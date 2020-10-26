GOLF
YAIAA All-Stars
A trio of Times Area players and a head coach were named YAIAA Golf All-Stars recently.
Delone Catholic seniors Trenton Kopp and Nick Carpenter were both honored in Division 3, where the Squires’ Chuck Minchik was selected as the coach of the year. Delone rolled to a division title in the regular season and competed in the District 3 Class 2A Team Championships.
Additionally, Kopp and Carpenter were joined in the D3 individual tournament by freshman teammates Evan Glass and Kat Keller.
Littlestown junior Bradin Peart was named a Divison 2 all-star following a season in which he was the low scorer in the YAIAA Class 2A Championships. Peart also advanced to the second day of the District 3 tournament at Briarwood, narrowly missing out on a state bid.
Division 1
Karl Frisk, sr. (Spring Grove); Makensy Knaub, jr. (Dallastown), Noah Keener, sr. (Spring Grove), Alex Gekas, sr. (Central York); Bobby Nicholson, so. (Dallastown)
Coach of the Year: Sean Guerin, Central York
Division 2
Trevor Snyder, so. (Dover); Athen Sacher, so. (York Suburban); Bradin Peart, jr. (Littlestown); Sam Elson, jr. (Susquehannock); Ryan Thomas, so. (Susquehannock); Nick Fowler, sr. (Kennard-Dale)
Coach of the Year: Mark Beran, Susquehannock
Division 3
Trenton Kopp, sr. Delone Catholic; Patrick Doran, jr. York Catholic; Nick Carpenter, sr. Delone Catholic
Coach of the Year: Chuck Minchik, Delone Catholic
FIELD HOCKEY
Hanover 7, York Tech 1
Erin Homan’s hat trick highlighted a big win for the Hawkettes on Monday. Tianna Gray, Jaden Bowers, Jaycie Miller and Lily Moorhead all poured in goals for Hanover (4-7-1), which led 5-0 at halftime.
York Tech 0 1 - 1
Hanover 5 2 - 7
Goals: YT-Isabella Strand; H-Erin Homan 3, Tianna Gray, Jaden Bowers, Jaycie Miller, Lily Moorhead. Assists: H-Moorhead, Emily Leonard. Gray. Shots: YT-2; H-15. Corners: YT-1; H-6. Saves: YT-Aubrey Hatfield 12, H-Reagan Wildasin 0, Jocelyn Fleming 0, Gracie Troup 1
