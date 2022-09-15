Things haven’t gone as planned so far in 2022 for the Littlestown football team, but a lot has gone right for the program during its 75 seasons of existence, and that history will be celebrated on Saturday evening when the Thunderbolts host Hanover at Thunderbolt Stadium at 7 p.m.
Tours of the high school and stadium will be available from noon to 3 p.m. and food trucks will be in the school parking lot, according to Beth Becker, co-chair of the 75th Anniversary of Football in Littlestown Committee. Those activities will be open to anyone in the community.
Becker also noted that there will be a photographer available throughout the day to take pictures of the returning players and that the event is being held to recognize all former Littlestown players and coaches.
The A.G. Ealy Award has been given to a Littlestown football player based on academics, community service and athletics every year since 1961. Becker said that approximately 35 of the recipients are expected to be in attendance Saturday.
Ealy’s son-in-law, Leonard Potter, along with Ealy’s grandchildren are also expected to be there. They will be part of a game ball presentation before kickoff.
Prior to the game, the award winners will gather for a group photo and a small reception. In between quarters of the game, groups of players will be recognized and following the conclusion of the game there will be a group photo taken of all of the returning players.
In addition to the returning players, there will be two former Bolt head coaches in attendance, along with current head coach Mike Lippy. George Shue, who piloted the Bolts from 1971-94 and led them to two District 3 championships, and Chris Hull, who coached the team from 1995-2002 leading the team to a division title in 1998, will be on hand.
In his 20th season at the helm, Lippy has led the Bolts to a 136-75 record, a district title in 2004 and another title game appearance in 2013. The team has captured six division crowns and qualified for the district playoffs 14 times during his tenure..
“This is really special, because it has endured all these years and the community has supported the program during this period. Everyone is a Thunderbolt this Saturday night,” Lippy said by email. “I would say that the kids want to win for many reasons on Saturday night. Our 0-3 start is surely on our minds, but it would be nice to get a win as a token of our appreciation for all that the community has done and continues to do.”
The program began this season with 488 wins, good for third in the Times Area behind Gettysburg (584) and Delone Catholic (575), though the Warriors have had a program for 33 more years and the Squires have had one for 17 more seasons. The Bolts’ 24 district playoff appearances is tied with Delone for the most in the area in the 40 years of D3 playoffs.
Littlestown has captured three District 3 championships, though only got to play in the PIAA tournament one time, that being in 2004. That team won its first state playoff game, defeating Athens 27-0 before bowing out against eventual state champion Lansdale Catholic in the state semis, 25-7.
While the Bolts are 0-3 this season, the Nighthawks enter Saturday’s tussle 1-2 and are primed to pitch it all over the lot with four-year starting quarterback Chase Roberts at the controls. Roberts has thrown for 335 yards and two touchdowns this season. For his career, he’s passed for 5,596 yards and 46 scores.
Littlestown counters with an offense led by quarterback Alex Popoff, who has thrown for 359 yards and three scores. Nathan Thomas has been his top target with 13 receptions for 217 yards and a score. Bryson Lookingbill has been a dual threat for the Bolts, rushing for 108 yards on 21 totes, while snagging eight balls for an additional 72 yards.
“We want to come out and play well on Saturday,” Lippy said. “Big night for the Bolts!”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
