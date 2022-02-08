BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 47, Greencastle 40
The Squires will carry a ton of momentum into the postseason after polishing off the Blue Devils on Tuesday. Delone (16-6) closed the regular season by winning 13 of its final 14 games.
On Tuesday, it was Gage Zimmerman who led the charge with 13 points, 11 coming in the second half. Camdyn Keller netted a dozen points and Bryson Kopp chipped in with 11, including a 6-for-6 effort at the stripe.
Delone was second in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings prior to the win over Greencastle (7-14) a Class 5A team.
Greencastle 4 8 11 17 — 40
Delone Catholic 9 10 13 15 — 47
Greencastle (40): Emperson 1 0-0 3, Sterling 6 0-0 12, Solomon 1 0-0 2, Alvey 1 0-0 3, Shadoan 4 2-2 13, Kerns 3 1-1 7. Totals: 16 3-3 40
Delone Catholic (47): Co. Keller 1 0-0 2, Wittmer 0 1-2 1, Rudolph 2 1-2 5, Ca. Keller 6 0-0 12, Zimmerman 4 5-8 13, Kopp 2 6-6 11, Bealmear 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Hoffman, Crawford. Totals: 16 13-18 47
3-pointers: G-Emperson, Alvey, Shadoan 3; DC-Kopp, Bealmear
Gettysburg 73, Susquehannock 72
Gettysburg had its most balanced offensive effort of the season on Tuesday when four players finished with at least 15 points in a one-point win over Susquehannock.
Michael Hankey’s 19 points topped the charts for the host Warriors (9-12), one ahead of Trent Ramirez-Keller. Brandon Golden netted 17 points and Ethan Wagner dropped in 15, including seven in the fourth quarter.
Six of Hankey’s markers came down the stretch as well.
The Franklins, Jalen and Joshua, combined for 53 points for Susquehannock.
Susquehannock 17 10 23 22 — 72
Gettysburg 20 18 13 22 — 73
Susquehannock (72): Ferguson 1 0-0 2, Arrdworowan 0 2-2 2, Ja. Ferguson 13 4-4 33, Davis 4 1-2 11, Smitre 2 0-0 4, Jo. Franklin 8 1-3 20. Totals: 28 8-11 72
Gettysburg (73): Golden 7 2-2 17, Hankey 8 0-0 19, Ramirez-Keller 7 3-4 18, B. Wagner 0 1-2 1, E. Wagner 6 3-3 15, Herr 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Boone. Totals: 29 10-13 73
3-pointers: S-Ja.Franklin 3, DAvis 2, Jo. Franklin 3; G-Golden, Hankey 3, Ramirez-Keller
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 34, Kennard-Dale 14
The Warriors cruised past the Rams on Senior Night on Tuesday, taking a 24-3 halftime lead.
Autumn Oaster drilled three 3-pointers to finish with a team-high 11 points. Cam Felix added five points and three players finished with four apiece, including Emma Raville.
Gettysburg (16-5) returns to action in the YAIAA Tournament on Friday when it faces Delone Catholic (21-0).
Kennard-Dale 0 3 4 7 — 14
Gettysburg 10 14 6 4 — 34
Kennard-Dale (14): Carl 1 0-0 2, Morris 1 1-1 3, Merrick 2 0-2 4, Price 0 0-2 0, A. McCarty 1 0-0 2, Jones 0 1-2 1, M. McCarty 0 0-2 0, Portello 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 2-9 14
Gettysburg (34): Felix 2 0-0 5, Oaster 4 0-0 11, Raville 2 0-0 4, Caywood 1 0-2 2, Eckhart 0 3-4 3, Barrick 0 1-2 1, Bair 2 0-0 4, Abate 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Delaney, Royer, Makkenchery, Hinojosa, Shelton, Scavitto. Totals: 13 4-8 34
3-pointers: G-Felix, Oaster 3
