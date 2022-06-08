New Oxford 7, Spring Grove 1
Connor Main drilled three singles and collected three RBI as the Ox drubbed Spring Grove in American Legion action on Wednesday.
Included in New Oxford’s 13-hit attack were two knocks apiece by Aaron Smith, Kolton Haifley and Coy Baker. Haifley and Baker rattled doubles for the winners, who scored four times in the seventh to ice the win.
Cade Baker went four innings for the decision before giving way to Jesse Bitzer, who mowed down seven batters via strikeout in just three innings.
New Oxford 001 020 4 — 7 13 2
Spring Grove 000 100 0 — 1 6 1
Ca. Baker, Bitzer (5) and Co. Baker. Reichart, McMaster (5), James (7) and Steinhauer. WP: Ca. Baker. LP: Reichart. SO-BB: Ca. Baker 2-1, Bitzer 7-2, Reichart 3-1, McMaster 1-0, James 1-1. 2B: NO-Haifley, Co. Baker; SG-Reichart
Northeastern 10, Bermudian Springs 0
Konnor Reeser racked up 13 strikeouts in firing a five-inning no-hitter against Bermudian on Wednesday. Reeser hit the strike zone on 61 of his 86 offerings in the dominant outing.
Four Berm pitchers combined to walk 10 batters, and Brinden Floyd drove in three runs for the winners.
Bermudian Springs 000 00 — 0 0 3
Northeastern 012 61 — 10 7 0
Stottlemyer, Shearer (2), Zepp (4), Byers (5). Reeser. WP: Reeser. LP: Stottlemyer. SO-BB: Stottlemyer 0-3, Shearer 0-3, Zepp 2-3, Byers 0-1, Reeser 13-3. 3B: N-Floyd.
Red Lion 11, Gettysburg 1
A seven-run outburst in the bottom of the first inning sent Northeastern on its way to a big win over Gettysburg on Wednesday.
Two Red Lion pitchers whiffed six batters apiece as Gettysburg was limited to four hits. Charlie Shull singled twice for Post 202 while Zach Williams doubled and Sam Coolbaugh drove in Gettysburg’s lone run.
Gettysburg 010 000 — 1 4 3
Red Lion 701 021 — 11 7 1
Reisinger, Shull (1), Foster (6). Lidscomb, Morris (4). WP: Lidscomb. LP: Reisinger. SO-BB: Reisinger 0-5, Shull 5-3, Lidscomb 6-2, Morris 6-0. 2B: G-Williams; RL-Stabley, Shaffer. RL-Stabley
