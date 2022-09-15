BOLTS
The Littlestown football team celebrates following its 14-0 win over Lancaster Catholic in the 2004 District 3 Class 2A championship game at Hersheypark Stadium. On Saturday, Littlestown is celebrating its 75th year of football prior to and during its game against Hanover. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Things haven’t gone as planned so far in 2022 for the Littlestown football team, but a lot has gone right for the program during its 75 seasons of existence, and that history will be celebrated on Saturday evening when the Thunderbolts host Hanover at Thunderbolt Stadium at 7 p.m.

Tours of the high school and stadium will be available from noon to 3 p.m. and food trucks will be in the school parking lot, according to Beth Becker, co-chair of the 75th Anniversary of Football in Littlestown Committee. Those activities will be open to anyone in the community.

