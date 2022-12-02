Gettysburg’s 52-35 victory over Lancaster Mennonite in the nightcap of the girls’ basketball tip-off tournament at the Warriors’ home court on Friday night was equal parts Jekyll and Hyde.
After spotting the visitors a 10-0 lead in a first quarter in which the hosts looked tentative and tight, head coach Jeff Bair’s team came alive.
The Blazers’ Jayla Rivera scored all her team’s points in a dismal opening stanza for the home team. Rivera, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, started with a layup, canned one of two at the stripe and converted a baby hook. Later, she ripped down a defensive board, dribbled the length of the court and feathered a trey, then slipped through three defenders and threw in a prayer.
Meanwhile, the Warriors were tepid, tossing up bricks from beyond the arc and seemed reluctant to enter the paint.
“We looked scared and unsure (at the outset),” said Bair. “In the second quarter, we gained in confidence and became more aggressive. We were a whole different team.”
It looked like Bair and his bunch were in for a long season. Suddenly, they found their mojo.
Lydia Florek pried the lid off the cylinder inside to get Gettysburg on the board, then found fellow forward Sofia Royer for a deuce. Emma Raville buried a triple from the left elbow then Florek mimicked her long ball from the opposite side.
As poorly as they played at the start, the Warriors were tied, 10-10, less than four minutes into the frame. The squads traded leads until Florek put the Maroon and White up for good, 16-13, with a floater off the window and a pair of free throws.
Gettysburg (1-0) committed two defenders on Rivera after the opening salvo, daring the supporting cast to do damage. The Blazers (0-1) got 11 points from Cici Mann but not much else.
“We came out hot,” said Lancaster Mennonite head coach Teasia Myers-Pena. “I thought we looked good at the start. Once (the Warriors) started double-teaming (Rivera), we didn’t get a lot of scoring from anyone else. They did a great job of denying her the ball. We are a young team and we had a hard time getting shots. Gettysburg is a good team.”
The Warriors outscored LM 21-5 in the frame to take a 21-15 advantage into the locker room. They poured it on in the third and entered the final quarter ahead 39-24. Raville, who led Gettysburg with 15 points, had four baskets in the period and three of her four steals.
Royer kept chipping away and finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Florek also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards.
Megha Makkenchery buried a triple to give the Warriors their largest lead, 50-30, late in the fourth. She finished with nine points off the pine.
“Our post play was satisfactory,” said Bair, not wanting to get too giddy over one game.
Gettysburg meets Dover, a 51-11 winner over St. James (Hagerstown) in the opener, in the final tonight at 7:30. Lancaster Mennonite and St. James tangle in the consolation match at 6 p.m.
“They looked awfully good,” said Bair of his Game 2 opponent. “We’ll have to play better.”
Lancaster Mennonite 10 5 9 11 — 35
Gettysburg 0 21 18 13 — 52
Lancaster Mennonite (35): Adelyn King 1 0-0 2, Jayla Rivera 6 5-8 18, Cici Mann 4 1-4 11, Kimora LaRue 2 0-1 4. Non-scorers: Liviah Sweeny, Hevin Khilo, Kemyah McFadden. TOTALS: 13 6-13 35.
Gettysburg (52): Emma Raville 7 0-0 15, Addison Caywood 0 2-2 2, Madison Delaney 2 1-2 5, Sofia Royer 5 0-0 10, Megha Makkenchery 4 0-2 9, Lydia Florek 4 2-5 11. Non-scorers: Makenzie Flickinger, Jade Barrick, Mackenzie Kibler, Lily Padilla, Liberty Picarelli, Aubrey McLosky. TOTALS: 22 5-9 52.
3-pointers: LM — Mann 2, Rivera; G — Raville, Florek and Makkencherry.
