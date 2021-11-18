The atmosphere at Beaver Stadium on Saturday when Penn State welcomes Rutgers to town will likely be one that is described as tepid, at best.
After all, the Nittany Lions have seen a once-promising season that started with a 5-0 record and a climb to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 fall completely apart. Penn State has won just once in its last five contests and welcomes Rutgers to town for its final home game of the year with little but pride to play for.
The Scarlet Knights, however, are on the rise in their second season under a second-term for head coach Greg Schiano. Rutgers enters the contest at 5-5 on the year and seeking to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014.
Logic says that the Nittany Lions should walk away as comfortable winners. After all, they’re the far more talented of the two teams on paper and have won 29 of the 31 meetings between the two teams all-time, including 14 in a row after a comfortable 23-7 victory in Piscataway a year ago.
But logic goes out the window in these sorts of situations. Not only is Penn State searching for motivation, but the Nittany Lions could also be down a number of key players as an illness swept through the team early in the week, taking out several offensive linemen and linebackers from Wednesday’s open period of practice.
At Wednesday’s weekly press conference, Penn State coach James Franklin spoke at length about the difficulty of getting his team up for a game with little to play for.
“I think, first of all, you’ve got to be aware of it,” he said of the potential for a letdown. “And I think to your point, which is fair, I think you’ve got to be realistic. We’re not robots. We have emotions and feelings and those things as well. So I’m very aware of that, with the staff and with the coaches and everything that comes with it. There’s no doubt about it.
“But I would say, I look at how our guys played last week. And I thought — you watch tape, you watch the film — our guys played extremely hard. They competed their tails off. We had a chance to win the game. And that’s been the case week in, week out. And that’s kind of what I’m looking for at practice. And that’s what I’m looking for on Saturday is, how hard are we competing, how hard are we playing?”
By the numbers, the Nittany Lions should waltz to a victory. Penn State comes into the contest with the nation’s ninth-ranked scoring defense, giving up just 17.1 points per game. While the Scarlet Knights, conversely, rank just 104th among 130 FBS teams at 23.0 points per game.
On the flip side, however, Penn State’s offense has sputtered recently as it is averaging just 26.0 points per game, leaving the unit ranked 82nd nationally. Rutgers, like Penn State, has been strong defensively, allowing just 22.7 points per game, which places them 43rd in the country.
Notes and Quotes
- Penn State seniors Sean Clifford and Jesse Luketa will be among a host of players to walk during Senior Day celebrations, though both have been adamant recently that they have yet to determine whether they’ll return for the extra year of eligibility afforded to them due to last year’s COVID-19 plagued season.
- The Nittany Lions enter the contest with a streak of 16 consecutive games with a takeaway, tied with Oklahoma for the second-longest such streak in the nation. Baylor leads the way at 18.
- “I think right now we just don’t have the explosive plays in the running game. That’s been our challenge and our issue. I think we’ve been running the ball a little bit better the last couple of weeks. But there’s been some opportunities for some big plays that we’ve made in the past and we need to make moving forward. So that will be a focus all week long. That will be a focus this week against Rutgers that does a really good job defending the run.” — James Franklin on his team’s lack of explosive plays in the run game.
Vegas, Baby
Penn State opened as an 18-point favorite according to DraftKings and has settled as a 17-point favorite at the time of writing. The over/under for the contest is listed at 46.5 points.
