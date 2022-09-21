Gettysburg College claimed a 3-2 win over homestanding Stevenson in non-conference men’s soccer action on Wednesday.
THE SKINNY STORY
No. 23 Gettysburg (5-0-1) battled Stevenson (0-4-4) to a close 3-2 game that maintained its unbeaten record.
THE LEADERS
• Connor Fife found the back of the net first for the Bullets off a penalty kick.
• Aidan Muller contributed a goal for the Bullets in both halves of play.
FOR THE FOES
• Tiago Silva scored for the Mustangs in the 27th minute.
• Joe Nicholson added a second goal.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• After Connor Fife nailed a penalty kick in the 15th minute, Athi Msiza found Aidan Muller for a tally in the 20th minute.
• Stevenson countered with a goal by Tiago Silva in the 27th minute, before Joe Nicholson added a second one near the end of the first half.
• Aidan Muller added the final goal of the game in the 54th minute off an assist from Fritz Reiter.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg held advantages in shots 13-4 and corners 4-2.
• Each team had three yellow cards.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action against Swarthmore on Saturday for their Bullet Pride game. Game time is 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: McDaniel downed Gettysburg College on Wednesday, 2-0.
THE SKINNY STORY
McDaniel (3-2-2, 2-0 CC) scored in the final five seconds of the first half then added a second-half insurance goal to defeat Gettysburg (2-3-1, 1-1 CC).
THE LEADERS
• Caitlin Amman made three saves for the Bullets.
• Elizabeth LeChard scored the game’s first goal for the Green Terror.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• After an even first 44 minutes, 30 seconds, McDaniel drew a corner kick with 20 seconds remaining in the first half. The initial attempt bounced out to the top of the box, where Elizabeth LeChard knocked it home through the defense for a 1-0 lead with two ticks remaining.
• Off a corner in the 61st minute, Abby Witzel was able to just get her left foot on an Olivia Moskunas shot to redirect it into the net for the final margin.
THE INSIDE STORY
• McDaniel finished with a 14-4 advantage in shots and 9-2 advantage in corner kicks.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at home against Swarthmore on Saturday. Game time is 4 p.m.
