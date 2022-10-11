BRYLEE
Biglerville senior Brylee Rodgers (center) works past York Catholic’s Mary Zelis (13) and Leilani Gaber (8) during Tuesday’s YAIAA match in Biglerville. Rodgers had a hat trick and an assist in a 4-1 win, tying school records for career goals, assists and total points. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

It was a milestone kind of night for Biglerville’s Brylee Rodgers.

The Canners’ star senior had a hand in all four of her team’s goals in their 4-1 victory over visiting York Catholic in a YAIAA-3 girls’ soccer match Tuesday night at Musselman Stadium.

