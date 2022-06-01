In a year that things seemed to return to close to normal in high school sports, it was also a year for school records and the winning of medals in Times-area track and field. Across the nine schools in the Times coverage area, eight different athletes set 12 school records in track and field, making 2022 a season to remember.
First, check out a few statistics. There were 97 medals won by area athletes at the YAIAA track and field championships early in May. Then, at the District 3 championships, there were 74 medals won. And finally, at the PIAA championships last weekend, six state medals were won from the 15 athletes that qualified.
No one set more school records than Hanover’s Matthew Nawn. The senior distance runner, who is the only Hanover athlete ever to run cross country for the Nighthawks, seems to really be learning what he is doing, as he set new school standards in the 800 meters (2:00.4), the 1600 (4:24.93), and the 3200 (9:36.63). Nawn qualified for the state meet in the 1600 and the 3200, and will continue his education at Villanova, where he will major in electrical engineering and run for a club team in Philadelphia.
Anne Bair, the senior All-Everything for Gettysburg, has won a state medal in three sports, which not many athletes can claim. She won a medal in state cross-country as a freshman, won a state medal with the Warriors’ inexorable basketball team, and she won a state medal last year in the triple jump. While setting school records in 2022 in both the long jump (17’11 ¼”) and the triple jump (37’10 ½”), she was close to a medal this year, but had to settle for the experience. Bair will play basketball for Manhattan University next year.
South Western junior Bernard Bell came into his own this year in the hurdles. Bell medaled at states in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. His impressive school records of 14.40 in the 110s and 38.5 in the 300s have him chomping at the bit for an even better performance next year.
Bell’s teammates, twins Shernel and Shernan Singh held down the duties in the distance events for the Mustangs. While not a school record, Shernel led the Times-area in the 800 (1:57.3) and was right behind Nawn in the 1600 (4:27.3). Shernan was right behind Nawn as well in the 3200, with a fine time of 9:47.5.
South Western senior Maddie Lehker won her first state medal this year in the high jump. Coming in as the 13th seed, she defied the odds and came up big on the final day of states with a jump of 5’4” to claim third place and the bronze medal. Lehker has the Mustang record in the high jump (5’5”). She will attend Bucknell University in the fall and plans to jump for the track and field team.
Maya Richwine set a new school record at New Oxford in the 100-meter hurdles. Her time at districts of 15.55 not only is the fastest fully automatic time ever recorded at the Ox, it was good enough to qualify her for the state meet. The junior will be back next year, hungry to earn a state medal to add to her league and districts medals.
While Gettysburg sophomore Gabe Pecaitis has a little more than a foot to go to nab the Warriors’ school record in the pole vault, his personal best vault of 14’0” came at the state meet. Not quite good enough for a medal, Pecaitis has two years to try to get Troy Litten’s school mark of 15’3” and earn state hardware.
Emma Dennison had another great season for Fairfield in the hurdles races. The senior was the district champion in the AA 300-meter hurdles, and missed a state medal by just one-tenth of a second. Her best time in the 300s was 47.11.
All of which brings us to Bermudian Springs. While it was a really good year for area athletes, it was a great year for the Eagles. Both Bermudian’s boys and girls won their division in the YAIAA, and did quite well in the YAIAA meet, even against the larger AAA schools.
Boys’ coach Chris King and girls’ coach Jason Weigle work together to always have the Eagles flying at their best. In 2022, Alison Watts broke her own school record early on in the triple jump, soaring 39’1”. She then placed fourth in the state meet. She also had a great year in the long jump, another event in which she owns the school mark.
Lilly LaBure and Lily Carlson, along with Aliza Staub, were among the best hurdlers in District 3. LaBure was the AA gold medalist in the 100 hurdles, while Carlson finished second. Their times were just tenths behind Richwine. Carlson placed ninth at states in 16.09, and just missed the chance for a state medal. The sophomore is also a pretty fair pole vaulter, as she tied the Bermudian school record of 11’6” at states and won medal for her third-place finish. Not only does 11’6” tie the Eagle school best, it ties the Adams County record as well.
Davina Cunningham quietly became one of the fastest sprinters in the area this year. The senior’s time in the 200 meters of 27.04 topped all area sprinters, and set the Bermudian school record. She and LaBure won district medals in the 200.
Mike Carlson, Lily’s older brother, grabbed a gold medal in the 110-meter hurdles at districts with a school-record time of 14.61. He moved on to states and motored his way to a second-place finish and his first state medal. He also made it to states in the pole vault, and had a personal-best vault of 13’6” at the YAIAA meet.
There is a common thread in the Eagles’ success, besides competent, enthusiastic, and driven head coaches. That thread is volunteer assistant coach Jamie Lehr. Lehr specifically coaches the hurdlers and the pole vaulters, and to look at the Carlson’s, Colton Kehr, LaBure, Staub, and other successful hurdlers in the last five years, Kayla Pyles and Payton Rohrbaugh, one can see that the man clearly knows his stuff. Pole vaulter Georgia Williams ’09, who now shares the school record with Lily Carlson, had the benefit of being under Lehr’s tutelage as well. Of course, these are remarkable athletes, but a lot can be attributed to Lehr’s influence.
So, as the book closes on the 2022 track and field season, there is much to look forward to in 2023. Besides seeing which athletes improve and get the chance to earn that ultimate and elusive state medal, we will also look for those that are graduating and follow how they do at the next level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.