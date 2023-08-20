After a promising 2022 season was dampened by a season-ending injury to one of its key outside attackers, the Delone Catholic girls’ volleyball team is looking to get over the hump as the 2023 campaign rolls around.
With the vast majority of starters and key reserves returning, the Squirettes (16-4 last year) fully expect to be a force within YAIAA-3 as well as District 3, and possibly even the state.
“Even with the injury to Denae (Bello), we still thought we had a good chance to make a run,” said Delone Catholic coach Nate Staub, referring to the loss of a key player last year. “We came up a little bit short, which isn’t a shock since we’re in the same district with (District 3 2A champ) York Catholic and Trinity (who won the previous three D3-2A titles). All three of us were in the top 7 or 8 teams ranked in the state and only one of those teams make it (to states).”
All the practice the Delone players got after Bello went down with a leg injury the night after a big victory over the Fighting Irish figure to be critical this fall, as talented outside attacker has since transferred to a school in Maryland.
“We’ll be alright,” Staub said. “We’re not really looking back…we’re trying to look forward. We’ve had a number of open gyms this spring and summer and the mood has been good.”
Staub is excited to see the level of growth and leadership from a talented crew of upperclassman, whom will be looked on to try to steer the Delone program back to the PIAA Class 2A tournament for the first time since the 2018 season.
“We have both of our middles back (Ella Hughes and Kaitlyn Schwarz), we have our other outside back and we have Campbell (Chronister) and Merdith (Keefer) – both of whom were all-state players last year – returning as well,” Staub said. “So, that makes it easier for me to have all those pieces back, but nothing’s guaranteed.
“We may be labeled as the ‘odds-on’ favorite on paper, but it’s different when you actually have to hit the ball and play defense and everything. That said, I do get that we have a lot to be excited about but we have to be sure we stay focused and turn that paper into the real thing.”
The Squirettes aren’t the only Times Area team with lofty expectations heading into the fall. The following is a brief rundown of what to look for from other local programs:
BERMUDIAN SPRINGS: The Eagles have quietly improved year after year under the guidance of Mike Beachy, who will be at the helm for his 14th season this fall. Bermudian finished 11-7 last season with an appearance in the District 3 2A semifinals.
Like Delone, the Eagles will return nearly everyone from last year’s club. Only one starter – Sarah Keller – graduated, although Ella Means, a second-team YAIAA-3 all-star as a sophomore, elected not to play this fall according to Beachy.
Still, the Berm program will be rich with a slew of experienced juniors and sophomores. The core includes setter Maddie Wagner, outsides Lucy Peters and Heyla Martin (the team’s only senior), middles Molly Kuntz and Elaine Cook as well as defensive specialists Leah Groft and Courtney Wolf.
If Beachy’s squad can find a way to get the better of York Catholic and Delone, it would mark the first time in the Bermudian skipper’s tenure that a non-parochial school claimed the league’s small-school division.
LITTLESTOWN: The Bolts just missed out on making it four YAIAA-3 programs in the District 3 2A draw a season ago with an 8-8 mark.
Coach Steve Staub’s squad will have some big shoes to fill on the attack with the loss of Ellie Staub and Hannah Cherry, who combined for 182 kills. Defensively, the Littlestown girls will have a big hole after the graduation of Jenna Young, who tallied 265 digs a season ago.
All is not doom and gloom in southeastern Adams County though. Like Bermudian, the Bolts will have a big core of juniors – which include second-team all-star outside hitter Gracie Plunkert — and sophomores this season. And like Delone, Littlestown will have its setter, Makayla Branham, returning.
“We look for our returning players to take a step up and have bigger years this season,” Staub said. “We have a very talented group of sophomores and some talented juniors who look to build on the limited varsity time they played last season.”
FAIRFIELD: One would be wise not to overlook the Knights this fall. A slew of returning starters are back for coach Megan Horrell’s club, which finished 0-11 last year.
“I believe our strengths will be with our serving and offense,” Horrell said. “We have worked very hard to improve in both of those areas. I have seen tremendous growth the past two seasons and I look forward to seeing the players put all of their hard work and effort together this season.”
Two of Horrell’s players will be quite busy this fall. Kylee Partilla and Reese Sweeney will both do double duty as two-sport participants. Partilla, a senior, will run cross country and be the team’s middle hitter while Sweeney, a freshman, will play libero as well as goalie for the girls’ soccer squad, a position that Horrell also has some knowledge about.
“I will actually be assisting Reese with goalie training,” said Horrell, who played collegiate at that position with Towson University. “We’ll do that after volleyball practices.”
GETTYSBURG: After taking over the reins to the Warriors program just days before the 2022 season, coach Kaitlin Reichart is hoping to have a much smoother go of it in her second season at Gettysburg after a 7-11 campaign.
“We have some juniors coming back that have a very positive outlook of where they are hoping to see the team go this year,” Reichart said. “One of the main focuses is really being a team and creating a positive team atmosphere. Communication will be a key for this team…when they talk to each other they do well in executing their skills, but when that communication falls off, the execution of our attack also tends to fall.”
Gettysburg saw a pair of outside hitters in Hailey Williams and Marissa Clapsaddle – who combined for over 200 kills last year – graduate. Reichart is looking for rising juniors Sydney DeFoe and Mackenzie Kibler to help fill some of that void.
Maya Brainard figures to see a majority of time at the setter position after dished out 149 a season ago, while India Mitchell will look to fill in on the back row defensively.
As the lone are team not in the York-Adams League, the Warriors won’t have an easy go of it in the Mid-Penn. Still, Reichart is hopeful to see the squad return to the District 3 tournament this fall.
“Our goal is to make districts,” Reichart said. “This means we will have to stay focused throughout the season and put in the effort and work and look at each game as a new opportunity to improve ourselves and push forward towards that goal.”
NEW OXFORD: For the first time in five years, the Colonials will enter the season with the same head coach that finished the previous one. Brandon Dinges, who previously coached the Gettysburg girls, led the Ox to a 7-7 mark in York-Adams Division 1 in his first season a year ago.
Dinges will have Makenzie Adams, a second-team Y-A D-1 all-star a season ago, back in the fold in addition to several other key performers.
No other details were available.
