FIELD HOCKEY
Biglerville 3, Eastern York 2
The Canners erased a 2-0 halftime deficit with three unanswered goals to dash past the visiting Golden Knights on Thursday night.
Sophomore Natalie Showaker put Biglerville (4-1-1) on the board two minutes into the second half, and struck again at the 11:57 mark. Showaker’s first goal was assisted by Dana Newberry.
The Canners worked ahead of the Knights (5-2) to stay when Isabelle Allen stuffed home a goal with 4:03 left in the third period.
Eastern York 2 0 — 2
Biglerville 0 3 — 3
Goals: EY-Hannah Lentz, Rebecca Bradfield; B-Natalie Showaker 2, Isabelle Allen. Assists: B-Dana Newberry 2
Delone Catholic 6, York Tech 0
Five different Squirettes scored in Thursday’s win, including Abbi Fields who had a pair of goals.
Reagan Arigo, Meredith Mace, Carolina Arigo and Alexis McMullen also delivered goals for Delone.
York Tech 0 0 — 0
Delone Catholic 4 2 — 6
Goals: DC-Reagan Arigo, Meredith Mace, Abbi Fields 2, Carolina Arigo, Alexis McMullen. Assists: DC-R. Arigo, Lexie Strausbaugh, Mace. Shots: YT-2; DC-30. Corners: YT-2; DC-22. Saves: YT-13; DC-Sophia Galysh 1
Central York 3, South Western 0
Lauren Yarnish struck with just one second left in the opening period and Victoria Whitehead added two more goals for the Panthers on Thursday.
South Western 0 0 — 0
Central York 1 2 — 4
Goals: CY-Lauren Yarnish, Victoria Whitehead 2. Assists: CY-Emily Myers 3. Shots: SW-2; CY-13. Corners: SW-2; CY-18. Saves: SW-Emalee Reed 8; CY-Sydney Valdes 2.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
YAIAA Doubles Tournament
Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth and Ella Knox reached the championship match of the YAIAA Class 2A doubles tournament on Thursday. The Squirette tandem was stopped short of a title by Kennard-Dale’s Brianna Serruto and Tori Santoriello, who notched a 6-3, 6-0 win in the finals.
Roth and Knox won a thriller over the KD pairing of Grace Maccarelli and Shannon Fletcher in the semifinals, rallying from a first-set loss to prevail 5-7, 7-6(7-1), 6-4.
In Class 3A action, Gettysburg’s Kaitlyn Then and Kim Heinzelmann brushed off a semifinal setback to place third. The Warriors dropped a 6-0, 6-4 decision to the eventual champions from Central York but scored a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory in the third-place matchup.
YAIAA Doubles Tournament
Thursday
Class 3A
Semifinals
1. Rachel Haupt/Audrey Stewart (Central York) d. 5. Kaitlyn Then/Kim Heinzelmann (Gettysburg) 6-0, 6-4; 2. Lexi Lakatosh/Sophia Lanius (Red Lion) d. Gracie Heird/Kylie Sciuto (Dallastown) 6-3, 6-2
Third Place
Then/Heinzelmann (Get) d. Heird/Sciuto (Dal) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
Championship
Haupt/Stewart (CY) d. Lakatosh/Lanius (RL) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5
Class 2A
Semifinals
1. Olivia Roth/Ella Knox (Delone Catholic) d. 5. Grace Maccarelli/Shannon Fletcher (Kennard-Dale) 5-7, 7-6 (7-1), 6-4; 2. Brianna Serruto/Tori Santoriello (Kennard-Dale) d. 3. Alisa Steele/Lexi Sanderson (West York) 6-4, 7-5
Third place
Maccarelli/Fletcher (KD) d. Steele/Sanderson (WY) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3
Championship
Serruto/Santoriello (KD) d. Roth/Knox (DC) 6-3, 6-0
GIRLS’ SOCCER
York Catholic 2, Delone Catholic 1
Amelia Armstrong’s overtime tally made a winner of the Irish on Thursday.
Delone jumped on the board thanks to an unassisted marker from Mary Dizor.
Delone Catholic 1 0 0 — 1
York Catholic 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: DC-Mary Dizor; YC-Bernie Schintz, Amelia Armstrong. Shots: DC-11; YC-12. Corners: DC-4. YC-4. Saves: DC-Kallie Gilbart 10; YC-Sophia DeBolt 10
Littlestown 6, Hanover 0
The Bolts blanked the Hawkettes in YAIAA-3 action on Thursday.
