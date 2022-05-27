Littlestown 3, Cashtown 2
Justin Gladhill spun a five-hitter on Thursday to push the Dodgers past the Pirates in South Penn League action. Gladhill struck out six, did not walk a batter and scattered five singles.
Gladhill delivered at the plate as well, doubling and driving in a pair of runs. Brandon Naill went 2-for-2 and scored twice for the Dodgers (7-3) as well.
Cashtown (5-1) saw JC Collins single twice and Dylan Ed drive in a run.
Cashtown 110 000 0 — 2 5 1
Littlestown 000 012 x — 3 8 3
Juelich, King (6). Gladhill. WP: Gladhill. LP: Juelich. SO-BB: Juelich 6-3, King 0-0, Gladhill 6-0. 2B: L-Gladhill
Biglerville 6, Hanover 2
The Black Sox scored five times in the sixth inning to rally past the visiting Raiders on Thursday.
Connor Orner and Dylan Johnson hit consecutive singles to spark the comeback, with Noah Ayers driving in a game-tying run with a base hit. Two more runs scored when a ball off the bat of Tanner Byers was misplayed, and Branson Diller delivered a two-run liner to right to cap the win.
Diller and Orner had two hits apiece, with Diller and Byers both finishing with a pair of RBI for Biglerville (4-2).
Wade Linebaugh was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Hanover (3-3).
Hanover 000 020 0 — 2 4 1
Biglerville 100 005 x — 6 7 1
Strausbaugh, Loughry (6). Bretzman, Johnson (2), Miller (5). WP: Miller. LP: Strausbaugh. SO-BB: Strausbaugh 3-1, Loughry 0-0, Bretzman 0-1, Johnson 0-3, Miller 2-2. 2B: H-Linebaugh, Roche
South Penn League Standings
W L T RF RA
Hagerstown Braves 6 0 0 66 11
Cashtown Pirates 5 1 0 46 8
Frederick Flying Dogs 4 1 0 28 12
Littlestown Dodgers 7 3 0 32 22
Biglerville Black Sox 4 2 0 33 20
Mason-Dixon Rebels 4 3 0 38 10
Hanover Raiders 3 3 0 21 32
Shippensburg Stars 2 6 0 24 46
Brushtown Bulldogs 1 6 0 10 32
New Oxford Twins 1 6 0 8 50
North Carroll Panthers 1 7 0 9 72
