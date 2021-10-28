The Gettysburg girls’ soccer team dominated play for much of its District 3 Class 3A tournament quarterfinal against Red Land on Thursday.
The Warriors had six corners to the Patriots’ one. They outshot Red Land 14-5, and the ball spent the majority of the contest in the visitor’s territory.
The one thing that Gettysburg did not do, however, is score. And when Red Land’s Carlee Collier found the back of the net 2:30 into the first overtime period, all the Warriors’ hard work came crashing down, as they fell to the Patriots 1-0, ending the season a game short of their first trip to the state tournament.
“We had lots of opportunities to score and the ball didn’t go in the back of the net,” Gettysburg coach John Colgan said afterward. “I thought we possessed and controlled the ball. I thought the girls played physical. We did just about everything we wanted to do except get the ball in the back of the net.”
The chances came thick and fast for Gettysburg (13-3-2), with Izzy Gaydon nearly opening the scoring in the seventh minute only to be denied by Red Land (13-6-1) goalkeeper Hannah Cline.
Four minutes later, it Maddy Gaydon with a chance for an opener, but her shot rang off the post and out.
The Patriots began to get a foothold in the contest midway through the first half, but the Warriors still looked the more dangerous of the two sides. Alivia Colgan recorded the third great chance of the half for Gettysburg in the 29th minute when the ball fell to her just outside the six-yard box, but she fired her shot high and wide of Cline’s goal and the two teams remained scoreless.
The teams went into the half scoreless, which heartened Red Land and longtime coach Jamie Miller.
“I told the girls we’ve just got to keep fighting,” Miller said. “All credit to Gettysburg. They’re athletic. They’re aggressive. They gave us fits, but I feel like our girls have a chance every time we step on the field.”
The onslaught of pressure continued early on in the second half with Colgan pulling back a cross for Izzy Gaydon only for the ensuing shot to go wide of the net.
From that point forward until the final 10 minutes of regulation, the teams regularly exchanged possession in the middle of the field but neither carved out much in the way of clear-cut chances.
That changed with five minutes to play, as Colgan took a long pass and laid the ball into the path of an onrushing Izzy Gaydon. Gaydon took the ball in stride and broke in on goal one-on-one with the goalkeeper Cline, but again Gettysburg just lacked the final product as Gaydon’s shot went wide of the post and out for a goal kick.
Gaydon’s shot proved to be the final real chance of regulation and the teams then entered the first sudden death overtime period. Maddy Gaydon started the overtime with a shot from distance that was on target but fell harmlessly into the hands of Cline. Then, moments later, the Patriots seized their opportunity.
Collier received a pass 30 yards from goal, took a few touches past a pair of Gettysburg players, and unleashed a curling shot from 18 yards out with her left foot that found the back of the net and sent the Red Land players into a frenzy.
“You’ve got to make the best of every chance you get,” Miller said of playing on the counter. “We needed one good shot and Carlee stepped up and ripped that one.”
The loss is the second straight for the Warriors in the district quarterfinals and the second straight in overtime after losing 1-0 to Lampeter-Strasburg in double overtime a year ago. But Colgan isn’t deterred by the setbacks.
“We’re going to keep providing opportunities for the girls,” he said. “And if they want it, it’ll be there for them.”
Red Land 0 0 1 — 1
Gettysburg 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: RL-Carlee Collier. Shots: RL-5; G-14. Saves: RL-Hannah Cline 9; G-Lydia Floreck 2. Corners: RL-1; G-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.