With her team seizing control early on, Gettysburg College head coach Carol Cantele was able to liberally substitute throughout the match and that paid dividends for the Bullets as 10 different players tickled the twine in the team’s 18-5 romp over visiting Swarthmore College in Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse action Saturday afternoon at Clark Field.
“We used a lot of different players and many of them maximized their time out there,” Cantele said. “Gabi Connor and Sophie Smith both had really nice games in limited time on the field and that’s something that we like to see. We like when players take advantage of their opportunities.”
Connor and Smith each bagged hat tricks, along with Emily Crane. Smith and Crane both came off the bench to do it.
Senior Maddi Seibel got the Bullets on the board just 51 ticks into the match off an assist from Jenna King, then Seibel was assisted by Jordan Basso at the 10:02 mark of the first quarter.
Caroline Sullivan boosted the advantage to 3-0 a minute later before the Garnet earned its only marker of the first half with 8:06 to go in the opening frame.
Gettysburg (9-3, 4-0) pumped in the last seven goals of the opening half with six different players finding the back of the net. The only multi-goal scorer during the run was Basso, who scored twice.
A sophomore, Basso leads the team in goals (33), assists (25) and points (58).
Swarthmore (6-4, 1-3) had its best stretch of play in the third quarter and was able to play Gettysburg even in the period, 3-3, preventing the Bullets from enacting the mercy rule.
The match headed for the final stanza with the Bullets firmly in control, 13-4.
After Gettysburg flirted with triggering the running clock throughout the third quarter, the Bullets finally succeeded in doing it when Smith tossed one in the net off an assist from Caroline Keenaghan at the 12:37 mark of the fourth quarter.
That sparked a 4-0 spurt by Gettysburg to end it that saw Crane and Smith complete their hatters.
“One of our goals today was to play fast,” Cantele said. “We wanted to take a few risks and be aggressive. We didn’t convert on all of them, but we did on enough of them.”
In addition to the trio of hat tricks, Basso and Seibel each scored twice for the winners, while Basso, Sullivan and Keenaghan had two helpers apiece.
The Bullets doubled the Garnet in shots, 34-17, and also forced 27 turnovers.
After beginning the campaign 4-0, the Orange & Blue lost three of five, but have since won three straight to right the ship. They had a stretch of eight straight matches against nationally-ranked opponents earlier in the season and posted a 5-3 record in those contests.
“We hope that the games that we play in March help us during conference play,” Cantele said. “We stack our non-conference schedule with tough opponents to get us ready for the rest of the season.”
With the regular season more than 70 percent complete, Cantele, who announced last month that she will retire at the end of the season, made it clear that she’s not focused on anything but guiding the Bullets to the strongest possible finish that they can achieve in 2022.
“I’ll have all kinds of time to think of what I want to do when the season is over,” she said. “But right now, it’s all about this group of girls and trying to accomplish all of our goals for the season. I’m not even thinking about what will come next.”
Gettysburg returns to action with a road tilt at Bryn Mawr next Saturday at 1 p.m. before welcoming fellow undefeated conference mate Franklin & Marshall on Wednesday, April 20 where the regular season conference title will likely be decided.
The Diplomats stand at 11-1, 4-0 in conference play and are ranked No. 2 nationally, while the Bullets, who have been ranked as high as second this season, are currently sitting in eighth.
