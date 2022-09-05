With his win on Saturday night, Freddie Rahmer clinched his third consecutive 410 sprint car track championship at Lincoln Speedway.
Rahmer started the night setting quick time over the 22-car field with a lap of 13.328 seconds. He made the redraw and started on the pole of the 35-lap feature.
“I wish I wouldn’t have started on the pole, I’d rather see the pace of the race and be able to move around more,” he said.
Troy Wagaman challenged Rahmer for the lead and after the two were wheel to wheel at the line on lap 19, Wagaman used the bottom line to get by Rahmer in turn 1.
“Troy showed his nose in lapped traffic there and I figured I had to change it up,” said Rahmer.
The red flag came out before the lap was completed with Rahmer maintaining the top spot. Rahmer’s win was his sixth of the season at Lincoln.
“We got fortunate enough to win that one there,” said Rahmer. “I don’t think we were real good. I didn’t know where to be on the racetrack.”
The race paid $7,000 to win and Rahmer earned extra bonus money for leading laps 6, 9 and 12 thanks to the Hawkins family.
“Really appreciate everything they did and looking forward to it again next year,” he added.
Utilizing the PA Speedweek format, a redraw lined up the front of the field for Saturday night’s Elijah Hawkins Memorial 35-lap feature. After setting quick time and qualifying for the feature through his heat, Rahmer drew the pole position in the redraw. Tim Glatfelter drew the number 2 pill, putting him on the outside of the front row.
Rahmer took the lead and ran high in turns 1 and with Glatfelter searching the bottom around the turns.
Troy Wagaman went to the outside of Chad Trout for third and took the spot. Dylan Norris was challenging Trout for fourth and took the spot on lap 2.
Rahmer was pulling away from the field and closing in on lapped traffic when the yellow flag came out on lap 4 for Aaron Bollinger who spun in turn 4.
The top five for the restart were Rahmer, Glatfelter, Wagaman, Norris and Trout.
Rahmer had a good restart and Wagaman was all over Glatfelter for second and took the runner up spot coming out of turn 4. Norris looked to follow and got under Glatfelter to take third at the line on lap 6.
Wagaman was not far behind Rahmer as they both ran the high line around the track. Lapped traffic loomed ahead as Wagaman reeled in Rahmer. The red flag came out when Domenic Melair flew through the air in turns 1 and 2 on lap 10.
Rahmer led Wagaman, Norris, Trout and Glatfelter for the restart. Rahmer drove through the middle of 1 and 2 and Wagaman was right there with him. Glatfelter got by Trout to reclaim fourth on the restart.
Rahmer could not shake Wagaman, who was sticking with him as they closed in on lapped traffic yet again. Wagaman used the bottom line to keep pace with Rahmer. The two raced side by side for the lead at the line on lap 19. As the leaders raced into turn 1 Rahmer made contact with Chris Arnold, a lapped car, sending Arnold for a wild ride bringing out the red flag.
Rahmer had the lead for the restart with Wagaman, Norris, Glatfelter and Cory Haas lined up behind him. Rahmer went to the bottom to take Wagaman’s fast line away on the restart. With Wagaman forced to go high it allowed Norris to stick with him.
Haas drove by Glatfelter down the back stretch to take fourth on lap 21. Trout got back by Glatfelter for fifth. Haas was up to fourth but pulled in on lap 23. Chase Dietz was up to fifth from 16th starting spot on lap 24 and was working on Trout for fourth.
Rahmer encountered lapped traffic again on lap 28. Wagaman was closing in with five laps to go as Rahmer worked through heavy lapped traffic. Bollinger stopped on the front stretch bringing out the caution on lap 32.
Rahmer led Wagaman, Norris, Trout and Dietz to the cone for the late-race restart. Rahmer had a solid start and would go on to win the $7,000 Elijah Hawkins Memorial by 1.602 seconds over Wagaman. Norris finished third. Dietz was the hard charger driving through the field from 16th to fourth. Chad Trout completed the top five.
Hinkle Wires Field
in 358 Feature
Wyatt Hinkle and Jordan Strickler shared the front row of the 20-lap feature. Hinkle took the lead when the green flag dropped but the yellow came out before a lap was completed when Jake Eldreth spun in turn 2.
The field lined up for a complete restart. Once again Hinkle took the lead at the start. This time the red flag came out on the first lap when Jordan Strickler and CJ Tracy flipped in turn 1. Cameron Smith, Justin Foster, Steve Owings and Jeff Rohrbaugh were also involved.
The third time was the charm for the start of the race. Hinkle took the lead again on the third attempt with David Holbrook running second and Frankie Herr third. Herr slid Holbrook in turn 4 to take second, Nat Tuckey followed and took third. Chris Frank entered the mix and was in third on lap 2. Holbrook, Tuckey, Kody Hartlaub and Logan Rumsey raced for fourth with Tuckey holding the spot. Frank got by Herr for second.
Lapped traffic loomed ahead of Hinkle at the halfway point. Hinkle found himself in heavy lapped traffic on lap 13 with Frank closing in. Hartlaub reeled in Herr for third with 5 laps to go. Frank got his nose under Hinkle in turn 1 on lap 16 but did not make the pass. Hartlaub got by Herr for third on lap 17.
