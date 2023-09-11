Biglerville ran the gamut of emotions late in regulation, and unfortunately, the Canners found themselves on the wrong end of a 21-19 overtime decision against James Buchanan in non-divisional football action Monday night at Musselman Stadium.
The final 28 minutes were contested on Monday after bad weather stopped the game on Friday with four minutes left remaining in the first half.
Biglerville (1-2) found itself trailing 13-6 at its own 35 with 5:06 to go in regulation on Monday, but quickly advanced the ball when Tavian McAuliffe reeled in a short pass from Bo Forney and galloped down the right sideline for a 54-yard gain. That duo hooked up again two plays later for the tying score, a 14-yard TD toss with 4:03 left.
A poor snap exchange prevented the go-ahead extra point from being attempted and the game was knotted at 13.
James Buchanan (1-2) had only attempted one pass all night, so the Rockets tried moving the ball up the field on the ground and had success. However, there wasn’t enough time for them to get into scoring range.
Facing a 3rd-and-8 at Biglerville’s 42, Alex Brake attempted a pass off of his back foot and it came out like a duck that was plucked out of the air by Canner defensive back Gavin Althoff.
Althoff raced down the sideline to the Rocket 13. With under 30 seconds to go, and the Canners faced second down at the 9 with 18 ticks remaining.
Instead of setting up a game-winning field goal attempt, Biglerville head coach Brett Smyers called a pass which was intercepted by JB’s Jacob Frey in the end zone.
Frey took it 103 yards for what appeared to be a walk-off touchdown. However, a block in the back penalty on the Rockets saved the Canners’ bacon for the short term.
“We were close enough to try a field goal there, but we wanted to take the doubt out,” Smyers said. “Maybe we should’ve called a different play.”
In overtime, JB went on offense first and Frey capped the drive with a 5-yard run to glory; he also tacked on the two-point conversion with a run.
Biglerville answered when Forney found Noah Fulton on a screen pass, and Fulton made some nifty moves on his way to a 16-yard touchdown catch. The two-point pass attempt was batted down by the Rocket defense to end it.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Smyers said. “They fought and they played hard all night.”
The visitors scored the only points prior to the shutdown on Friday when Frey scampered in from five yards out with 8:29 to go until intermission and that score held up until the 7:42 mark of the third quarter.
That’s when Biglerville took the lead on a 3-yard scoring toss from Forney to Brody Conrad on a fade route in the left corner of the end zone. Tyler Spadacino turned a short crossing route into a 61-yard gain that had the hosts in business.
JB didn’t trail for long, though, as Frey had his side in the paint and back in front just 95 ticks later when he scored on a 52-yard dash that saw him step out of a tackle just past the line of scrimmage.
“That can’t happen. We can’t allow that kid to slip that tackle like he did,” Smyers said. “That’s something that we have to clean up.”
Frey (27 carries, 152 yards, 3 TDs) and Hunter Egli (23 carries, 94 yards) carried the mail for the winners as they piled up 251 yards on the ground on 59 tries.
Meanwhile, Biglerville managed just 34 yards rushing on 18 tries.
“We’ve only got seven lineman on our roster, so we’ve got to find the right rotation and combination that will work for us,” Smyers said. “We graduated three starters and another moved to Texas, so we’re very inexperienced up front.”
As it had in the Canners’ first two games of the season, the Forney-to-McAuliffe connection was working once again for the Black & Gold as the junior duo connected five times for 112 stripes and a score.
All told, Forney was 10-of-24 for 188 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, two of which came on Friday night. He also gained 25 yards on the ground.
“Bo and Tavian put in a lot of work in the offseason, staying late after everyone else had left to work on routes,” Smyers said. “Tavian is athletic, he finds space and he makes plays.”
Biglerville returns to action on a short week to open up YAIAA-3 play where it will welcome Fairfield (0-3) to Apple Town on Friday for a 7 p.m. start.
James Buchanan 0 6 7 0 8 — 21
Biglerville 0 0 7 6 6 — 19
Second Quarter
JB — Jacob Frey 5 run (kick failed), 8:29
Third Quarter
B — Brody Conrad 3 pass from Bo Forney (Tavian McAuliffe kick), 7:42
JB — Frey 52 run (Finn Lorson kick), 6:07
Fourth Quarter
B — McAuliffe 14 pass from Forney (run failed), 4:03
Overtime
JB — Frey 5 run (Frey run)
B — Noah Fulton 16 pass from Forney (pass failed)
Team Statistics
JB B
First Downs 15 7
Rushes-Yards 59-251 18-34
Passing 1-2-1 10-24-1
Passing Yards 8 188
Total yards 259 222
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Punts 3-30.3 4-21.3
Penalties 7-48 4-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing: JB-Frey 27-152, Egli 23-94, Shawn Fisher 2-10, Elijah Williams 1-11, Alex Brake 1-1, James Nicol 1-0, Jacob Mayne 4-(-17); B-Forney 5-25, Landen Taylor 4-6, McAuliffe 1-6, Fulton 4-1, Aidan Hoffman 4-(-4).
Passing: JB-Mayne 1-1-8-0; Brake 0-1-0-1; B-Forney 10-24-188-3.
Receiving: JB-Garrett Heckman 1-8; B-McAuliffe 5-112, Tyler Spadacino 1-61, Fulton 1-16, Conrad 1-3, Taylor 1-1, Hoffman 1-(-5).
