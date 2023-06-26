Ever since the curtain came down on Fairfield High School’s 2022 football season following a loss to eventual state champion Steel-High in the District 3 Class 1A playoffs, there’s been uncertainty surrounding the program.
Not long after the season ended, head coach Jason Thurston turned in his resignation following a five-year tenure that saw Gang Green post a 13-34 record with three district playoff appearances.
A coaching search ensued and former assistant Jake Johnson was tabbed as Thurston’s replacement in March. Johnson had worked on the offensive side of Thurston’s staff in 2019.
A Marine Corps vet, Johnson served multiple combat tours in Iraq after playing his high school football at Linganore (Md) High School and graduating in 2000.
Things moved into the summer offseason phase when Johnson decided he was going to step away from piloting the Fairfield program. He tendered his resignation earlier this month before having coached an official practice.
That resignation was unanimously approved by the Fairfield school board on Monday evening.
“Jake was concerned about our numbers, because our participation numbers during offseason workouts have been low. Although those are optional at this point,” Fairfield athletic director Andrew Kuhn said. “He and his staff were doing great things, and I wish he would’ve stayed around. He had big goals for the football program and I have nothing but respect for him.”
Kuhn continued, “It was going to be a process to build a culture here, but I really wish he would’ve stuck around because I think he could’ve done it, it just may have taken a few years.”
Two of Johnson’s assistants, Larry Devilbiss and John Packard, have been named interim co-coaches and will continue to oversee the offseason workouts. Both have expressed interest in the full-time position.
“We have to post the job and two assistant coaches have said that they will be applying for the position,” Kuhn said. “We want to get this done as quickly as possible.”
Kuhn added, “The district policy is to open it up to everyone and we expect it to be a quick process.”
The season is set to begin for the Knights on August 25 when they hit the road to take on Juniata.
“We fully intend to have a varsity football team here at Fairfield in 2023,” Kuhn said. “We’re looking at having about the same number of kids as last year, maybe a few more.”
The Knights, who had less than two dozen varsity players rostered, had to cancel their Week 3 game last season against Hamburg when they had too many injuries to safely field a team.
“It’s something where we go year-by-year with our numbers,” Kuhn said. “Our youth team numbers are great, but not having a junior high program really hurts us.”
He continued, “Our male enrollment keeps dropping and that obviously doesn’t help. In the future, we may need to take a look at some of these sports, but hopefully it doesn’t come to that. We’re here for the health and safety of our student-athletes and we don’t want to put them in any bad situations.”
Among the returnees for the Knights include junior fullback Stephen Higgs, who ran for 661 yards and four touchdowns while also catching 12 balls for 146 yards and another score. Senior running back Dominic Smitley ran for 223 yards and two scores while senior quarterback Wyatt Kuhn threw for 512 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for three additional scores.
The upcoming season will be the 20th in program history and the Knights have achieved a winning record in just two of those campaigns, 2013 and 2021, and a 5-5 mark in 2014. They’ve qualified for the district playoffs six times.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
