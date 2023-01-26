Mount St. Mary’s trailed by a few points in the late going and had multiple opportunities to tie or take the lead, but came up short on all of them and fell to visiting Fairfield University, 63-60, in MAAC men’s basketball action Thursday night at Knott Arena in Emmitsburg.

The Mount (7-14, 3-7) trailed 61-60 following George Tinsley’s 3-pointer with 34 seconds remaining, and then fouled Caleb Fields four seconds later.

