Ever since the curtain came down on Fairfield High School’s 2022 football season following a loss to eventual state champion Steel-High in the District 3 Class 1A playoffs, there’s been uncertainty surrounding the program.

Not long after the season ended, head coach Jason Thurston turned in his resignation following a five-year tenure that saw Gang Green post a 13-34 record with three district playoff appearances.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.