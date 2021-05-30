New Oxford 6, Brushtown 5
New Oxford 8, Brushtown 4
The Twins moved above .500 following a sweep of the Bulldogs on Sunday.
New Oxford (5-4) trailed 5-1 in the opener before tallying two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Gavin Miller and Chase Roberts had two hits each and Matt Martin drove in a pair of runs. Miller also fired four strong innings of relief, striking out six while yielding only two hits.
Mitch Collins and AJ Bullock were both 3-for-4 in Game 2 as the Twins piled up 11 hits. Collins, Miller and Matt Martin stroked doubles, with Bullock and Martin knocking in two runs each.
Tyler Hillson singled twice and scored a run to pace the Bulldogs, who slipped to 2-7 on the season.
New Oxford 100 023 0 — 6 8 1
Brushtown 140 000 0 — 5 6 2
Tyler Sims, Jordan Arnold (2), Gavin Miller (4). Jesse Bitzer, Sam Shea (6), Michael Henrie (7). WP: Miller. LP: Shea. SO-BB: Sims 1-7, Arnold 1-0, Miller 6-0, Bitzer 3-4, Shea 2-3, Henrie 0-0. 2B: NO-Arnold
New Oxford 012 002 3 — 8 11 1
Brushtown 020 000 2 — 4 5 3
Aden Juelich, Gino Grob (5), Chase Roberts (7). Ethan Slusser. WP: Juelich. LP: Slusser. SO-BB: Juelich 2-5, Grob 3-2, Roberts 1-0, Slusser 5-4. 2B: NO-Mitch Collins, Matt Martin, Miller
Hagerstown 3, North Carroll 0
Hagerstown 17, North Carroll 3
Brock Smith struck out 16 batters in six innings of work as part of a combined no-hitter for the Braves on Sunday. Smith was relieved in the seventh by Josh Derocher, who fanned two more Panthers en route to completing the no-no.
Hagerstown (7-2) got two hits apiece from Justin Lewis, Peyton Mason, Corey Walters and Chanse Phillips.
In Game 2, the Braves piled up a dozen runs in the first inning to end things early. Jarrett Biesecker went 3-for-4 while Mason, Phillips and Chris Martin finished with three RBI each. Six of the Braves’ 15 hits went for extra bases, including a triple by Jacob Berry.
North Carroll 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
Hagerstown 001 020 x — 3 9 1
Ethan Brathuhn, Logan Vanleuvan (6). Brock Smith, Josh Derocher (7). WP: Smith. LP: Brathuhn. SO-BB: Brathuhn 1-2, Vanleuvan 0-0, Smith 16-4, Derocher 2-1. 3B: H-Peyton Mason.
North Carroll 0 00 00 — 0 3 2
Hagerstown (12)31 1x — 17 15 0
Brandon Naill, Parker Sadowski (1), Ethan Risner (3), Kevin Burnham (5). John Carter, Toddie Stocks (5). WP: Carter. LP: Naill. SO-BB: Naill 0-2, Sadowski 1-1, Risner 0-4, Burnham 1-0, Carter 4-2, Stocks 3-1. 2B: H-Derocher, Riley Jackson, Chris Martin, Mason, Chanse Phillips. 3B: Jacoby Berry
STANDINGS
Shippensburg Stars 8-0, Littlestown Dodgers 9-2, Hagerstown Braves 7-2, Biglerville Black Sox 9-3, Cashtown Pirates 6-2, New Oxford Twins 5-4, Frederick Flying Dogs 3-4, Mason-Dixon Rebels 3-7, Brushtown Bulldogs 2-7, Hanover Raiders 2-9, Winfield Nightmare 1-8, North Carroll Panthers 1-8
