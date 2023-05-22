BASEBALL
District 3 Class 2A Playoffs
Halifax 1, Delone Catholic 0
A two-out error in the bottom of the seventh inning allowed the winning run to cross the plate as the Wildcats edged the Squires in a Class 2A semifinal on Monday, 1-0. Halifax (18-2-1) moves into Thursday’s championship game where it will face No. 2 Kutztown (16-5) at noon at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg.
Delone, the No. 4 seed, ends its season at 13-9.
An error put a runner on base to begin the winning rally, and Ben Kline followed by reaching on a bunt. The pinch runner was picked off of second base but Kline later stole second to move into scoring position.
Following a strikeout, a ground ball was misplayed allowing Kline to score the game’s lone run.
Squire hurler Aidan Wittmer went the distance, shutting down the top seed. Wittmer allowed only four hits and walked just two batters.
Delone threatened in the opening inning when Trent Giraffa lined a two-out triple but the Wildcats worked out of the jam.
Delone Catholic 000 000 0 — 0 6 3
Halifax 000 000 1 — 1 4 1
WP: Miller. LP: Aidan Wittmer. SO-BB: Wittmer 4-2, Miller 7-1. 2B: H-Miller. 3B: DC-Trent Giraffa
SOFTBALL
District 3 Class 5A Playoffs
Donegal 7, New Oxford 5
The homestanding Indians used a four-run fifth inning to rally past the Colonials in Class 5A playoff action on Monday. Grace Graham’s three-run homer was the key blast for Donegal (19-2).
New Oxford (11-10) came out swinging as Bailey Moser singled and Brooklyn Hodges launched a two-run shot to start the game. The Ox didn’t score again until the fifth, however, when Autumn Lehigh singled home Aarelyn Smith.
Down 7-3 entering the top of the seventh, the Colonials rallied when Lehigh tagged a solo home run. They added another run after a Donegal before the hosts ended the game.
Lehigh went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI and Smith was 3-for-3 to pace the Ox, which outhit Donegal 14-7. Hodges, Cora Diviney and Brooke Becker swatted two hits apiece as well.
New Oxford 200 010 2 — 5 14 4
Donegal 110 041 x — 7 7 2
Miranda Leatherman, Emily Adams (5). Biesecker. WP: Biesecker. LP: Leatherman. SO-BB: Leatherman 3-4, Adams 1-1, Biesecker 1-2. 2B: NO-Brooklyn Hodges; D-Colwell. HR: NO-Hodges, Autumn Lehigh; D-Mackison, Graham
