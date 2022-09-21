FIELD HOCKEY
Gettysburg 4, Waynesboro 0
Four different players scored goals for the Warriors as they bounced the Maidens in Mid-Penn action on Wednesday.
Madeline Delaney struck for the first of three Gettysburg tallies in the second quarter. Megan Musselman and Naomi Spangler followed with goals, as Musselman found the back of the cage with less than a minute left in the half.
Sophia Williams added marker in the fourth quarter to cap the offensive outburst for Gettysburg.
Gettysburg 0 3 0 1 — 4
Waynesboro 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: G-Madeline Delaney, Megan Musselman, Naomi Spangler, Sophia Williams. Corners: G-13; W-0. Saves: G-Guen Yale 0; W-5
Littlestown 7, Delone Catholic 1
Ada Slagle and Kelsey McClintock fired two goals apiece as the Bolts returned to their winning ways on Wednesday.
In addition to Slagle and McClintock’s accurate shots, Littlestown (5-3) picked up goals from Summer Rathell, Ashlyn Rebert and Kamryn Bittle.
Alexis McMullen broked up the shutout with a tally at the 2:56 mark of the fourth quarter for the Squirettes (2-4).
Littlestown 4 0 2 1 — 7
Delone Catholic 0 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: L-Ada Slagle 2, Kelsey McClintock 2, Summer Rathell, Ashlyn Rebert, Kamryn Bittle; DC-Alexis McMullen. Assists: L-Giana Grelli. Shots: L-30; DC-3. Corners: L-15; DC-1. Saves: L-Taytum Lombardi 2; DC-16
Biglerville 4, Hanover 0
The Canners went to the fourth quarter holding a one-goal advantage, but a pair of tallies by Ava Peterson in the final stanza gave them a comfortable victory in YAIAA-3 action Wednesday night.
Claire Roberts had the other fourth quarter marker and Natalie Showaker scored in the second quarter.
Hanover 0 0 0 0 — 0
Biglerville 0 1 0 3 — 4
Goals: B-Ava Peterson 2, Claire Roberts, Natalie Showaker. Assists: B-Courtney Smith 2, Showaker, Kierney Weigle. Shots: H-1; B-14. Corners: H-0; B-27. Saves: H-Reagan Wildasin (10); B- Gabrielle Rogerson (1), Sami Waybright (0).
BOYS’ SOCCER
Greencastle-Antrim 1, Gettysburg 0
Henry Drawbaugh scored the only goal of the match in the 55th minute of action off an assist from Cooper Noblit in a Mid-Penn Colonial match Wednesday night at Warrior Stadium.
Gettysburg freshman Jake Bernier had seven saves to keep his side in it.
Greencastle 0 1 - 1
Gettysburg 0 0 - 0
Goals: GA-Henry Drawbaugh. Assists: GA-Cooper Noblit. Shots: GA-8; G-2. Corners: GA-9; G-2. Saves: GA-Caleb Baine (2); G- Jake Bernier (7). JV: Gettysburg 4, Greencastle 2.
Littlestown 2, Hanover 1
Leo Guzman made good on both of his shots on goal Tuesday, striking twice in Littlestown’s victory. Guzman had a first-half tally before snapping a 1-1 tie on a penalty kick with 7:14 left in regulation.
Fransisco Hernandez posted Hanover’s lone marker.
Littlestown 1 1 — 2
Hanover 1 0 — 1
Goals: L-Leo Guzman 2; H-Fransisco Hernandez. Assists: L-Ian Welty; H-Alexis Martinez Ramirez. Shots: L-2; H-5. Corners: L-2; H-0. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 4; H-Justus Feeser 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Gettysburg 3, Shippensburg 0
The Warriors leveled their record at 4-4 following a 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 victory over the Greyhounds on Tuesday.
Maya Brainard dished out 10 assists and Elana Granger had nine more to direct the Gettysburg attack. Hailey Williams walloped a dozen kills with Marissa Clapsadle smacking seven of her own.
