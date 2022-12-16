Youth was served in Shippensburg’s 60-55 victory over Gettysburg in a Mid-Penn Colonial clash at the Warriors’ home hardwood on Friday night.
Gettysburg’s all-junior starting contingent showed glimpses of how good it can become while the Greyhounds’ freshman point guard, Cole Trn, hit the biggest shot of the night — a 10-jumper that broke a deadlock with less than a minute to play and put the guests up for good.
“He is mature beyond his years,” said Ship head coach Rick Lewis of Trn. “It was an awkward shot but he kept battling.”
Josh Herr led the Warriors (2-3) with 15 points and hustled his way to six boards and four steals. He had a chance to give the hosts a late lead. With less than a minute to play and the score knotted at 55 apiece, Herr was fouled but missed both attempts. The Hounds snared the board and found Turn for the clincher.
“Sometimes it seems that nobody wants the ball (when the game is on the line),” said Warrior mentor Marc McLean. “We need to take care of the ball and learn how to win games at the end. When things don’t work out, you have to forget about it and move on. You can always learn more from a loss.”
The Warriors turned up the intensity at the start. Herr feathered a trey from the top of the key then turned a steal into a layup. Jonathan Darnell buried a triple from the left elbow as the Maroon and White raced to a 15-6 advantage. Herr scored nine in the frame and the home team ended the stanza in front, 19-11.
Ship’s Trae Kaeter came to life in the second, tallying a baker’s dozen in the period on his way to a team-high 19 points. He canned three trifectas and laid in a hoop that pushed his squad ahead, 31-30. Ian McLean hit one of two at the stripe to tie the score and a stick-back by Jackson Stought put Shippensburg (2-2) up by a bucket at intermission, 33-31.
Herr’s tear drop forged another draw but Kaeter’s and-one gave the edge to the Hounds. Herr’s banker off an inbounds play and a bucket by McLean gave Gettysburg a 50-46 lead, but Ship kept chipping away.
Accurate free-throw shooting by Brody Wagner and McLean pushed the Warriors’ last lead to 55-53, but Kaeter found Drew Chamberlain underneath with a bounce-pass to start the 7-0 run that ended the contest.
“That was a great high school basketball game,” said Lewis. “Gettysburg had a solid game plan. We took bad shots early but hats off to them — they were well prepared. It was anyone’s game until we made some big plays at the end.”
Wagner finished with 10 points and made eight of 10 at the stripe. He added nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists. McLean added 13 points for Gettysburg.
Stought had 13 points for the Greyhounds and Michaluk and Trn added nine and eight points respectively to the winning effort.
“They shoot a lot of threes,” said McLean of the Hounds. “We dared them to do it. We contested their (long) shots but they were hitting them. This season is about being competitive. We are getting close. The future is bright.”
Gettysburg won the JV contest, 34-23.
The Warriors travel to West Perry on Tuesday while Shippensburg hosts Greencastle.
Shippensburg 11 22 10 17 — 60
Gettysburg 19 12 14 10 — 55
Shippensburg (60): Cole Trn 4 0-0 8, Trae Kaeter 7 1-2 19, Jackson Stought 5 1-1 13, Jesse Kelso 2 0-0 5, Mason Fogelsonger 1 0-0 2, Garrison Michaluk 2 4-6 9, Drew Chamberlain 2 0-0 4. Non-scorer: Thayne Stone. Totals: 23 6-9 60.
Gettysburg (55): Jonathan Darnell 3 0-0 7, Tegan Kuhns 3 0-0 8, Brody Wagner 1 8-10 10, Ian McLean 6 1-3 13, Josh Herr 7 0-2 15, Charlie Shull 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Julius Warren, Carson Kuhns. Totals: 21 9-15 55.
3-pointers: S-Kaeter 4, Stought 2, Kelso, Michaluk; G-T Kuhns 2, Darnell, Herr.
