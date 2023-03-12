SQUIRES
Delone Catholic’s Cam Keller passes between North Penn-Mansfield’s Karson Dominick (14) and Brody Burleigh (5) during Saturday’s PIAA Class 3A playoff game in McSherrystown. The Squires lost to the Tigers, 68-65. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

For more than half the game, Delone Catholic did a really good job on North Penn-Mansfield star Karson Dominick, but there were two stretches where the Squires could do nothing to stop him.

That proved too much for Delone to overcome in its 68-65 season-ending loss in the opening round of the PIAA Class 4A tournament Saturday afternoon in front of a spirited crowd at Sonny Sheppard Gym in McSherrystown.

