Littlestown was patient all afternoon and it paid off big-time for the Thunderbolts in the seventh inning when they drew a pair of bases-loaded walks to get past homestanding Gettysburg, 5-3, in YAIAA baseball action Friday afternoon.
The Bolts showed enough patience to run out the clock on Gettysburg starter Bryce Rudisill, as he exited after retiring the leadoff batter in the top of the seventh and reaching his pitch limit in the process.
Hunter Gillin came on in relief and the sophomore struggled to locate the strike zone, as a pair of free passes and a single packed the sacks for Colby Hahn with two outs.
Hahn drew a walk to break the tie and that was the end of the line for Gillin, as he was replaced by freshman A.J. Bullock. Bullock also issued a walk to plate a run when Brandon Clabaugh earned a free pass.
“Our approach at the plate all season has been to be patient and draw out at-bats,” Littlestown head coach Robert Rohrbaugh said. “We try to force our opponent to throw strikes and then attack the ball when we get a pitch to hit.”
Gettysburg head coach Ryan Brady said of the struggles of his young arms to find the strike zone: “We’ve got some young pitchers with real talent. They just haven’t gotten enough experience at this level yet. But we feel good about them going forward.”
Gettysburg (4-5) gave itself a chance in the bottom of the seventh with a one-out single by Chris Boone and a two-out knock from Logan Moseley to bring Cody Furman to the plate.
Furman had homered in his first at-bat of the afternoon, but there would be no sequel in the seventh as he grounded back to pitcher Bradin Peart, who flipped the ball to first to finish off his complete game.
“This is the way the whole week went for us,” Brady said after his team dropped its third straight game. “We fell behind early, took the lead and then couldn’t hold it. Our problem was not extending leads when we got them. We don’t quit, but there’s no real sense of urgency, either.”
Peart was making his second start of the campaign and Rohrbaugh had high praise for his senior after Peart needed just 81 pitches to navigate all seven innings. He tossed 53 strikes, while allowing three runs and seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
“I didn’t even have to ask Bradin how he was feeling. He was cruising all day long,” Rohrbaugh said. “I have him with my High Heat travel program, but he’s had to wait his turn to pitch for our high school team. He’s bided his time and he pitched a good game for us today.”
Littlestown (7-2) got the scoring going right away, tacking up a two-spot in the top of the first on Hahn’s single that chased home Ryan Jones and Michael Henrie. Henrie had reached on an error that kept the inning going for the visitors.
Furman halved the deficit when he put a charge into one and it sailed over the left field fence for a solo dinger to leadoff the bottom of the second.
Then in the third, a couple of Bolt miscues helped the Warriors to grab the lead with a two-run rally.
Rudisill reached on an error to plate Wes Coolbaugh and Moseley followed with a booming double to score Boone with the go-ahead tally.
Henrie’s two-bagger to the gap in left-center with two down in the fifth scored Jones, who reached on an error, to even things, 3-3.
The hosts attempted to wrestle the lead right back in their half of the fifth, loading the bases with two outs, but Peart responded with a strikeout to keep the contest deadlocked.
Rudisill was strong on the mound to earn a no-decision as he worked a solid 6 1/3 frames and allowed one earned run and four hits with three strikeouts and three walks. He threw strikes on 62 of his 101 pitches.
“Bryce pitched as well as we could’ve hoped that he would. He did everything that we needed him to do today,” Brady said. “We let him down a little bit with our defense, but you’ve got to be able to score more runs than we did today.”
Jones led Littlestown with two of his team’s five knocks, while Moseley had two of Gettysburg’s seven hits.
Both teams return to the diamond on Monday with the Bolts playing at Delone Catholic and Gettysburg facing William Penn at People’s Bank Park, home of the York Revolution. They are both slated to begin at 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown 200 010 2 — 5 5 3
Gettysburg 012 000 0 — 3 7 2
Bradin Peart and Ryan Jones; Bryce Rudisill, Hunter Gillin (7), A.J. Bullock (7) and Cody Furman. SO-BB: Peart 5-1; Rudisill 3-3, Gillin 0-3, Bullock 1-1. W-Peart. L-Gillin. 2B: L-Michel Henrie; G-Logan Moseley. HR: G-Furman.
