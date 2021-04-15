Delone Catholic and Biglerville have both begun the 2021 baseball season with their bats a blazin’. When they met up in a YAIAA-4 contest Thursday afternoon at Yost Field in Biglerville, things played out as you may have expected: with a lot of runs and hits and a contest that ended with the Squires claiming a 15-8 victory and sole possession of first place in the division at the quarter pole in division play.
“That was a good all-around game for us today,” Delone head coach Dave Neumayer said. “We hit well and we didn’t make any errors in the field and errors have been a problem for us so far. We’ve given away too many extra outs.”
Delone (5-2, 4-1) plated nine runs in the top of the first on seven hits with Wyatt Schussler having the biggest hand in the rally. Schussler got the visitors on the board with a two-run single, then capped the inning with a two-run double.
In between, Brodie Collins, Harrison Smith and Trent Giraffa supplied run-scoring singles, while Ryan Moore and Avery Kuntz drew bases-loaded walks.
Biglerville (3-2, 3-2) responded with a four-spot in its half of the first inning, as the entire frame took 43 minutes to complete.
The big hit in the inning was a three-run double by Cameron Hartzell to the gap in left-center. Eli Weigle followed with a walk and the Canners were poised to further cut into their deficit, but Delone southpaw Tyler Hillson retired the next three hitters to escape any further damage.
Delone put three more runs on the board in the third with Giraffa and Schussler each driving in a run with a single.
Biglerville was behind 13-5 in the sixth when a sac fly by Hartzel and a bases-loaded free pass drawn by Kolton Trimmer narrowed the deficit to 13-7.
The free pass to Trimmer brought Neumayer to the mound and he called on Ryan Wildasin.
Wildasin struck out the next batter, but yielded two runs in the seventh to produce the final count.
“We got in a hole right from the start today. There were three plays that I thought we should’ve made in the first inning that we didn’t,” Biglerville head coach Jeff Taylor said. “We didn’t swing at good pitches and we’ve got to be more patient at the plate when we’re behind in games.”
Delone strung together 17 hits, with a trio each from Giraffa, Schussler and Collins. Schussler knocked in five runs, while Kuntz doubled twice, walked twice and scored four times.
“Guys are taking an aggressive approach at the plate and that’s something that we talked about doing all winter,” Neumayer said. “We don’t want to get in holes, like we have in the past. We don’t want to fall behind by four, five, six runs and then have to try to come back from it.”
Ben Angstadt paced Biglerville’s offense with four knocks, while Hartzel drove in four runs.
With both teams’ original opponents for Friday on Covid shutdown, the teams are moving their second matchup of the season, scheduled for May 5, up to today and will play it at Delone at 4:15 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Delone 903 001 2 — 15 17 0
Biglerville 400 012 1 — 8 8 1
Tyler Hillson, Nick Pierce (4), Ryan Wildasin (6) and Brodie Collins; Eli Weigle, Kolton Trimmer (3) and Austin Black, Tyson Taylor (6). SO-BB: Hillson 6-7, Pierce 1-4, Wildasin 3-0; Weigle 2-3, Trimmer 1-1. W — Pierce. L — Weigle. 2B: DC — Austin Kuntz 2, Trent Giraffa, Wyatt Schussler; B — Ben Angstadt, Cameron Hartzel, Weigle. 3B: DC — Jake Sherdel.