Addalyn Hebert contributed a team-best 12 digs while Leila Lebon-Hill and Miranda Flynn enjoyed a big night at the net with seven combined blocks.
Gettysburg won the JV match 25-8, 25-9.
York Catholic 3, Bermudian Springs 1
The Eagles took a set from the unbeaten Irish but ultimately dropped a 25-13, 22-25, 18-25, 25-10 decision on Tuesday.
Ella Means delivered eight kills and five digs for Berm (3-4), which saw Heyla Martin post 13 assists and Courtney Wolf rack up 11 digs.
The Irish won the JV match 19-25, 25-14, 15-9
Central York 3, South Western 0
Unbeaten Central claimed a 25-17, 25-23, 25-22 decision over the Mustangs in YAIAA play on Tuesday.
The South Western defense was busy with Maddy Hickman and Katlyn Grempler combining for 44 digs.
Lex Cornett hit for nine kills and Lilly Sullivan stuffed five Panther shots at the net.
The Mustangs (5-2) won the JV match, 2-0.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fairfield 3, Bermudian Springs 0
The Knights kept their unbeaten record intact with a shutout of the Eagles in YAIAA action on Tuesday.
Fairfield (6-0) saw Therese Phelan score twice and Breana Valentine add some icing on the cake with a second-half tally. Cadence Holmberg, Maddy Fulgham and Audrey Chesko posted assists in the win.
Bermudian Springs 0 0 — 0
Fairfield 1 2 — 3
Goals: F-Therese Phelan 2, Breana Valentine. Assists: F-Cadence Holmberg, Maddy Fulgham, Audrey Chesko. Corners: BS-0; F-4. Saves: BS-Chloe Stuart 12; F-3
Biglerville 4, York Catholic 1
Kiera Shaffer netted a pair of first-half goals as the Canners dumped the Irish on Tuesday.
Biglerville (5-5) led 2-1 at halftime before Brylee Rodgers and Abbie Ponce put the game away with second-half tallies. Shaffer, Rodgers and Maci Dinges had assists in the win, while Emily Woolson and Eva Hollabaugh combined to make nine stops in the net.
Biglerville 2 2 — 4
York Catholic 1 0 — 1
Goals: B-Kiera Shaffer 2, Brylee Rodgers, Abbie Ponce; YC-Katie Bullen. Assists: B-Rodgers, Maci Dinges, Shaffer. Shots: B-9; YC-10. Corners: B-0; YC-8. Saves: B-Emily Woolson/Eva Hollabaugh 9; YC-Alexandra Gilden 5
CROSS COUNTRY
YAIAA race at New Oxford
Delone Catholic senior Aden Davis placed fifth in the boys’ race on Tuesday at New Oxford to lead the Squires to a 3-1 performance. Davis ran a 17:32, placing just behind Neal Price of New Oxford, who was fourth in 17:25.
Delone’s Ryan Young (7th-17:54) and Liam Allen (9th-18:01) also cracked the top 10.
Colonial Elijah Beichler joined Price in the top 10 with an 18:11.
On the girls’ side, Erin Deak of the Ox paced the local pack with a fifth-place effort in 22:02. Samantha Smith of Delone crossed the line in 22:26, good for seventh place.
