Gettysburg had struggled to close out games so far this season and was coming off of its largest defeat when Waynesboro downed the Warriors by 25 points on Tuesday.
But facing a very good Greencastle-Antrim squad, on the road in front of a raucous crowd, the Warriors rallied to erase a six-point fourth quarter deficit to pick up a big Mid-Penn Colonial victory, 65-61, in boys’ basketball action Friday night.
“This is a really good win for us,” Gettysburg head coach Mark McLean said. “They had a great crowd tonight and for us to come into a hostile gym and beat a really good team is huge for our confidence.”
Gettysburg (6-4, 3-2) trailed 52-46 following a hoop by Greencastle’s Connor Wright with 5:36 to go, but the visitors fought back to close the deficit to 53-52 when Jonathan Darnell converted an old-fashioned 3-point play with 4:06 remaining.
The teams then exchanged triples and the hosts still led, 56-55, with 3:21 left.
A run-out layup by Josh Herr, following a rebound and outlet pass from Ian McLean pushed Gettysburg in front, but that lead didn’t last long as Surzano Soloman answered at the other end for G-A.
McLean’s floater in the lane put Gettysburg in the lead to stay with 2:25 left.
A steal-and-jam by Herr boosted the lead to 61-58 and a pair of freebies by Brody Wagner made it 63-58 with 22 ticks remaining, but Greencastle still had a breath left.
Logan Alvey’s triple from the left corner with 13 seconds left forced Gettysburg to knock down a pair of free throws to ice it and McLean came through with :06 to go to put it away.
“We knew that this would be a very tough game,” Ian McLean said. “It was a tough crowd, but we fought all night and got the win. Our guys have been playing together for a long time, so we know how to play together.”
Mark McLean added, “We’re gaining more experience every game. The guys did a great job in the delay game and then stepping up and hitting free throws when they started fouling us.”
Gettysburg jumped out to an 11-4 advantage just under five minutes into the game, but that lead didn’t take long for the Devils to erase.
G-A (6-4, 4-1) put together a strong run to end the quarter and the quarter horn blew with the hosts holding a 17-16 edge.
Greencastle opened up a 25-18 lead after Soloman connected from deep with 5:03 to play until the break, but the guest narrowed the gap to 31-28 at intermission.
The third quarter was tight, as Greencastle couldn’t build a lead bigger than five points and the Warriors managed to shave two points off their halftime deficit to trail 44-43 heading for the final stanza.
Gettysburg was coming off a 69-44 defeat at the hands of division top dog Waynesboro, as they struggled to deal with the Indians’ 1-3-1 press.
“In practice on Wednesday and Thursday, we stressed how we have to take better care of the ball when teams press us,” Mark McLean said. “We didn’t panic when they came after us tonight.”
The Warriors turned the ball over 10 times in Friday’s contest.
A theme all year for the Maroon & White has been balanced scoring efforts and they got another one. McLean, Herr, Tegan Kuhns and Brody Wagner all entered the contest averaging at least nine points per game.
McLean led the way with 17 points, Herr added 16, Wagner tossed in 13, Kuhns pitched in 12, while Darnell posted seven points to go with four assists.
“We don’t have one go-to-guy and I think that makes us tough to defend,” Mark McLean said. “We can spread the ball around and not worry about getting it to one or two guys to score.”
Wright led the way for the Devils with 20, while Alvey connected four times from beyond the arc for all 12 of his markers and Soloman came off the bench to score 10.
Gettysburg has a three-game week coming up next week with all of them at home. They host Kennard-Dale on Monday, Northern Tuesday and James Buchanan on Friday.
Gettysburg 16 12 16 21 — 65
Greencastle 17 14 14 16 — 61
Gettysburg (65): Jonathan Darnell 3 1-2 7, Tegan Kuhns 4 3-5 12, Brody Wagner 5 3-6 13, Ian McLean 6 4-4 17, Josh Herr 7 1-2 16. Non-scorers: Julius Warren, Charlie Shull. Totals: 25 12-19 65.
Greencastle-Antrim (61): Eli Sterling 3 2-2 8, Surzano Soloman 4 1-2 10, Logan Alvey 4 0-0 12, Jordan Hunt 2 0-0 6, Adam Horst 0 2-2 2, Connor Wright 8 2-4 20, Blake Shadoan 1 1-2 3. Non-scorer: Owen Plum. Totals: 22 8-12 61.
3-pointers: G-Kuhns, McLean, Herr; GA-Alvey 4, Hunt 2, Wright 2, Soloman. JV: Gettysburg 49, Greencastle 46
