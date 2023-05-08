SOFTBALL
Littlestown 10, Bermudian Springs 0
Chelsey Stonesifer fired a perfect game on Monday as the Bolts blanked the Eagles, 10-0, in a five-inning contest. Stonesifer struck out nine without walking a batter and the Bolts did not make a miscue in the field.
Littlestown (18-0), which allowed one run in its last six games, was led offensively by Sarah Loveless, who belted a home run. Loveless also doubled and finished with three RBI.
Bermudian fell to 5-14 with the loss.
Bermudian Springs 000 00 – 0 0 1
Littlestown 260 02 – 10 8 0
Anna Foreman, Jordyn Keffer (3). Chelsey Stonesifer. WP: Stonesifer. LP: Foreman. SO-BB: Foreman 0-5, Keffer 0-1, Stonesifer 9-0. 2B: L-Sarah Loveles. HR: L-Loveless
Delone Catholic 5, York Tech 1
Amy Anderson twirled a gem for the Squirettes on Monday, whiffing nine Spartans while allowing just two hits in a 5-1 victory. Delone improved to 11-5 with the win.
Anderson out-dueled Tech’s Ava Steinfelt, who piled up 13 strikeouts but allowed seven hits and issued four free passes.
Caylee Zortman swatted a pair of singles as six different Squirettes posted hits in the win.
Delone Catholic 002 100 2 – 5 7 2
York Tech 000 100 0 – 1 2 4
WP: Amy Anderson. LP: Steinfelt. SO-BB: Anderson 9-1, Steinfelt 13-4. 3B: YT-Zienkiewicz
Palmyra 10, Gettysburg 0
Mollie White struck out a dozen Warriors and Emily Cutman blasted two doubles and a triple as the Cougars won in five innings on Monday. White also went 3-for-3 with three RBI.
Gettysburg (2-15) broke up a no-hit bid when Danika Kump singled.
Gettysburg 000 00 – 0 1 7
Palmyra 432 01 – 10 11 0
Samantha Carbaugh, Emily Haines (2). White. WP: White. LP: Carbaugh. SO-BB: Carbaugh 0-0, Haines 1-1, White 12-0. 2B: P-White, Cutman 2. 3B: P-Cutman
Northeastern 9, New Oxford 2
The Colonials matched the Bobcats hit for hit on Monday, but a six-run second inning by the visitors was the difference in their YAIAA contest. Northeastern (13-6) had five different players post RBI in the decisive inning, including Kalyn Markel who homered.
The Ox slipped to 11-8 overall but was 13th in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings, three spots inside the cutline. Aralyn Smith went 3-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBI. Brooklyn Hodges and Cora Diviney cracked two hits each, with Hodges also banging out a double.
Northeastern 060 111 0 — 9 12 0
New Oxford 000 002 0 — 2 12 3
Bermudian Springs 10,
Camp Hill 7
Katelyn Willow belted four hits as the Eagles slugged their way past the Lions in non-conference action last Friday. Willow hammered a double and a triple as part of her 4-for-4 effort.
Jordyn Keffer and Anna Foreman combined on a three-hitter from the pitching circle. Keffer fanned a pair during her five-inning stint before Foreman came on for the final two frames.
Camp Hill 002 005 0 – 7 3 5
Bermudian 423 001 x – 10 11 3
Jordyn Keffer, Anna Foreman (6). Kunkle. WP: Keffer. LP: Kunkle. SO-BB: Keffer 2-3, Foreman 1-2, Kunkle 10-2. 2B: CH-Kunkle; BS-Katelyn Willow. 3B: CH-Kunkle; BS-Willow
BASEBALL
Gettysburg 8, Palmyra 0
Tegan Kuhns mowed down a whopping 15 Cougars via strikeout on Monday in leading the surging Warriors to their fourth consecutive win. Kuhns fired 67 strikes on 95 total pitches, walking only one batter while giving up two base hits.
Bryce Rudisill keyed a 12-hit attack with a 4-for-4 day at the dish that included a pair of doubles and four RBI. Leadoff hitter Wyatt Sokol rattled three hits, including a two-bagger, and scored three times, and Wes Coolbaugh lined a triple.
