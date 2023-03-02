This year I reached my tenth year teaching HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) at our local Gettysburg YWCA. This milestone was a gentle reminder that I have successfully changed the course of my life forever. Not only have I gained the confidence to achieve my goal of living a healthy life, but I have been given the ability to change other’s lives for the better within my community.
I was never a big fan of the gym setting. I remember feeling extremely intimidated and insecure when trying to navigate around. A cycle of doubt would overwhelm me and all I wanted was to leave.
My love for the gym grew when I participated in group fitness classes. Still not sure if it’s the peer pressure or that I’m so much of an extrovert that I need others around me to be truly comfortable.
At first, I started with spin classes and loved them. I tried as many group classes as I could to find the one that I liked best. I looked forward to seeing others push themselves and I wanted to do the same.
The real game changer for me was strength training. I began to change the entire way I thought of myself and dedicating time to the gym. The desire to build muscle started to outweigh (pun intended) what I saw on the scale. I had a confidence I had never had before. It was clear that my world was changing, and it had so much to do with being with others that also had the desire to better themselves.
My then gym mentor, Jennifer King, must have noticed something in me because after dedicating my time to staying consistent with classes, she mentioned that I should teach. At first, I thought maybe a bootcamp-type class, but she had a different suggestion and that was HIIT.
I had never heard of it but as I researched the class, I realized this really was the class for me. Thirty minutes every other day, I could do that and most certainly would work with my busy schedule. I was hooked on the fact that anyone at any level of fitness or age could participate. At the very beginning, I taught my class during the day in a back room with just a small group. As HIIT became more popular I moved to the large dance room. Not only was HIIT working for me, but it was obvious that HIIT was catching on and all types of people were benefiting.
As the class grew, I needed to make some changes to accommodate the demand. Making the change from days to evening was a huge deal for me. The reality of juggle a small business, having three kids and my commitment to volunteering made fitting in teaching a challenge. Making it work into my schedule was the example I wanted to demonstrate to my young family. I am so glad I did because the class grew and was able reach more people within the community.
Today, HIIT class is one of the more popular classes at the YWCA. Busy people can get in a 30-minute workout and cross off the gym and go about their day.
I love to enter my class and build up my students by telling them, “Let go of the stress of the day because this is you time.” The students in my class have become what I now call my gym family. The camaraderie and friendships developed is invaluable.
Life has its challenges and isn’t all sunshine and roses. I’ve seen individuals fight through uncertainty and challenges of all sorts, fight to come back to class. I recommend developing a gym family of your own for the ups and downs of this hectic life. It’s not all about weight loss or building muscle, it’s also about emotional health and developing a healthy routine.
Reminds me of the saying: show me your friends and I’ll show you your future. Pushing each other to a healthier place is one of the strongest examples of love. I love you enough as an instructor to push you to your greatest and fullest potential. Your journey is my journey.
It would be my pleasure to help anyone move towards their personal goal of abundant health.
Please join me for HIIT at our local Gettysburg YWCA on 909 Fairfield Road Monday, Wednesday & Friday @ 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.
