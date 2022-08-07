Pitching for the fourth time in the 2022 postseason, Cashtown’s Austin Kunkel was brilliant in leading the Pirates past Hagerstown, 2-0, in Game 3 of the South Penn League championship series Sunday afternoon at North Hagerstown High.
Facing the highest-scoring team in the league, Kunkel allowed just three hits with four strikeouts and two walks. He threw strikes on 55 of his 85 pitches.
“Austin did exactly what he needed to do,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “He’s been our horse all season and he was great today.”
In the playoffs, Kunkel has pitched to a 1.12 ERA in 25 innings of work while posting a 3-0 record. Including the regular season, he’s 8-0 with 1.92 ERA over 62 innings.
“My back tightened up on me in the last two innings and I was just trying to throw strikes and trust my defense,” Kunkel said. “(Catcher) Dylan Ed called a great game behind the plate today, I can’t say enough about the job he did.”
Ketterman added, “Eddie knows what to call in each situation and he did a great job.”
Cashtown (32-7-1) has a chance to finish off the defending champions if it can secure a win in Game 4, at home, on Tuesday at 6 p.m. A Brave victory would force a Game 5 on Thursday at Hagerstown at 6 p.m.
Hagerstown (35-2-1) mounted its best threat of the day in the bottom of the seventh when Ryan Talbert doubled and Corey Jamison walked with two down to bring Nick Jacoby to the plate representing the go-ahead run.
Jacoby worked a full count before grounding out to end it.
“I knew I had to get Jacoby, so I emptied the tank,” Kunkel said. “I’m pretty sure that was my last hitter, because I don’t think I would’ve been allowed to face the top of the order again.”
Ketterman disagreed, “I had Simeon (Davis) ready to go, but that would’ve been a tough situation to put any pitcher in. Kunk pitched so well that it was his game to win or lose.”
Kunkel and Hagerstown’s Mikey Hawbaker were both excellent over the first three frames with singles by Cashtown’s Tyler Reinert and Zach Ketterman being the only hits.
In the fourth, Reinert led off with a single, took second on a wild pitch and then went to third when Mike Tempel grounded out to second. Chase King’s high-hopper that resulted in a groundout brought Reinert home with the game’s first tally.
Hawbaker allowed singles to Davis and Ed after King’s groundout, but the Brave righty retired Ethan Ketterman to end the inning.
Hagerstown’s first hit of the game was a bunt single by Talbert with one down in the fifth. A smooth diving catch by Tempel in right field on a sinking liner by Jamison was the second out of the frame.
Jacoby followed with a bloop single, but Kunkel riggled off the hook when he was hit by a line drive off of Jarrett Biesecker’s bat and recovered in time to gun down Biesecker at first.
Cashtown posted an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Reinert inside-outed a single to right that scored Travis Black to double the visitors’ advantage.
Black had singled with one down and went around to third on Zach Ketterman’s two-bagger.
Hawbaker exited after Ketterman’s double and was saddled with his first loss of the campaign. He worked 6.1 innings and allowed two runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and no walks. He threw 73 strikes out of his 102 pitches.
Ketterman and Reinert each had three hits to pace Cashtown’s 10-hit attack.
“I can’t say enough about our pitching and defense over the past two games,” Eric Ketterman said. “We’ve done just enough on offense to win these games.”
Cashtown evened the series on Saturday with a 3-2 victory in eight innings as Ed singled home Tempel with the game-winner.
Tempel began the eighth with a single to center, took second on King’s sac bunt and moved to third when Davis flew out to center setting up Ed’s heroics.
Ed’s winner came on a 1-0 offering from Hagerstown southpaw reliever Maddux Grove.
The Pirates were in position to win late due to a masterful pitching performance by Josh Berzonski. A 2022 South Western grad, Berzonski is headed to Penn State Harrisburg in the fall.
The young lefty worked all eight frames for the Bucs and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. He threw strikes on 73 of his 110 pitches.
“(Saturday) was a big moment for Josh to step into and he met it,” Eric Ketterman said. “He’s got really good stuff and he gave us an A-plus performance.”
Cashtown took a 1-0 lead in the first when Reinert hit a sac fly to plate Zach Ketterman, who had started the bottom of the first with a line drive single and went around to third on D.J. Cool’s knock.
Hagerstown evened things in the second when Maddox Brooks singled home Talbert and things stayed level at 1-1 until the Braves broke through in the fifth.
A fielder’s choice ground out by Biesecker plated Brooks to push the visitors in front.
In the sixth, Cashtown evened it up on Ed’s flare single just over shortstop Andrew Mathias’ head to bring King home from third. King had doubled to start the inning and took third when Davis reached on a bunt single.
“Their pitchers have thrown well over the last two days and we didn’t have any luck,” Hagerstown player-manager Justin Lewis said. “We’ve been kinda dead and our energy has to pick up.”
Sunday
Cashtown 000 100 1 — 2 10 0
Hagerstown 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Austin Kunkel and Dylan Ed; Mikey Hawbaker, Tanner Dixon (7) and Nick Jacoby. SO-BB: Kunkel 4-2; Hawbaker 5-0, Dixon 2-0. W-Kunkel. L-Dixon. 2B: C-Zach Ketterman; H-Ryan Talbert.
Saturday
Hagerstown 010 010 00 — 2 3 1
Cashtown 100 001 01 — 3 9 1
Ryan Clark, Maddux Grove (6) and Nick Jacoby; Josh Berzonski and Dylan Ed. SO-BB: Clark 5-5, Grove 0-0; Berzonski 9-2. W-Berzonski. L-Grove. 2B: H-Corey Walters; C-Chase King.