Gettysburg, which began the day one spot inside the District 3 Class 5A cutline, improved to 11-7.
Palmyra 000 000 0 – 0 2 2
Gettysburg 003 014 x – 8 12 2
Strohecker, Echternach (6). Tegan Kuhns. WP: Kuhns. LP: Strohecker. SO-BB: Strohecker 6-0, Echternach 0-1, Kuhns 15-1. 2B: P-Blanchard; G-Wyatt Sokol, Bryce Rudisill 2. 3B: G-Wes Coolbaugh
Fairfield 8, Biglerville 3
Connor Joy drove in three runs and Andrew Koons spun six solid innings to push the Knights past the Canners in YAIAA play on Monday. Joy went 2-for-4 and scored a run.
Jayden Bell plated two runs and scored twice for Fairfield (3-12), which scored five times in the sixth to break open a 3-2 contest. Koons gave up four hits and walked five but limited the Canners (5-12) to three runs during his stint.
Kolton Trimmer tagged a two-run home run for the Canners in the fifth inning and finished with three RBI. Austin Black singled twice for the visitors as well.
Biglerville 000 020 1 – 3 4 4
Fairfield 003 005 x – 8 5 0
Nolan Miller, Tavian McAuliffe (5), Aiden Hoffman (6). Andrew Koons, Connor Joy (7), Brady Cree (7). WP: Koons. LP: Miller. SO-BB: Miller 3-2, McAuliffe 2-3, Hoffman 0-0, Koons 2-5, Joy 0-2, Cree 0-0. HR: B-Kolton Trimmer
Delone Catholic 14,
York Tech 9
Down 8-7 entering the top of the seventh inning, the Squires sprung free for seven runs to win going away on Monday. The victory extended Delone’s winning streak to four games.
Aidan Groves posted a team-best four RBI while Brady Dettinburn and Aidan Wittmer knocked in three runs apiece for Delone (11-6). Seven different players recorded a hit for the winners, including Groves, Chris Cole and Dettinburn, who smashed two apiece. Cole hammered a double and a triple.
Trent Giraffa legged out a triple and Dettinburn doubled.
Ethan Little allowed one run over 3.2 innings of relief to notch the win on the hill.
Delone Catholic 010 204 7 — 14 10 1
York Tech 004 400 1 — 9 13 2
Aidan Wittmer, Ethan Little (4). Santiago, not reported (3), Dedrick (7), Combs (7), Walker (7), Rosario (7). WP: Little. LP: Dedrick. SO-BB: Wittmer 3-1, Little 3-1, Santiago 0-7, not reported 7-0, Dedrick 0-2, Combs 0-1, Walker 0-0, Rosario 0-0. 2B: DC-Brady Dettinburn, Chris Cole; YT-Shimmel. 3B: DC-Trent Giraffa, Cole
Spring Grove 10,
New Oxford 3
Jayden Shaffer homered and drove in four as the Rockets raced past the homestanding Colonials in YAIAA action on Monday. New Oxford (9-10) was limited to four hits as Nick Vitale struck out 10 batters in six innings of work.
Spring Grove 005 320 0 — 10 12 0
New Oxford 000 201 0 — 3 4 1
Vitale, Bailey (7). Ethan Diehl, Cade Baker (5), Kristian Wolfe (5). WP: Vitale. LP: Diehl. SO-BB: Vitale 10-6, Bailey 1-0, Diehl 2-3, Baker 0-1, Wolfe 2-1. 2B: SG-Mummert, Gracey. HR: SG-Fuhrman, Shaffer
Hanover 18, York Catholic 3
The Hawks got back on track by shellacking the Irish with a 12-run first inning on Monday. Nine different players for Hanover (12-6) recorded base knocks, including five with multiple hits.
Tyler Hansford, Jaxon Dell and Nadir Harris collected three RBI apiece, with Dell going 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Dell doubled and tripled. Daniel Corbin went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, and Roberts posted seven strikeouts on the mound in just four innings of work.
