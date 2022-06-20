After engine troubles last week forced him to sit out most of the night, Chase Dietz rebounded with a win on Saturday in the Freedom Off-Road Speedweek Tune-up at Lincoln Speedway.
“You have more bad nights than good nights, but these last couple of races, we’ll enjoy these and hopefully pull off a few more,” said Dietz.
Dietz lined up 10th for the 30-lap 410 sprint care feature behind the redraw cars in the Speedweek format.
“I got a good start and put myself in a decent position,” he said.
Dietz was up to third early in the race and got by Chad Trout for second twice, both times with the caution coming out before the lap was complete, negating the pass. Dietz officially made the pass for second on lap 9. He then went to work reeling in Troy Wagaman for the lead.
Dietz took the top spot on lap 24. It was Dietz’s second win of the weekend after winning at Williams Grove on Friday night. Dietz also won at the Grove the previous Friday.
“It’s pretty damn cool to be able to pull off three here in the last two weeks heading into Speedweek,” he said.
With PA Speedweek right around the corner, 31 410 sprint cars competed at Lincoln Saturday night. Freddie Rahmer set quick time with a lap of 13.531 seconds and after qualifying for the feature through his heat race, Rahmer drew the No. 1, lining him up on the pole for the 30-lap feature.
Wagaman started on the outside of row 1 and Chad Trout and Matt Campbell made up row 2.
Rahmer had the lead going into turn 1 but the caution came out before a lap was in the books when Dylan Norris spun out in turn 2. Chris Arnold was also involved and headed to the pits, ending his night. Norris rejoined the field for the complete restart.
Rahmer took the lead again on the restart and Wagaman blocked the bottom in turns 1 and 2 to hold off Trout. Tyler Ross, Devon Borden and Dietz were in a fierce battle for fifth with Dietz taking the spot on lap 3. Dietz made quick work of Glenndon Forsythe and Matt Campbell and was up to third on lap 4.
The yellow flag came out on lap 4 for race leader Rahmer, who hit the wall in turn 4 and came to a stop on the front stretch. Forsythe, who was running sixth, was also spun around in turn 4.
Wagaman led Trout, Dietz, Alan Krimes and Ross to the cone for the restart. Wagaman and Trout both went to the bottom in turn 1 with Dietz opting for the top. Dietz left the bottom open for Krimes and the two swapped position with Krimes taking third at the line. Borden worked his way into the top five.
Dietz got back by Krimes for third as Wagaman was pulling away from the field.
Dietz got by Trout for second, but the caution came out on lap 7 before the pass was official. Forsythe was off the pace on the front stretch.
The top five for the restart were Wagaman, Trout, Dietz, Krimes and Borden. Borden got by Krimes for fourth. Dietz went around Trout for second in turn 2, but for the second time, the caution came out before the lap was completed, sending Dietz back to third for the restart. Norris spun out in turn 1 on lap 8.
Wagaman had a solid restart and Dietz got under Trout as they raced down the backstretch, finally making the pass for second official.
Borden, Trout and Krimes battled for third with Borden taking the spot on lap 11. Krimes moved into fourth and Trout was fifth.
Wagaman entered lapped traffic at the half way point of the race. Wagaman and Dietz both opted for the high line as they worked through lapped traffic. Dietz reeled in Wagaman and had a solid run coming off of turn 2 and was on Wagaman’s bumper at the line on lap 23.
The caution came out on lap 23 when Zane Rudisill was sitting backwards in turn 4.
Wagaman led Dietz, Borden, Krimes and Trout for the late race restart. Dietz stuck with Wagaman on the restart. Dietz had a solid run coming out of turn 2 and took the lead on lap 24.
Borden and Krimes closed in on Wagaman with Krimes moving into third.
Ross got by Trout for fifth but Trout battled back to reclaim the spot.
Dietz crossed the line 1.174 seconds ahead of Wagaman. Krimes, the hard charger, drove from 13th to finish third. Borden was fourth and Trout finished fifth.
Limited Late Model Feature Goes to Shaun Miller
Pole-sitter Jason Smith took the lead when the green flag dropped with Shaun Miller in second and Travis Mease running third. Drew Weisser was working on Mease for third and Miller was running with Smith as they battled for the lead when the caution came out on lap 1 for Brandon Krone and Harry Shipe who were spun out in turn 2.
Smith led Miller, Mease, Weisser and Troy Miller to the cone for the restart. The yellow flag came out on the restart when Dale Smith hit the cone, leaving it on the front stretch. Miller was all over Smith on the restart and the two raced wheel to wheel down the back stretch with Miller taking the lead on lap 2.
Charles Potts worked his way into the top five after getting by Troy Miller. Weisser was working on Mease for third when the caution came out again on lap 6. This time the yellow was for Harry Shipe who was spun around in turn 3.
The top five for the restart were Miller, Smith, Mease, Weisser and Potts. Weisser got by Mease for third on lap 8 but Mease took the spot back on the next lap.
