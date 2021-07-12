Former Messiah College swimmer and King’s College assistant coach Anthony Pompei has been named the new assistant coach for the Gettysburg College men’s and women’s swimming teams according to head coach Greg Brown.
Pompei will assist Brown in recruiting, practice planning, and student-athlete development, as well as managing needs inside the Bullets natatorium. He joins a swimming program that has won a combined 49 conference titles over the last 42 years. In two years under Brown, Gettysburg has featured eight All-Americans and smashed 13 program records. In 2020, the women’s team won their 15th Centennial Conference title with Brown also earning CC Coach of the Year.
“I look forward to Anthony bringing a ton of enthusiasm and excitement to the staff,” said Brown. “We have big goals here and I know he is ready to help us achieve them. The two most important things will be developing our current athletes and recruiting great classes who can keep us at the top of the Centennial.”
Pompei recently served as a graduate assistant coach at King’s, where he was responsible for recruiting for the men’s team, developing a team-wide dryland training program, managing team social media accounts, and coaching practice groups. During his time at King’s, the Monarchs set a total of nine program records and crowned four Middle Atlantic Conference individual champions.
In addition to his collegiate coaching experience, Pompei has spent the last nine years coaching age groups with the Heatherfield Swim Team (2012-16, 2018-20), Elite Performance Aquatic Club (2019), Lower Paxton Aquatic Club (2015-18), and Colonial Golf and Tennis Club (2016). He was also an intern with Soccer Shots in 2019 and served as a lifeguard at Corolla Beach (2017) and The Clubs at Colonial Ridge (2012-16).
A 2019 graduate of Messiah, Pompei is no stranger to the Bullets Pool, having competed against Gettysburg three times during his collegiate career. He was an all-conference performer as a member of the 200 medley relay and finished his career third in program history in the 200 fly. Pompei earned a degree in sport management from Messiah and attained a master’s in education from King’s.
“Anthony is a hard worker who will bring a professional attitude to the job,” noted Brown. “As a former Division III swimmer at Messiah, he knows what it takes to build a successful program and I look forward to having him be part of each step forward here at Gettysburg.”
