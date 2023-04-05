BOLTS
Littlestown ace Chelsey Stonesifer fires a pitch past an Eastern York batter during Wednesday’s YAIAA game in Littlestown. Stonesifer struck out 14 and allowed one hit in an 11-0, five-inning win for the Bolts. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Littlestown pitcher Chelsey Stonesifer had seven fielders behind her, but she recorded all 15 outs herself in an 11-0, five-inning wipeout of visiting Eastern York in a YAIAA-3 softball affair on a warm and breezy Wednesday afternoon in Littlestown.

Stonesifer allowed one hit with 14 strikeouts and no walks. The other out that she recorded came when she caught a popup to end the fourth inning.

