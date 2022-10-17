SMITH
Buy Now

Biglerville senior Courtney Smith works the ball past a York Suburban defender during Monday’s YAIAA Field Hockey Tournament game in Hanover. Smith scored a goal in the Canners’ 3-2 loss to the Trojans. Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

As the seconds being bled off the clock turned into minutes, Biglerville gathered itself for a final, frenetic push.

The Canners threw all they had left at York Suburban, pressuring anyone on the ball and contesting every pass. The Trojans never blinked in the face of the barrage, however, relying on their savvy stickwork to milk the clock and claim a 3-2 win in a YAIAA Field Hockey Tournament quarterfinal contest on Monday in Hanover.

Contact Josh Martin at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com or follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.