Littlestown pitcher Chelsey Stonesifer had seven fielders behind her, but she recorded all 15 outs herself in an 11-0, five-inning wipeout of visiting Eastern York in a YAIAA-3 softball affair on a warm and breezy Wednesday afternoon in Littlestown.
Stonesifer allowed one hit with 14 strikeouts and no walks. The other out that she recorded came when she caught a popup to end the fourth inning.
She was on target all afternoon, throwing strikes on 52 of her 62 pitches.
“I was throwing a lot of my spin pitches today,” Stonesifer said. “Those were pitches that I struggled with last season.”
Littlestown head coach James Loveless added, “We had her throwing drops and rises and curveballs and change-ups. Stayed away from fastballs today.”
It took Stonesifer 11 pitches to strike out the side in the top of the first and the Thunderbolt offense took over from there.
Littlestown (6-0, 4-0) hung a four-spot on the board in its half of the first, an inning that began with Stonesifer drawing a walk.
A stolen base and bunt single by Bailey Rucker moved Stonesifer around to third, then she came home on a throwing error.
Rucker stole second and scored when Isabella Olvera reached on an error.
An RBI single by Sarah Loveless and a booming double off the left field fence by Hannah Barthel brought home the other two runs in the inning.
Strapped with a four-run advantage, Stonesifer once again fanned the side on 11 pitches.
“Scoring early sets the tone,” Stonesifer said. “It gives us energy and motivation to keep going hard.”
A pair of errors in the third by the visitors allowed the hosts to plate another run, then Loveless’ sac bunt brought home an additional run and it was 6-0 heading to the fourth.
Kendal Hengst had the only hit of the game for the visitors when she flared a single that fell just out of the reach of a diving Littlestown defender and landed inside the foul line.
The hosts put the game away during their half of the fourth as the Golden Knights struggled to field bunts. Littlestown got bunt singles from Rucker and Loveless, while Ashlyn Gorsuch and Barthel each had sac bunts and Emma Peart laid down a bunt and reached on a throwing error.
“I’ve always had our team bunt a lot,” Coach Loveless said. “We’ve got a bunch of good athletes and they can all bunt. When we saw them struggle to field them, we kept doing it.”
He added, “Bunting is part of the little things that we work hard on every day in practice.”
With a chance to close the game out in the fifth, Stonesifer fanned the side on 14 pitches.
“Anytime you can get a run or two, you feel good with Chelsey pitching, because you know she isn’t going to give up much,” Coach Loveless said. “We got her an early lead and that was it.”
The Bolts have now outscored their opponents, 83-6 and occupy the top spot in the division by themselves, but they’ve got bigger goals than a division crown this season.
“We want to win a district title and make the state tournament,” Stonesifer said. “Those are our goals this season.”
Littlestown hasn’t captured a district title in program history and made the state tournament just once, back in 2003.
Rucker, Loveless and Adyson Popoff each had a pair of knocks to pace Littlestown’s nine-hit attack. Loveless drove in a team-best three runs.
Eastern York 000 00 — 0 1 5
Littlestown 402 5x — 11 9 0
Alexis Kirkessner and Tatum Livelsberger; Chelsey Stonesifer and Sarah Loveless. SO-BB: Kirknessner 1-1; Stonesifer 14-0. WP-Stonesifer. L-Kirknessner. 2B: LP-Hannah Barthel. 3B: L-Stonesifer.
