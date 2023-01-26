Mount St. Mary’s trailed by a few points in the late going and had multiple opportunities to tie or take the lead, but came up short on all of them and fell to visiting Fairfield University, 63-60, in MAAC men’s basketball action Thursday night at Knott Arena in Emmitsburg.
The Mount (7-14, 3-7) trailed 61-60 following George Tinsley’s 3-pointer with 34 seconds remaining, and then fouled Caleb Fields four seconds later.
Fields split the free throws and the Mountaineers followed with a timeout.
Unfortunately for the hosts, they didn’t get a shot off on the ensuing possession when Jalen Benjamin’s pass intended for Jaylin Gibson sailed out of bounds with 14 seconds to go.
“We wanted to get the ball to (Benjamin) and we trust him to make good decisions,” Mount head coach Dan Engelstad said. “He tried to make a skip pass to Gibson, but Gibson had moved and Jalen didn’t see him, so it just didn’t work out.”
Benjamin added, “I was trying to make a play and it didn’t happen. Nothing more to it.”
Jake Wojcik split a pair of freebies with seven ticks remaining and Benjamin’s 3-point attempt from the left corner as time expired went off the top of the backboard.
“It was a broken play,” Engelstad said. “Jalen tried to make a tough shot and it didn’t fall.”
The Mount was victimized by 17 turnovers which led to 20 points by the Stags, while the hosts converted just five points off of seven Fairfield turnovers.
“Turnovers were a real problem for us tonight,” Engelstad said. “They rebound well and we did a good job against them there, but we turned the ball over too much.”
Mount St. Mary’s won the battle on the glass, 36-30.
Both sides started slowly on offense with just four total points scored until Allan Jeanne-Rose scored for Fairfield at the 16:14 mark of the opening half.
Fairfield (10-10, 6-4) led by four points on three different occasions in the first seven minutes, but the Mount responded with a 7-0 spurt to take a 17-14 lead.
Dakota Leffew gave the Mountaineers a 26-23 lead with a pair of free throws with 4:03 to go until the break, but they scored just two points for the rest of the half and went to intermission trailing, 32-28.
A big start to the second half by the guests put them in position to possibly run away with the game, and a hoop by Supreme Cook made it 41-33 with 16:46 left.
The Mount fought back with an efficient offense and tight defense and wrestled the lead away when Tinsley connected for a triple with 12:34 to go to make it 45-44 in their favor.
Fairfield ran off the next seven, but the Mount had another run in it and took a 53-52 lead on a Benjamin layup with 5:55 to play.
Jeanne-Rose gave the visitors the lead for good when he cashed in a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession.
“We haven’t been a consistent team all year,” Engelstad said. “We try to put the guys in good spots to succeed, but we’ve got some work to do.”
Leffew led the Mount with team-highs in points (19) and rebounds (8), while Benjamin had 11 points and eight assists and Tinsley scored 10 and secured six boards.
Jeanne-Rose was the high-scorer for Fairfield with 16, Cook and Jalen Leach each had nine, with Cook snaring 11 boards and T.J. Long coming off the bench to provide ten points.
The loss drops the Mountaineers into a tie for ninth place in the conference with Canisius University. All 11 schools qualify for the postseason tournament, which is slated to be played in Atlantic City, N.J. starting on March 7.
The Mount is back in action on Saturday when Niagara University (10-9, 5-5) visits for a 5 p.m. start. Prior to that, the Mount women host their counterparts from Niagara at 2 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