The caution flag waved on lap 10 when Terry Gingerich stopped in turn 4. Miller shot out to a commanding lead on the restart as Bobby Beard looked to the outside of Potts to get into the top five.
Lap 16 saw another caution when Mike Ciezobka stopped in turns 1 and 2, right in front of the leader. It was a close call but Miller got around the stopped car of Ciezobka unscathed.
The top five for the late race restart were Miller, Smith, Mease, Weisser and Potts. Weisser got by Mease for third, but Mease battled back. Dan Zechman and Beard battled for fifth and both got by Potts.
Miller got to the checkered flag 2.399 seconds ahead of Smith. Mease crossed the line third and Weisser was fourth. Beard finished fifth.
On Saturday, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with the $9,200 to win Kevin Gobrecht Memorial, night 2 of PA Speedweek. The Extreme Stocks will also be in action. Racing starts at 7:30PM with pit gates opening at 4:00PM and grandstand gates opening at 5:30PM.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 39-Chase Dietz ($5,000); 2. 19-Troy Wagaman; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 27-Devon Borden; 5. 1X-Chad Trout; 6. 75-Tyler Ross; 7. 11T-TJ Stutts; 8. 19R-Matt Campbell; 9. 99M-Kyle Moody; 10. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 11. 11A-Austin Bishop; 12. 8-Billy Dietrich; 13. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 14. 11P-Niki Young; 15. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 16. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 17. 17-Cole Young; 18. 35T-Tyler Esh; 19. 4z-Zane Rudisill (DNF); 20. 44-Dylan Norris (DNF); 21. 5-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 22. 23-Michael Millard (DNF); 23. 8R-Freddie Rahmer (DNF); 24. 23A-Chris Arnold (DNF)
Lap leaders: Freddie Rahmer (1-3), Troy Wagaman (4-23) & Chase Dietz (24-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 38-Cory Haas; 2. 11T-TJ Stutts; 3. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 5. 35T-Tyler Esh; 6. 23-Michael Millard; 7. 5J-John Walp; 8. 33-Riley Emig
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 19-Troy Wagaman; 2. 99m-Kyle Moody; 3. 4z-Zane Rudisill; 4. 87-Alan Krimes; 5. 8-Billy Dietrich; 6. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 7. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 8. 49H-Bradley Howard
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 19R-Matt Campbell; 2. 75-Tyler Ross; 3. 5-Glenndon Forsythe; 4. 11A-Austin Bishop; 5. 44-Dylan Norris; 6. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 85-Ricky Dieva; 8. 7H-Trey Hivner (DNF)
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 27-Devon Borden; 2. 39-Chase Dietz; 3. 1X-Chad Trout; 4. 11P-Niki Young; 5. 23A-Chris Arnold; 6. 17-Cole Young; 7. 21T-Scott Fisher
Consy (10 laps): 1. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 2. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 3. 23-Michael Millard; 4. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 5. 17-Cole Young; 6. 49H-Bradley Howard; 7. 85-Ricky Dieva; 8. 5J-John Walp; 9. 21T-Scott Fisher; 10. 7H-Trey Hivner (DNF)
Limited Late Models
Feature (20 laps): 1. 20-Shaun Miller; 2. 50S-Jason Smith; 3. 116-Travis Mease; 4. 19W-Drew Weisser; 5. 19B-Bobby Beard; 6. 2-Dan Zechman; 7. 5-Charles Potts; 8. 77G-Chase Billet; 9. 115S-Troy Miller; 10. E85-Chad Earnst; 11. 1$-Dale Smith; 12. X-Bernie Beard; 13. 81G-Dan Garrett; 14. 11L-Doug Legum; 15. 72C-Mike Cizobkae; 16. 27K-Brandon Krone; 17. 6G-Terry Gingerich (DNF); 18. 00-Harry Shipe Jr (DNF); 19. 96-Matt Adams (DNF); 20. 25-Jed Latshaw (DNS)
Lap leaders: Jason Smith (1) & Shaun Miller (2-20)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 19w-Drew Weisser; 2. 115S-Troy Miller; 3. 50S-Jason Smith; 4. 19B-Bobby Beard; 5. 11L-Doug Legum; 6. 77G-Corey Gingerich; 7. 1$-Dale Smith (DNF); 8. 25L-Jed Laeshaw (DNF)
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 20M-Shaun Miller; 2. 2Z-Dan Zechman; 3. 5P-Charles Potts; 4. E85-Chad Earnst; 5. 27K-Brandon Krone; 6. 22B-Chase Billet (DNF); 7. 00-Harry Shipe Jr (DNF)
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 81G-Dan Garrett; 2. 116M-Travis Mease; 3. 6G-Terry Gingerich; 4. X-Bobbie Beard (DNF); 5. 72C-Mike Ciezobka (DNF); 6. 96A-Matt Adams (DNF); 7. 15K-Bruce Kane (DNF)