BOYS
Delone Catholic d. New Oxford 22-36; New Oxford d. Eastern York 22-33; Kennard-Dale d. New Oxford 27-28; Red Lion d. New Oxford 19-39; Delone d. Eastern 17-44; Delone d. Kennard-Dale 24-38; Red Lion d. Delone 22-33; Kennard-Dale d. Eastern 24-34; Red Lion d. Eastern 16-44; Red Lion d. Kennard-Dale 20-38
Delone Catholic: 5. Aden Davis 17:32, 7. Ryan Young 17:54, 9. Liam Allen 18:01, 11. Joey Catlin 18:16, 16. Jack Goedecker 19:13
New Oxford: 4. Neal Price 17:25, 10. Elijah Beichler 18:11, 18. William Schuck 19:18, 21. J. Salazar 19:39, 30. Christian Richter 20:43
GIRLS
Delone d. New Oxford 26-29; Eastern d. New Oxford 21-36; Kennard-Dale d. New Oxford 25-32; Red Lion d. New Oxford 18-40; Eastern d. Delone 24-33; Kennard-Dale d. Delone 25-32; Red Lion d. Delone 17-40; Kennard-Dale d. Eastern 27-50; Red Lion d. Eastern 22-34; Red Lion d. Kennard-Dale 24-33
Delone Catholic: 7. Samantha Smith 22:26, 14. Kaylie Brown 23:49, 16. Samantha Bealmear 24:32, 23. Emma Bunty 26:04, 26. Emma Goddard 26:34
New Oxford: 5. Erin Deak 22:02, 18. Katelyn Dicken 24:54, 19. Kali Neiderer 25:03, 22. Courtney Cox 25:14, 28. Carmen Foster
YAIAA Race at South Western
Bermudian Springs’ Parker Sanders clocked a 17:57 to finish fourth and Cole Stuart came in ninth at 18:40 to earn top 10 finishes as the Eagles went 1-2 against South Western, Susquehannock and York Tech.
On the girls’ side, Bermudian’s Kylee Oseen finished 10th as the Eagles went 1-2 against South Western, Susquehannock and York Tech. Oseen ran a 24:34 to earn her spot.
BOYS
Susquehannock d. South Western 27-28; South Western d. Bermudian Springs 20-41, South Western d. York Tech 15-50; Susquehannock d. Bermudian Springs 20-41; Susquehannock d. York Tech 15-50; Bermudian Springs d. York Tech 20-37.
Bermudian Springs: 4. Parker Sanders 17:57, 9. Cole Stuart 18:40, 25. Bryce Harner 20:49, 34. Lucas Campagna 21:50, 35. Logan Phillips 21:52
GIRLS
South Western d. Susquehannock 20-42; South Western d. Bermudian Springs 15-50; South Western d. York Tech 15-50; Susquehannock d. Bermudian Springs 23-36; Susquehannock d. York Tech 27-30; Bermudian Springs d. York Tech 27-30.
Bermudian Springs: 10. Kylee Oseen 24:34, 11. Livia Lighty 25:03, 13. Madison Kuhn 25:29.
Mid-Penn Race at Gettysburg
Gettysburg’s Gavin Cole broke the tape at 18:53 to capture the race and Owen Clapsadle finished in 19:19 to grab third place in leading the Warriors to a victory over visiting West Perry.
In a tri-meet with West Perry and Northern, the Gettysburg girls defeated both of their guests with Warrior junior Winter Oaster taking the honors in 20:48. Lily Arnold finished in 21:54 to earn a fourth-place finish.
BOYS
Gettysburg d. West Perry 25-35.
Gettysburg: 1. Gavin Cole 18:53, 3. Owen Clapsadle 19:19, 6. Isaiah Sommers 20:17, 7. Luke Breighner 20:21, 8. Paul Kennedy 20:21.
GIRLS
Gettysburg d. West Perry 23-36; Gettysburg d. Northern 18-38; Northern d. West Perry 29-30.
Gettysburg: 1. Winter Oaster 20:48, 4. Lily Arnold 21:54, 6. Megan Hurst 23:56, 7. Beatrie Russell 24:52, 8. Brooke Myers 24:58.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
New Oxford 5, Susquehannock 0
The Colonials entered the match ranked second in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings, while the Warriors were slotted fourth. However, the match was anything but close when the two undefeated outfits met as New Oxford (12-0, 7-0) won every match in straight sets.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Peyton Joines 6-0, 6-1; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Ali Zapach 6-4, 6-3; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Georgie Snyder 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Anne Jackson/Anneesha Kandala 6-0, 6-2; 2. Kylie Wampler/Emory Millar-Kellnar (NO) d. Emily Goodfellow/Makani Ross 6-1, 6-0.
