE-Constance Wotjon, Samantha Terry, Madison Stackhouse, Emma Devine; F-Honey Strosnider, Audrey Chesko, Naia Roberts. Shots: CE-4; F-3. Corners: CE-3; F-6. Saves: CE-Jess Gentile 3; F-Sophie Orndorff 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.