The ninth-ranked Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse team rolled out to a 15-7 victory against non-conference opponent Stevenson University in the season home opener on Saturday at Clark Field.
Stevenson 1 2 2 2 — 7
#9 Gettysburg 7 6 2 0 — 15
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
- Jordan Basso ’24: 5 Goals, 4 Ground Balls
- Katie Fullowan ’23: 3 Goals, 7 Draw Controls
- Sophie Smith ’25: 2 Goals
- Maddi Seibel ’22: 2 Goals
- Shannon Twill ’23: 2 Saves
Stevenson’s Top Performers
- McKenna Blick: 6 Goals, 2 Draw Controls, 2 Ground Balls
- Kaitlyn Kozlowski: 1 Goal
- Sophie Shucosky: 9 Saves
• First Quarter
Gettysburg (1-0) struck on its second attempt at the goal as sophomore Caroline Sullivan found Seibel for the first tally of the game. The Bullets added another 26 seconds later as Basso drove to the cage to notch her first goal off a dish from sophomore Regan Rightmire. Roughly three minutes later, Stevenson sliced the deficit to one as McKenna Blick picked up the loose ball and flicked it into the net.
From there, Gettysburg’s offense was flowing as they powered five more goals to take a commanding 7-1 lead at the end of the first quarter. Basso netted three of the Bullets’ goals.
• Second Quarter
Basso continued to be a driving force for the Bullets offense as she collected her fourth and team’s eighth goal at 11:10. A minute later, Basso had her hand in another goal as she dished one to Smith, who registered her first career tally to extend the lead 9-1.
Back-to-back goals by the Mustangs (0-2) made it a 9-3 contest, but the Bullets ripped four more goals before the end of the first half to lead 13-3.
• Third Quarter
Fullowan added her third goal of the contest at 9:03 and Seibel collected her second at 7:29 to push the Bullets advantage 15-3.
McKenna Blick accounted for Stevenson’s fourth and fifth goals, with the latter coming off a free position shot with 43 seconds remaining.
• Fourth Quarter
McKenna Blick did not shy away and managed to score two more goals for Stevenson at 13:17 and 11:20, respectively.
The Bullets defense did not allow the Mustangs to score for the rest of the contest. Sophomore goalie Gill Cortese picked up five saves in the final quarter.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg led in shots (32-19) and draw controls (17-8).
• Basso notched a career-high five goals. Last season, she scored four goals in a game on two different occasions.
• Seibel also produced a career-high in goals with two.
• This season marks the first with having four quarters instead of the traditional two halves.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg now holds a 9-0 all-time series record against Stevenson.
Next
Gettysburg hosts No. 8 Messiah University on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m.