York Catholic 2 01 0 – 3 7 2
Hanover (12)40 2 – 18 14 1
Zallnick, Watson (1), Campbell (2), Yingling (3). Chase Roberts. WP: Roberts. LP: Zallnick. SO-BB: Zallnick 0-1, Watson 0-1, Campbell 0-3, Yingling 0-2, Roberts 7-0. 2B: YC-Campbell, Walker, Yingling; H-Roberts, Hansford, Dell, Harris. 3B: H-Dell
Northeastern 5,
South Western 1
The Mustangs (6-9) managed just three singles off Bobcat hurler Nate Moser in Monday’s YAIAA matchup. Moser fanned eight and walked only one.
Northeastern 200 021 0 – 5 8 2
South Western 000 100 0 – 1 3 4
Moser. Brandon Rummel, Brendan Coulson (4), Justin Hefner. WP: Moser. LP: Rummel. SO-BB: Moser 8-1, Rummel 0-2, Coulson 3-0, Hefner 0-0. 2B: NE-Rippo 2, Moser
TRACK & FIELD
Stan Morgan Invitational
Gettysburg and New Oxford each sent a bevy of athletes to the Stan Morgan Invitational, hosted by Carlisle High School, on Saturday, and each came away with some impressive performances.
Area athletes impressed in the jumping events. Leading the way was Gettysburg’s Gabe Pecaitis. Despite a very rare no-height in the pole vault, the multi-talented junior won the long jump. His 21-foot-2 ¼-inch leap won the event by a foot. New Oxford sophomore Clayton Nieves jumped 19-7 for third, and fourth place was the Warrior’s Ja’mere Spencer with 19-2 ½. Pecaitis leads the area in the pole vault (15-0) and long jump (21-5).
Colonial freshman Brayden Billman jumped 42-0 in the triple jump to place second, his best jump ever. One-half inch behind in third was Kye Robinson of Gettysburg (40-11½) which is his best jump ever as well.
In the girls’ jumps, New Oxford’s Olivia Becker had a big day. She jumped a personal best 15-7¼ to place fourth in the long jump, then jumped another best of 32-6 to place third in the triple jump. Also, freshman teammate Lillian Crabbs won the high jump with a leap of 4-6.
Winter Oaster continues to regain her dominance displayed in 2021. The Gettysburg junior placed seventh in 800, but her time of 2:26.55 was a personal best, and leads the Times Area. The winner was remarkable freshman Ella Bahn of Spring Grove in 2:18.78.
Oaster also ran one second from her own school record in the 1600, running 5:16.82, good for third place. The winner, Camryn Kiser of Chambersburg, ran 5:03.20.
Anya Rosenbach placed tenth in the 800 for New Oxford, but ran her best time by five seconds, posting 2:30.38.
Peyton Small ran a personal best for Littlestown of 9:59.00 to place seventh in the 3200. The winner, Mason English of Lower Dauphin ran a fine time of 9:31.57. The Bolt junior qualified for the state championships in cross country last fall, and appears to have his fastest days ahead of him.
Gettysburg’s girls had a great day in the 4 x 400, placing second with an area-leading time of 4:08.03. That is just over three seconds off the Warrior school record. In the 4 x 100, New Oxford ran 51.64 to place third, which leads the area, and is just three tenths off the Colonial school record.
New Oxford shined in the hurdles in the boys’ and girls’ races. Senior school record holder Maya Richwine had a huge day. The speedster placed second in the 100 hurdles (15.34), then came back and placed second again in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.84. It was Spring Grove’s Bahn again, with an amazing 800/hurdles triple win. She won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.05, then the 300 hurdles race in 44.15.
Colonial Holden Crabbs qualified for the final of the 110-meter hurdles, and placed sixth in 16.41. The winner was Jermere Jones of Chambersburg in a smoking time of 14.85. The Colonials also placed fourth in the 4 x 100 with a time of 45.04.
In the throwing events, Jett Moore threw his personal best in the javelin, placing third with a toss of 156-6. Moore was also part of a Colonial trio that took three of the top seven places in the shot put. All three threw farther than they ever have before. Jon Rineman led the way with his heave of 45-11 ½, good for fourth place. Curtis Smith was sixth with a throw of 44-2 ½, and Moore, who is relatively new to the shot put, place seventh with 42-3 ¾.
The next meet up for area track and field is the YAIAA Championships, to be held Wednesday at Central York High School. The Mid-Penn Championships are Saturday at Chambersburg High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.