Youth was served in Shippensburg’s 60-55 victory over Gettysburg in a Mid-Penn Colonial clash at the Warriors’ home hardwood on Friday night.

Gettysburg’s all-junior starting contingent showed glimpses of how good it can become while the Greyhounds’ freshman point guard, Cole Trn, hit the biggest shot of the night — a 10-jumper that broke a deadlock with less than a minute to play and put the guests up for good.

