Preston Burnett, Gettysburg Football: Preston rushed for 76 yards and 2 TDs, and caught a 34-yard pass, in a 50-14 win over Boiling Springs

Meredith Keefer, Delone Catholic Girls' Volleyball: Meredith recorded a combined 44 kills, 9 digs and 4 aces in a pair of victories

Kelsy McClintock, Littlestown Field Hockey: Kelsy scored 5 goals and added an assist in a pair of wins for the Bolts

Tavian McAuliffe, Biglerville Football: Tavian caught 5 passes for 112 yards and a TD in the Canners' 21-19 overtime loss to James Buchanan

Aliza Staub, Bermudian Springs Field Hockey: Aliza scored 7 goals and had 5 assists in 3 games for the Eagles

