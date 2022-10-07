It’s easy to lose your way when you get caught in a Jett-stream.
New Oxford’s Jett Moore threw four touchdown passes — three to Brennan Holmes — to lead the homestanding Colonials to a 46-6 beatdown of Kennard-Dale on Friday night.
The Rams (3-4, 2-1 YAIAA-2) won the toss and elected to receive. The first play, a run off right tackle by Gavin Sparks, gashed the Colonials (6-1, 4-0 YAIAA-2) for 37 yards. It proved to be the highlight of the evening for the visitors.
After forcing a punt, Moore and Holmes went to work. The former found the latter on a go route that covered 73 yards down the right sideline to the end zone. The perfect parabola nestled in Holmes’ waiting hands at the 30 and the speedy senior took it in from there. Idriz Ahmetovic drilled the PAT to make it 7-0 in the hosts’ favor.
The stingy Ox defense forced another punt and the ensuing 70-yard foray culminated in another Moore-to-Holmes collaboration, this one from 10 yards away. Moore threw the dart where only Holmes could snare it.
“Our chemistry is there,” said Holmes. “I’m always glad to catch his passes.”
A high snap on a punt attempt by K-D gave the Colonials possession deep in Ram territory. They settled for Ahmetovic’s 27-yard field goal to push it to 17-0 early in the second stanza.
When Ox recovered a fumble, Brittyn Eakins finished off a 35-yard march with a two-yard plunge.
A 19-yard punt by Kennard-Dale set up the home team with good field position again and they needed only seconds to score. The Colonials split four wides to the left side and isolated Holmes on the right. Holmes beat the defense on a slant and dashed to the house. On the point-after attempt, a high snap forced holder Cameron Herring to run it in for the deuce to make it 32-0 at the break.
“When I see man coverage, I’m always willing to take a shot (downfield),” said Moore of his 34-yard toss to complete Holmes’ hat trick. “The line did a great job. They’re the main reason we won.”
Kennard-Dale earned the division crown in 2021 and spanked the Colonials on their way to the title. The flop left a bitter taste.
“The game (last year) got away from us,” said Ox head coach Jason Warner. “It was one we really wanted. We’ve been waiting for this game. One of our pillars is to win the division. We aren’t there yet. Our guys put a lot of time in the classroom (studying film) and it paid off. A lot of things clicked.”
New Oxford scored on its opening possession of the second half when Moore drilled a 13-yard BB to Carson Heeney to activate the mercy rule.
New Oxford was thought to have lost too much talent in its receiving corps to graduation. That has not proven to be the case.
“We knew we had to step up and fill some shoes,” said Holmes. “We prepared hard for this game.”
Holmes finished with four receptions for 134 yards, all in the first half. Moore was 10-for-14 for 234 yards without a pick.
Warner subbed liberally in the final frame and back-up QB Ahmetovic tacked on a zone read run that resulted in a 67-yard TD gallop down the left sideline.
K-D scored on the last play of the contest against the defensive reserves to spoil the whitewash.
In testament to their offensive ineptitude, the Rams did not complete a pass.
Ahmetovic filled the stat sheet with a completion, an interception, a field goal and five conversions. He led the Ox in rushing on a single carry.
New Oxford will look to continue its winning ways when it hosts West York next Friday.
Kennard-Dale 0 0 0 6 — 6
New Oxford 14 18 7 7 — 46
First quarter
NO — Brennan Holmes 73 pass from Jett Moore (Idriz Ahmetovic kick) 9:01
NO — Holmes 10 pass from Moore (Ahmetovic kick) 2:43
Second quarter
NO — Ahmetovic 27 FG 8:49
NO — Brittyn Eakins 2 run (Ahmetovic kick) 3:08
NO — Holmes 34 pass from Moore (Cameron Herring run) 1:07
Third quarter
NO — Carson Heeney 13 pass from Moore (Ahmetovic kick)
Fourth quarter
NO — Ahmetovic 67 run (Ahmetovic kick) 7:13
K-D — Desmond Warne 3 run (no conversion attempted) 0:00
Team Statistics
K-D NO
First downs 11 16
Rushes-yds 40-169 31-204
Passing 0-8-1 11-15-0
Passing yds 0 234
Total yds 169 438
Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-0
Penalties-yds 4-20 10-90
Punts-avg 4-27.3 1-29
Individual Statistics
Rushing: K-D-Gavin Sparks 9-66, Desmond Warne 8-39, Connor Wolf 3-22, Garrett McCleary 10-18, Joseph Smith 5-15, Jack McShane 4-13, McNamee 1-(-4); NO-Idriz Ahmetovic 1-67, Riley Killen 14-52, Brittyn Eakins 9-45, Clayton Nieves 5-28, Jett Moore 2-12.
Passing: K-D-McCleary 0-6-0-1, Jessup Sharp 0-2-0-0; NO-Moore 10-14-234-0, Ahmetovic 1-1-4-0.
Receiving: NO-Holmes 4-134, Evan Schriver 3-27, Cameron Herring 1-39, Killen 1-29, Carson Heeney 1-13, Eakins 1-(-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.