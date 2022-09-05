RAHMER

Freddie Rahmer celebrates in victory lane after winning Saturday’s 410 sprint car feature at Lincoln Speedway. With the win, Rahmer also clinched his third straight track title at Lincoln. (Lincoln Speedway photograph)

 Lincoln Speedway photograph

With his win on Saturday night, Freddie Rahmer clinched his third consecutive 410 sprint car track championship at Lincoln Speedway.

Rahmer started the night setting quick time over the 22-car field with a lap of 13.328 seconds. He made the redraw and started on the pole of the 35-lap feature.

