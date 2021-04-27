It’s been quite a year for Anne Bair.
The Gettysburg High School junior led her basketball team to a 19-3 record and third-straight District 3 championship game appearance last season. She was chosen as the YAIAA Division 2 Player of the Year for her efforts.
And recently, Bair received another batch of good news when she was named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball 5A Team. Bair, a 5-foot-7 point guard, was named to the first team a year after garnering third-team honors.
Delone Catholic junior Giana Hoddinott was also honored with a second-team nod in Class 4A.
Bair was a do-it-all guard on both ends of the floor for the Warriors, averaging a Times Area-best 16.4 points per game. Additionally, Bair posted 5.7 assists, five rebounds and three steals per night. She ranked third locally at 83 percent from the free throw line (117-141) and tied for fifth in made 3-pointers with 29.
Eight times last season Bair topped the 20-point mark, including a season-high 27 in an opening night win over Chambersburg. She was at her best in the biggest moments, averaging 17.2 points in four playoff games.
“I was obviously super excited to be selected in such a great group of girls and basketball players,” she said. “But to be honest, it’s as much of a team, coach, community acknowledgement as it is individual. I couldn’t be here without such supportive teammates and great coaches. My dad and I were talking about how in the fall of this year we didn’t even know if the season was going to happen, so I think it’s also a credit to all the administrators and athletic directors and all those people who I think sometimes go unnoticed. It was just super special to even be able to have this year and have the year that we did. I’m just surrounded with a great group of girls.”
Bair, who eclipsed the 1,000-point career scoring plateau during the season, has verbally accepted a full scholarship offer from Manhattan College, which plays on the NCAA Division I level.
With Bair at the controls and a host of talented shooters around her, Gettysburg averaged 51.6 points per game, and will return nearly its entire starting lineup next season.
“It is a great testament to her work ethic and her improvement over time,” said Jeff Bair, Anne’s father and Gettysburg’s head coach. “Again, it’s an award that isn’t just her. It is the team’s award and again, it’s a great honor. When you start talking about five kids across the state of Pennsylvania in 5A, it’s a special award.”
At 16.3 points per game, Hoddinott was the go-to scorer for the Squirettes, who averaged an area-high 58 points per outing last season. Hoddinott, who has 867 career points, did most of her damage in the first half as the Squirettes routinely went to their reserves once games were in hand.
The 5-foot-9 junior was second to Bair locally in scoring and fourth in free throw shooting at 82 percent (73-89). She nailed 23 3-pointers, putting her among the top 10 in that category as well.
A well-rounded player, Hoddinott averaged four rebounds, three steals and nearly three assists per contest.
Delone (20-2) rolled through the regular season and captured a District 3 championship before reaching the PIAA semifinals, where it fell to Villa Marie, 47-39. Hoddinott put up 79 points in five postseason games for the Squirettes in 2021.
