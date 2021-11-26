James Franklin and Mel Tucker have to be feeling pretty good about themselves headed into Saturday’s meeting between Penn State and Michigan State in East Lansing.
Sure, the Nittany Lions are 7-4 and sit outside at the College Football Playoff Rankings. And sure, the Spartans are now 9-2 and coming off a butt kicking at the hands of Ohio State. But neither coach will be shy of expendable income any time soon.
Franklin, after months of discussions, locked down a 10-year, $75 million contract extension with Penn State on Tuesday. While Tucker, in just his second year at the head of the Michigan State program, locked down a 10-year, $95 million extension from the Spartans.
Now, both will turn their focus forward and toward Saturday’s prestige-laden battle for the Land Grant Trophy, awarded annually to the winner of the game between the two universities since Penn State joined the Big Ten Conference in 2011.
The Nittany Lions come into the contest after a 28-0 shutout victory of Rutgers a week ago behind an impressive debut performance from true freshman quarterback Christian Velleiux. Velleiux likely returns to the bench on Saturday with quarterback Sean Clifford, as well as a slew of other Penn State starters, set to return from a flu bug that ripped through the program a week ago.
The Spartans, meanwhile, have to pick themselves up after a 56-7 drubbing at the hands of the Buckeyes that left a number of Michigan State starters — including wideouts Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed and Heisman-contending running Kenneth Walker — nicked up. Reed and Nailor both remain questionable for the matchup for the Nittany Lions, while Walker’s status is still up in the air after sitting out the entire second half a week ago.
Penn State will look to attack a Michigan State pass defense that ranks 130th — that’s dead last — among FBS programs. The Spartans are allowing an astonishing 339.9 yards per game through the air. That’s more than 30 yards worse than New Mexico State, which sits at No. 129 with 306.2 yards per game.
Asked about attacking that pass defense during Tuesday’s press conference, Franklin said his team will try to remain balanced, though it is a factor in the game plan.
“You have to play your game plan and you have to stay balanced because I think if you try to become something on Saturday that you haven’t been throughout the season, then I think you’re going to get out of whack,” he said. “Your players aren’t going to play with the same confidence. You’re not going to call the game the way you naturally would call the game.
I think there’s an awareness, obviously. Your game plan should be impacted by that a little bit, but you just don’t want to skew too far in one direction.”
Having been snubbed for a spot as a Biletnikoff Award finalist, Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson will likely look to make a statement and add to his 1,045 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on the year.
On the other end, the Spartans will look to attack a Penn State defense that continues to rank among the best in the country, having just recorded its second shutout in Big Ten play for the first time in program history. At 15.5 points per game allowed, the Nittany Lions rank first in the Big Ten and fourth in the nation in scoring defense.
Michigan State quarterback Peyton Thorne, has completed 61% of his passes for 2,618 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Thorne has thrived largely due to the presence of Walker, whose 1,498 rush yards rank second in the nation and have allowed Nailor and Reed to get in behind secondaries on play-action.
If Walker and/or Nailor and Reed cannot go, it could prove difficult for Thorne to move the ball against a Penn State defense allowing just 334.6 yards per game.
Series History
The all-time series between the two programs is tied at 17-17-1, though the Nittany Lions have won the last two meetings and are 16-9 in the series since joining the conference.
Notes and Quotes
With their respective extensions, Tucker and Franklin are now the top-two highest earning coaches in the Big Ten conference, checking in ahead of Ohio State’s Ryan Day, who makes $6.6 million per year.
“I think it’s challenging. As you know, whether it’s a close loss that people feel like you should have won against a really good opponent, or whether it’s the opposite, it’s challenging. Not only do you have, obviously, the disappointment that you’ve got to push through and learn from and grow from, you’ve got to bounce back physically, you got to bounce back emotionally, bounce back mentally as quick as you possibly can. Then these guys are also getting hammered on social media, getting hammered kind of out walking around in the community. So, it’s challenging. There’s no doubt about it. Especially teams that have high expectations and have high standards. So, it’s challenging.” — James Franklin when asked about bouncing back from a blowout loss.
“At this point it’s really about what’s next. It’s a test of character and resolve, and things of that nature. So we looked at the films, we broke it down, analyzed it, evaluated everything. Then we accept responsibility for what happened — our coaches, our players — we learn from it and put together a plan to improve and correct things and turn the page to prepare for Penn State.” — Mel Tucker on the emotional toll of a big loss.
Vegas, Baby
The Spartans opened at 1-point favorites according to DraftKings and the has since shifted in the direction of the Nittany Lions, with Penn State listed now as 2-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 52 points.