Hinkle scored his fourth career Lincoln Speedway victory by getting to the checkered flag .965 seconds ahead of Frank. Hartlaub crossed the line third and Herr was fourth. Holbrook completed the top five.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (35 Laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer ($7,000); 2. 19-Troy Wagaman; 3. 44-Dylan Norris; 4. 39-Chase Dietz; 5. 1X-Chad Trout; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 7. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 8. 99M-Kyle Moody; 9. 75-Tyler Ross; 10. 59-Jim Siegel; 11. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 12. 38s-Brett Strickler; 13. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 14. 29-Dan Shetler; 15. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNF); 16. 4z-Zane Rudisill (DNF); 17. 4R-Tim Wagaman (DNF); 18. 38-Cory Haas (DNF); 19. 11P-Niki Young (DNF); 20. 23A-Chris Arnold (DNF); 21. 23-Michael Millard (DNF); 22. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF); 23. 55M-Domenic Melair (DNF); 24. 5a-Zachary Allman (DNF)
Lap leaders: F. Rahmer (1-35)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 2. 4Z-Zane Rudisill; 3. 99m-Kyle Moody; 4. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 5. 75-Tyler Ross; 6. 39-Chase Dietz; 7. 23A-Chris Arnold; 8. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 9. 33-Riley Emig (DNS)
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 2. 19-Troy Wagaman; 3. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 4. 38-Cory Haas; 5. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 6. 55-Domenic Melair; 7. 11P-Greg Plank; 8. 21T-Scott Fisher
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 44-Dylan Norris; 2. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 3. 1X-Chad Trout; 4. 59-Jim Siegel; 5. 23-Michael Millard; 6. 38S-Brett Strickler; 7. 29-Dan Shetler; 8. 5a-Zachary Allman (DNF)
358 Sprint Cars
Feature (20 laps): 1. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 2. 00F-Chris Frank; 3. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 4. 70D-Fankie Herr; 5. 77-David Holbrook; 6. 11H-Hayden Miller; 7. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 8. 41-Logan Rumsey; 9. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 10. 35-Steve Owings; 11. 69S-Cameron Smith; 12. 28-Matt Findley; 13. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 14. 7W-Jayden Wolf; 15. 1A-Chase Gutshall; 16. 23F-Justin Foster; 17. 23J-Jake Eldreth; 18. 17G-George Streaker Jr.; 19. 19R-Tylar Rutherford; 20. 17-Andrew Hake; 21. 0-Kyle Ganoe (DNF); 22. 9D-Aidn Daniels (DNF); 23. 38S-Jordan Strickler (DNF); 24. 21-CJ Tracy (DNF)
Lap leaders: Hinkle (1-20)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 2. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 3. 21-CJ Tracy; 4. 23J-Jake Eldreth; 5. 69S-Cameron Smith; 6. 23F-Justin Foster; 7. 7w-Jayden Wolf
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 70D-Frankie Herr; 2. 22E-Nash Ely; 3. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 4. 19R-Tylar Rutherford; 5. 17-Andrew Hake; 6. 0-Kyle Ganoe (DNF); 7. 5-Travis Scott (DNF)
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 77-David Holbrook; 2. 00F-Chris Frank; 3. 35-Steve Owings; 4. 11H-Hayden Miller; 5. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 6. 17G-George Streaker Jr.
Heat 4 (8 laps): 1. 41-Logan Rumsey; 2. 38S-Jordan Strickler; 3. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 4. 28-Matt Findley; 5. 1a-Chase Gutshall (DNF); 6. 9D-Adin Daniels
Central PA Legends
Feature (20 laps): 1. 19P-Travis Perry; 2. 51- Travis McClelland; 3. 14w-Stephen Wurtzer; 4. 53-Bill Diehl; 5. 18-Chris Transeau; 6. 26-Shaun Abney; 7. 93-Brent Marquis; 8. 77A-Aaron Updegraff; 9. 7-Preston Alleman; 10. 4J-Choya Young; 11. 24-Quinn Trimmer; 12. 80-Wes Alleman; 13. 5-Josh Schrum; 14. 11R-Scott Musselman; 15. 12F-Devon Friese; 16. 119-Brady Arndt; 17. 30-Justin Wagaman; 18. 90-Scott Spidle; 19. 25-Eric Hurst; 20. 70-Mike Racine (DNF); 21. 54-Roy Warehime (DNF); 22. 27-Logan Carbaugh (DNF); 23. 17-Cory Phillips (DNF); 24. 30K-Seth Kearchner (DNF); 25. 55X-Richie Dobson (DNF); 26. 1G-Jeremy Ott (DNF); 27. 92-Cody Altland (DNF); 28. 56-Zach Baxter (DNF)
Lap leaders: Abney (1-8), Perry (9-12 & 20) & McClelland (13-19)
Qualifier 1 (10 laps): 1. 77A-Aaron Updegraff; 2. 1G-Jeremy Ott; 3. 7-Preston Alleman; 4. 30-Justin Wagaman; 5. 16-Tyler Kaylor; 6. 31K-Lincoln Kearchner; 7. 25-Eric Hurst; 8. 2G-Shaun Miller; 9. 24R-Brian Rampmeyer; 10. 000-Eric McClane; 11. 25N-Christopher Nicoll; 12. 119-Brady Arndt; 13. 57-Luke Stiles; 14. 48W-Chris Wagner; 15. 85-Michael Goldsmith
Qualifier 2 (10 laps): 1. 92-Cody Altland; 2. 90-Scott Spidle; 3. 54-Roy Warehime; 4. 56-Zach Baxter; 5. 11R-Scott Musselman; 6. 79S-Michael Stoppard; 7. 91-Ben Goldsmith; 8. 39-Wayne Dutterer; 9. 19S-Steve Seibert; 10. 13W-Vincent Wenrich; 11. 13-Caleb Masse; 12. 7H-Hunter McElroy; 13. 4J-Choya Young (DNF); 14. 9-Rick Hartwig (DNF); 15. 34-Dan Harrison (DNS)
