Pitching for the fourth time in the 2022 postseason, Cashtown’s Austin Kunkel was brilliant in leading the Pirates past Hagerstown, 2-0, in Game 3 of the South Penn League championship series Sunday afternoon at North Hagerstown High.

Facing the highest-scoring team in the league, Kunkel allowed just three hits with four strikeouts and two walks. He threw strikes on 55 of his 85 pitches.

