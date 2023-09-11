Biglerville ran the gamut of emotions late in regulation, and unfortunately, the Canners found themselves on the wrong end of a 21-19 overtime decision against James Buchanan in non-divisional football action Monday night at Musselman Stadium.

The final 28 minutes were contested on Monday after bad weather stopped the game on Friday with four minutes left remaining in the first half.

