It was a milestone kind of night for Biglerville’s Brylee Rodgers.
The Canners’ star senior had a hand in all four of her team’s goals in their 4-1 victory over visiting York Catholic in a YAIAA-3 girls’ soccer match Tuesday night at Musselman Stadium.
With her hat trick and assist, Rodgers matched the school records in goals (66), assists (35) and points (167) all in the same match, tying 2019 grad Carly Stoner atop all three categories. This season, Rodgers has 17 tallies and nine helpers.
“It feels good to tie the record and I knew that I could get there,” Rodgers said. “But I’d rather win games than set records. I’ll take a win for the team over setting a record any day.”
Rodgers is also in line to pass the 1,000-point mark in basketball this winter, needing 223 points to get there and become the fifth girl in program history to reach it. But when her time in high school ends, her career in organized sports ends as well.
“I still love the game, but I’d rather focus on school when I get to college,” said Rodgers, who is undecided on where she’ll go to college or what she’ll study. “I plan to go to school somewhere in Florida and I might play intramural sports there.”
Rodgers got the hosts on the board with a marker off an assist from Kiera Shaffer at the 29:16 mark of the opening half. Shaffer played a ball from right to center which Rodgers gathered. She took a touch to the right and let fly with a rip to the left side of the net from 15 yards away.
Then, she set up an Abi Ponce goal four minutes later with a diagonal pass from center to left and Ponce went near post for the goal.
“Brylee is a great player, but what makes her so special is that she’s a great teammate, too,” Canner head coach Brooke Gates said. “She’s going to try to feed other players and she likes to see her teammates have success. She’s as unselfish of a great player as I’ve seen.”
York Catholic (8-9, 6-6) halved the deficit on Kathleen McKeague’s unassisted goal from the top of the box that eluded the dive of Biglerville keeper Emily Woolson and made its way to the left side of the net with 22:18 to go until intermission.
Biglerville (8-7-1, 7-3-1) didn’t allow the Irish to build any momentum off of their tally, though, as Rodgers blasted one from deep out on the right flank to make it 3-1 with 17:17 to play in the half.
“I told the girls that we had to set the tone early and we did,” Gates said. “After they scored, we came right back and put one in the back of the net. The first five minutes after giving up a goal are crucial when it makes it a one-goal game and we responded well after they scored.”
The Canners kept much of the second half in York Catholic’s end of the pitch, but didn’t produce another goal until Rodgers’ unassisted goal at the 6:29 mark. This one was from 25 yards away from the center of the pitch and it bulged the net in the left side.
“Coach talked at halftime about not forcing shots, but to take them if they were there to be taken,” Rodgers said. “There was an open shot and I took it.”
Rodgers will have two chances to claim the records all to herself as the Canners are slated to finish up division play at Delone Catholic on Thursday at 4 p.m., before hosting a non-division tilt with South Western on Monday at 7 p.m.
“It’s more sad than anything, not getting to play with my teammates anymore,” Rodgers said. “I’ve played with these girls for so long and I will miss playing alongside all of them.”
York Catholic 1 0 — 1
Biglerville 3 1 — 4
Goals: YC-Kathleen McKeague; B-Brylee Rodgers 3, Abi Ponce. Assists: B-Kiera Shaffer, Rodgers. Shots: YC-5; B-10. Corners: YC-2; B-4. Saves: YC-Alexandra Gilden (6); B-Emily Woolson (3), Eva Hollabaugh (1). JV: York Catholic 2, Biglerville 0
