Backing an animal into a corner is risky business.
Unleashing a Blackhawk between the tackles can be equally as dangerous, just ask the Biglerville defense.
Bryce McKee displayed keen vision, razor-sharp cuts and a willingness to seek contact as he carved up the Canners to the tune of 203 yards rushing in Susquenita’s 42-0 shutout at Biglerville on Friday night. McKee ran for three touchdowns, including a statement score just 81 seconds into the game.
The Canners (1-1) brought momentum into Friday’s non-league tussle after blanking Pequea Valley 14-0 in last week’s opener. In that game, the Biglerville defense held its opponent to negative rushing yards. On Friday, McKee and Co. flipped the script in a matter of a few snaps.
McKee ripped off a 54-yard burst on the second play from scrimmage to put Nita in business. Three plays later he sauntered into the end zone from 11 yards out, and following a two-point run by QB Derek Gibney it was 8-0 in the blink of an eye.
“We got punched in the mouth early tonight and things went downhill from there,” said Canner head coach Brett Smyers.
The Nita defense forced a 3-and-out before McKee went right back to work, hitting a 32-yard scamper to move the ball to the Biglerville 8. Two snaps later, Gibney bulled in on a sneak and it was 15-0 before some of the announced crowd of 982 folks had settled into their seats.
The Blackhawks marched 72 yards on their next possession, and while it featured six more totes by the pocket rocket McKee, Gibney strutted his stuff with a perfect floater up the left seam to tight end Kamar Lewis for a 20-yard score.
Seth Lady gave the home team terrific field position by returning the ensuing kick to midfield but the Canners turned it over when Joe Ney’s pass was intercepted by Roman Brenny at the 30. Ney got the start in place of sophomore Bo Forney, who was lost for the season after breaking his leg on a touchdown run in last week’s game.
Ney didn’t seem fazed by a steady Susquenita pass rush and showed the ability to improvise when the pocket broke down. He completed 4 of 9 attempts and ran out of danger numerous times to avoid big losses.
Freshman Aidan Hoffman came on in the fourth quarter and also displayed some creativity when pressured.
“They both understood what we were trying to do,” said Smyers. “Besides hanging a ball there, I thought (Ney) did well, executed well like he was the starter. Aidan was a change of pace and for a freshman being out there did a good job.”
Following the pick, Gibney lofted a perfect spiral down the visitors sideline to Blaise Swancer who hauled it in for a 43-yard gain. Six plays later it was McKee who rumbled in from the 2 to extend the lead to 28-0.
McKee primarily worked between the tackles, clearing the Canner front before choosing a lane and then stepping on the accelerator. He piled up 173 yards rushing in the first half alone, turning in a performance that bodes well for Nita as it looks to return to the District 3 playoffs.
“Their O-line was physical and knew what they were doing and they were getting to our linebackers,” said Smyers. “(McKee) was getting to the second level untouched, and that’s an issue. It starts up front.”
Biglerville picked up its initial first down of the game midway through the second quarter on a Ney run, but a sack later ended the drive. Gibney took advantage with another precise pass, this one to Ryan Keefe for 31 yards.
Gibney, who like McKee is a junior, put his prototypical size to good use later when he simply bulldozed his way to pay dirt from 10 yards out to swell the Susquenita lead to 35-0 late in the first half.
The big righty went 7-for-11 for 131 through the air in addition to his two TD runs.
Trailing 42-0 after McKee’s third and final tally of the night, Biglerville put together its most sustained drive of the contest. Juan Morales, who paced the Canners with 65 hard-earned yards on eight carries, went for 15 on first down. Later facing fourth and long, Hoffman escaped the pocket and rolled to his left, scooting up the sideline for 19 yards and a first down.
Morales peeled off another 13 on the next play but the Canners were hit with an unsportsmanlike penalty. A couple sacks, including one by Wyatt Jumper, set up a fourth and 19 at the 40. Morales was able to dash for 13 yards but was forced to the turf, ending the drive and essentially the game.
The Canners look to get back on track next Friday with their first road game of the season as they travel to James Buchanan.
“This was more of a learning experience tonight for us,” said Smyers. “We were up against a better team, higher quality opponent, and you have to play a good game. We couldn’t stop the run because we weren’t doing the fundaments. This will help us refocus and doing the things we need fix. We have to get these guys recommitted to getting better.”
Josh Martin can be reached at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
Susquenita 21 14 7 0 - 42
Biglerville 0 0 0 0 - 0
1st Quarter
S-Bryce McKee 11 run (Derek Gibney 2-pt. run) 10:39
S-Gibney 1 run (Hunter Thomas kick) 7:33
S-Kamar Lewis 20 pass from Gibney (run failed) :53
2nd Quarter
S-McKee 2 run (Thomas kick) 10:00
S-Gibney 10 run (Thomas kick) 3:27
3rd Quarter
S-McKee 14 run (Thomas kick) 2:15
Team Statistics
S B
First downs 18 8
Rushing 39-272 29-100
Passing 7-11-0 5-10-1
Passing yards 131 13
Total yards 403 113
Penalties-yards 6-45 3-40
Fumbles-lost 2-0 0-0
Punting 1-40 6-26.2
Individual Statistics
Rushing: S-Bryce McKee 20-209, Derek Gibney 5-29, Wyatt Jumper 1-7, Louie Frisenda 5-16, Mason Figard 1-5, Jacob Brown 2-(-1), Blaise Swancer 1-7; Seth Lady 4-21, Juan Morales 8-65, Joe Ney 11-0, Landen Taylor 1-(-4), Aidan Hoffman 5-11
Passing: S-Gibney 7-11-0 131; B-Ney 4-9-1 16; Hoffman 1-1-0 -3
Receiving: S-Kamar Lewis 1-20, Drew Gibney 2-18, Swancer 2-59, Ryan Keefe 1-31; B-Colby Fulton 2-0 Christian Shaffer 1-5, Noah Fulton 2-8
