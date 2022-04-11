It didn’t come easy, but that won’t matter one bit to Delone Catholic baseball coach Jim Smith.
In fact, Smith was happy to see his team have to fight, as the Squires put together a three-run sixth inning, punctuated by a Brodie Collins go-ahead single on the way to a 4-1 victory over visiting Biglerville.
“There’s just a lot of energy with those guys in the dugout. They’re all very competitive and they’re fun to be around,” Smith said the environment around his still-unbeaten team. “They’re making baseball fun.”
The Squires (5-0 overall, 4-0 in YAIAA-4) didn’t take long to get to Biglerville starter Abi Sosa, as sophomore Collins singled and courtesy runner Aidan Groves came around to score on a wild pitch.
Sosa showed good stuff, however, as the lengthy lefty struck out four batters in the inning, which was extended by the wild pitch on a would-be strike three.
It didn’t take long for the Canners (0-3, 0-3) to tie the game up, as Ben Angstadt, Austin Black and Kolton Trimmer started the top of the second off with three consecutive singles, the latter knocking in Angstadt to knot the score at 1-1. Delone starter Jake Sherdel was able to limit the damage, though, inducing a fly out from Nolan Miller and then notching back-to-back strikeouts to strand two base runners and keep the game tied.
Both starters then began to settle in. Sosa worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the second, while Sherdel did the same in the top of the third. A Myles Shearer double started the bottom of the inning for the Squires, but Sosa went back to work, getting out of the minor jam with no harm done.
Biglervlle threatened to take the lead in the top of the fourth as it put runners and first and second with none down, but Sherdel buckled down, forcing Trimmer to fly out before striking out Miller and Gavin Taylor.
Sosa again retired Delone in order in the bottom of the fourth and once again in the top of the fifth, the Canners put two on with none away. Yet again, Sherdel had an answer. The Squires’ junior got Eli Weigle to ground into a fielder’s choice before Sosa lined into an unassisted double play by Delone third baseman Trent Giraffa.
Sherdel’s final line read five innings pitched and one earned run allowed on four hits, six strikeouts and two walks.
“He’s been our number one and he’s our go-to guy,” Smith said of Sherdel. “So we left it in his hands and we communicate with him between every inning. He did struggle a little bit today but he was competing, and that’s all we ask the pitchers to do.”
The bottom of the fifth showed signs of Sosa tiring, as Ryan Moore led off with a long single into the gap before being thrown out by Weigle trying to stretch out a double. He’d later walk Shearer, but struck out Aidan Wittmer to end the frame with no harm done.
Ethan Little took the mound for Delone to pitch the sixth inning and worked around a leadoff single by Angstadt to keep the game tied.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Squires made their push. Tyler Hillson started the inning with a five-pitch walk before stealing second.
Then, after seeing eight pitches prior, Collins delivered the ninth pitch he saw from Sosa into right field to score Hillson from second and put the hosts ahead.
“I was really trying to be competitive,” Collins said of the hit. “Brett (Shearer), our coach, preaches competitive at-bats. I got, I think, a nine or 10 pitch at-bat and I just saw the ball and I took it that way, the way it was taking me.”
Collins went on to say that he hadn’t been his best at the plate this year and that working with Shearer has helped relax him at the dish.
After the go-ahead run, Sosa left the game with a final line of five innings pitched and two earned runs on four hits, eight strikeouts and three walks.
Weigle then took to the mound and was immediately greeted with a single by Giraffa that scored Collins to make it 3-1. He’d later come around to score on an error to push the Delone lead to 4-1 headed to the final inning.
Aidan Wittmer was given the ball in an attempt to close out the game for the Squires and did just that, working around an error to begin the inning and retiring the next three batters in order to end the game.
“He’s a really good ball player,” Smith said of his faith in Wittmer. “We’ve got quite a few guys that we can count on, but right now he’s kind of leading the way late in the game. He loves that atmosphere and we like putting him in that position.”
The win keeps Delone not only in first place in the division, but also in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings..
“It’s exciting,” said Smith of the early success. “It’s just fun to play baseball. With all that bad weather we had, it’s just nice to be outside. So we’re just having fun right now.”
Biglerville 010 000 0 — 1 5 1
Delone Catholic 100 003 x — 4 6 2
Abi Sosa, Eli Weigle (6) and Tyson Taylor; Jake Sherdel, Ethan Little (6), Aidan Wittmer and Brodie Collins. WP: Little. LP: Sosa. SO-BB: Sosa 8-3, Weigle 1-0, Sherdel 6-2, Little 0-0, Wittmer 1-0. 2B: DC-Myles Shearer.
