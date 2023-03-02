HODGES

AMYBETH HODGES

This year I reached my tenth year teaching HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) at our local Gettysburg YWCA. This milestone was a gentle reminder that I have successfully changed the course of my life forever. Not only have I gained the confidence to achieve my goal of living a healthy life, but I have been given the ability to change other’s lives for the better within my community.

I was never a big fan of the gym setting. I remember feeling extremely intimidated and insecure when trying to navigate around. A cycle of doubt would overwhelm me and all I wanted was to leave.

