Gettysburg had struggled to close out games so far this season and was coming off of its largest defeat when Waynesboro downed the Warriors by 25 points on Tuesday.

But facing a very good Greencastle-Antrim squad, on the road in front of a raucous crowd, the Warriors rallied to erase a six-point fourth quarter deficit to pick up a big Mid-Penn Colonial victory, 65-61, in boys’ basketball action Friday night.

