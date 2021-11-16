So long, super regionals. Peace out, 8-man brackets.
See ya never, we hope.
It was announced on Tuesday that District 3 would return to a more traditional wrestling postseason than we saw last year, which was anything but. Pennlive’s Dustin Hockensmith first reported the new format, which does away with many of the schedule and bracket tweaks made necessary last year due to COVID protocols.
For starters, we can take a torch to those 8-man sectional brackets and happily watch them go up in smoke. Each weight class at sectional tournaments — for Class 3A and 2A — will feature 12-man brackets. (So much for coaches having to kick and scream at seeding meetings just to get their kids into sectionals.)
Governor Mifflin, Hempfield, Mechanicsburg and South Western will host 3A sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 19. Their small-school counterparts will duke it out that day at CD East and Susquenita, respectively.
Last year, you may recall, we saw sectionals and the District 3 Championships in 2A contested on consecutive days. Forget that.
The 2A district tournament will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26 at CD East. The top six finishers at each weight class in sectionals will be on hand to form 12-man brackets. Once there, it takes a top-four effort to advance to the Southeast Regional.
In 3A, the top four finishers at each weight in sectionals earns a spot in the D3 dance, held on Friday, Feb. 25 & Saturday, Feb. 26 at Spring Grove. Papertown has proven to be an excellent host for postseason wrestling events, be it individual or team tournaments. The venue is fan friendly and hospitality unmatched.
A top-four finish in 3A districts means a spot in the state championships.
As for the small-school crew, one final hurdle must be cleared to reach Hershey. The Southeast Regional, following a one-year detour, heads back to District 11’s Bethlehem Freedom High School. That tournament will take place on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5.
Wrestlers nailing down a top-four finish at regionals will qualify for the PIAA Championships, held March 10-12 at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Yep, three days for states, just as the wrestling gods intended. That one-day deal last year was unfortunate, albeit understandable. Wrestlers had to be ‘on’ from the jump; there was no getting your feet wet and picking it up as the tournament unfolded.
I also missed perhaps the most cruel thing in all of scholastic sports: the blood round.
The blood round, for those not familiar, is the consolation round in a tournament where the winner either clinches a medal or a qualifying spot to the next tournament on the postseaosn schedule. At states, there is no next week, so the blood round is for a medal. A coveted medal, and the lifelong moniker of ‘state medalist’ that grapplers will forever carry with them.
There is really nothing else like it, which is good because it can be cold and cruel. It also produces the most riveting performances, and having it back at states will be amazing.
Now that we’ve covered the individual aspect, let’s take a quick dive into the team portion of the postseason. Last year, the district team tournaents were chopped down to four-team fields in 3A and 2A, with all matches contested on Feb. 15. The respective champs — Central Dauphin and Boiling Springs — advanced to the PIAA Championships. That was a departure from the previous standard, which saw the top four 3A and top three 2A teams advance to states.
With brackets fattened up to what we’ve grown accustomed to, the district team tournaments will unfold like this:
Class 3A
Tuesday, Feb. 1 — First round & quarterfinals
Thursday, Feb. 3 — Semifinals & consolations
Class 2A
Monday, Jan. 31 — First round
Wednesday, Feb. 2 — Quarterfinals, semifinals & consolations
Cumberland Valley will host championship and third-place matches for both 3A and 2A.
The PIAA Team Championships, which were pushed behind the individual state tournament last year, will be contested Feb. 10-12 at the Giant Center.
Unless your significant other has you booked for a mundane social event on one of those dates, all of this should be excpetionally awesome news. Beefed-up brackets, expanded qualifiers, traditional timelines. . . what’s not to love?
And if you do have a schedule snafu and need a good excuse to ditch your better half to go watch wrestling, let me know. I have a boatload that I’ve been using, quite effectively, for more than 20 years!
